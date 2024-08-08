10 Black queer podcasts we’re obsessed with

In Notes of a Native Son James Baldwin wrote, “Those who say it can’t be done are usually interrupted by others doing it,” and globally as the world was grappling with being shut in during a pandemic, Black LGBTQ+ creatives were cooking up years of ideas they had been holding on to. If the pandemic taught us anything, it was that people had time to think about their lives, the media they consumed, and how they were reflected in it.

In 2023, GLAAD established the first-ever Black Queer Creative Summit specifically geared toward empowering, educating, and training emerging Black LGBTQ+ creatives across five sectors of the entertainment industry. This demand for more content from Black creators is only amplified by the latest Gallup poll which found the LGBTQ+ population in the United States is growing. In March of last year, Gallup researchers found that 7.6 percent of U.S. adults identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer. That number is up from 5.6 percent four years ago and 3.5 percent in 2012.

The population growth is, however, slow to meet the needs of representation across all forms of media. One of the fastest-growing media entities, however, is podcasts, according to a report by Forbes. The report is based on metrics calculated by Triton Digital, an audience measurement company. At the start of 2024, there were more than five million podcasts and the U.S. boasts the largest market with 100 million active listeners. The figures on the number of Black queer podcasts were not included in the report, but don’t worry because we have you covered. Check out some of the great voices you should be listening to across pop culture and entertainment, politics, and the world’s view.

Surface Level

Three longtime friends, (Jordan Randall, Tony Jermin, and Damon Epps) embark on a journey of “staying curious” with their Surface Level podcast. Currently, in its ninth season, they guide listeners through understanding the complexities of the Black and queer experience by sharing personal stories and inviting guests to offer a nuanced understanding of identity, race, and sexuality that goes beyond the surface level.

We Said What We Said

We Said What We Said is a show with bold advice, hot takes, and risqué storytelling brought to you by two influencers and friends Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion. This dynamic duo dishes on everything that matters in Pop culture! Sex! Partying! Struggle! Love! Music! Friendship! It’s a full key.

FANTI

Journalists Jarrett Hill and Tre’vell Anderson bring their pop culture and political expertise to FANTI, where they amplify everything you should stan and stand up against. Whether the topic is the Real Housewives franchise or the latest happenings from The White House this duo will bring energy to each conversation with energy.

Busy Boys Uncensored

Four working artists from different backgrounds come together for this uncensored look into Black, Brown, and Queer life. Mayce Barker, Damontae Hack, Jah Whitehead, and Sekani Nolasco bring listeners on a journey of self-discovery through shared experiences where they are willing to learn and grow from one another.

The Friend Zone

Each Wednesday, Dustin Ross, Assanté, and Hey Fran Hey bring you inside their creative minds with thought-provoking conversations on mental health, mental wealth, and mental hygiene.