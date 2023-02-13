10 LGBTQ+ actors, 10 iconic characters—meet the 2023 Queerties nominees for best Film Performance

A great performance sticks with you long after the movie’s over, and these are the ten we’ve been thinking about all year long.

From romantic leads to relatable heroes to bone-chilling movie monsters, the year’s most indelible characters have been brought to life on the screen by LGBTQ+ actors. And we’re thrilled to honor them all as nominees at the 2023 Queerties for best Film Performance.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open.

Scroll on to learn more about this year’s 10 nominees, and—once you’ve had a chance to check them out for yourself—click on the corresponding icon to vote for your favorite.

Voting runs now through February 21. You can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.

Ben Aldridge as Kit, Spoiler Alert

Before there was a Knock At The Cabin, Aldridge delivered a deeply moving performance as a cancer-stricken photographer in the heartrenching romance Spoiler Alert. This man has the range!

Spoiler Alert is now streaming on Peacock, and is available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms.

Jamie Clayton as The Priest, Hellraiser

You may not recognize her under all the, um, pins, but Clayton makes a meal out of her demonic role in the Hellraiser reboot, putting her own spin on the terrifying yet bewitching horror icon.

Hellraiser is exclusively streaming on Hulu.

Eichner isn’t quite playing himself in Bros, but he does share a lot in common with Bobby Lieber, channeling his own hopes and insecurities into a surprisingly complex and emotional performance.

Bros is now streaming on Peacock, and is available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms.

Stephanie Hsu as Joy, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Hsu is downright miraculous in Everything Everywhere All At Once, functioning both as its supervillain and the heart of the whole movie. She really is everything! Everywhere. All at once.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is streaming via Showtime; available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms.

Janelle Monáe as Andi, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

In Glass Onion, Monáe is… hmm… what can we say here without spoiling the fun? How about this: Monáe is a blast to watch, full of surprises, proving why this pop star is a bona fide movie star, too.

Glass Onion is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Jeremy Pope as Ellis, The Inspection

Pope is so dialed into his performance as a closeted Marine recruit that you might think we were actually watching the actor go through boot camp. But that’s just the level of commitment he brings to this stunning role.

The Inspection is available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms.

Eva Reign as Kelsa, Anything’s Possible

We love a breakout performance and newcomer Reign did just that as the lead of Billy Porter’s winning teen rom-com. You simply can’t take your eyes off her, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

Anything’s Possible is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Conrad Ricamora as Will, Fire Island

Every generation has their Mr. Darcy, and ours is the dashing and delightful Ricamora, who brings the romance (and the dance moves) to this clever queer re-eimagining of Pride & Prejudice.

Fire Island is streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Lest you forget, singer-songwriter Sivan is an actor, too, and he gives his all to this gorgeous coming-of-age dramedy as Caleb, who has to put his life on hold right when it should be getting started.

Three Months is streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Amandla Stenberg as Sophie, Bodies Bodies Bodies

No one is to be trusted in this sharp-tongued Gen Z slasher, but it’s hard not to fall for Stenberg’s funny, frightening, and frightened turn as Sophie, who keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms.