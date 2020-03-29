Does quarantine have you bored out of your mind? Is your brain in need of some stimulation? Are your eyes sore from staring at a screen all day and night? Then it sounds like what you need is a good book! Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of 10 great LGBTQ novels to help queerify your quarantine as we ride this coronavirus out. Happy reading!

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

What happens when America’s First Son (of the first Latina female president) falls in love with the Prince of Wales? For starters, lots of sex, lots of DMs, lots of drama, and lots of tabloid fodder. Casey McQuiston’s bestselling gay rom-com is an outrageous escape.

This Town Sleeps by Dennis E. Staples Set on a reservation in far northern Minnesota, Native American writer Dennis E. Staples’ haunting debut chronicles the fraught romantic relationship between a gay Ojibwe man and his white, closeted high school classmate. Cleanness by Garth Greenwall Set in southern Europe, this deeply moving collection of stories follows a gay American teacher as he reflects upon a life transformed by love and loss, loneliness and regret, and redemption.

Enter the Aardvark by Jessica Anthony

A closeted millennial Republican congressman planning his first reelection campaign receives a gigantic taxidermied aardvark in the mail. Need we say more?

Real Life by Brandon Taylor

This coming-of-age story charts a queer Black man in the Midwest who engages in an unexpected encounter with a classmate over the course of a late-summer weekend that has lasting repercussions on their sleepy university town.

Never Anyone But You by Rupert Thomson

Rupert Thomson reimagines the real-life love affair between two glamorous women, Suzanne Malherbe and Lucie Schwob, during the surrealist movement in Paris and the horrors of the world wars.

Swimming in the Dark by Tomasz Jedrowski

Tomasz Jedrowski’s literary debut is a passionate, post-war love story between two young men in early 1980s Poland during the violent decline of communism.

My Autobiography of Carson McCullers by Jenn Shapland

After stumbling upon long-lost love letters written between Carson McCullers and a woman named Annemarie, Jenn Shapland captures the life of the iconic author through a series of quirky, heartbreaking, hilarious, and deeply moving vignettes.

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong



A queer Vietnamese-American man struggles to come to terms with traumas from his family history and find his place in a world that sees him as “other.”

Under the Rainbow by Celia Laskey

A task force of LGBTQ volunteers are sent to “the most homophobic town in the US” to live and work in the community for two years in an earnest attempt to open hearts and minds, but no one is prepared for what happens next.

