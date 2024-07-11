Everyone has a favorite podcast, whether it’s a true crime discussion between friendly hosts or a critical look at the tech industry from reputable journalists. But have you audio dramas?

Audio dramas (a.k.a. fiction podcasts) are a special corner of the internet where people can find a wide variety of unique and entertaining stories across many different genres, with fleshed out queer characters and beautifully written arcs.

Not sure where to start? Here are 10 audio dramas written and created by queer people to keep your entertained and on the edge of your seat…

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

An aquatic tale set in an alternate 19th century. The fictional coastal town of Eskmouth is home to hunters of the Great Eels, whose product is in more demand than ever. But one must be careful on the water, as the sea grows treacherous and may soon come to collect what’s owed. This audio drama will make brine a permanent aftertaste and give you a reason to respect the depths.

A found footage horror anthology podcast, which weaves spine-chilling stories in a bite-sized format. A group of friends explore fears in a terrifying story exchange, reminding you why you were so afraid of the dark as a child, and making you wonder if you were right to be.

Literally translated to “Hi Mom”, this audio drama follows a young Filipina immigrant in Toronto, who’s family background gets her in trouble with all sorts of supernatural events. Despite being filled with horror, this is ultimately a love story.

A sci-fi anthology set in the vast expanse of space. Each episode brings you a Black Mirror-esque story that highlights a different part of what it means to be human, whether it’s the rage we feel when being wronged or the seemingly perfect connections we make with others.

A change of pace from the usual horror and sci-fi one may find in the audio drama space, this award-winning scripted fiction podcast brings you a humorous story of a young adventurer who is all too-eager to pick up side quests in an effort to avoid facing the Big Bad, an evil wizard. For anyone who understands the need to procrastinate a large chore by focusing on small tasks–this one’s for you!

Love Sherlock but wish it were more delightfully queer? Well have I got a podcast for you! Down on 224B Baker Street, a detective and his loyal doctor friend solve a plethora of interesting cases, all while the audio drama explores the queer experience in 1889 London. This is a story filled with comedy and drama, silliness and tender moments. After a long hard day, you’ll want to de-compress with this one.

At the edge of Gilt City, a young man searches for his missing husband while working as a courier for a curious organization. The mystery does not end there, however, as there are arcane forces at work and secrets are bound to be upturned and all await the arrival of The Night Post.

While all the other audio dramas on this list mainly center on adults, this one is for the younger crowd. 16-year-old Dominic MacCleary and his mothers move back to their old hometown where all appear lovely on the surface despite the odd ways the residents interact with each other. Dominic soon finds out that underneath all the glamor are rituals and bargains being traded with creatures older than the residents and far more sinister.

Another bite-sized sci-fi audio drama, InCo takes place in space and follows a cranky aro ace information seller who finds a strange child floating in the void and must work to find out why they were abandoned. Containing beautifully written found family tropes, you’ll never doubt that love still grows in difficult circumstances.

High above the Earth’s atmosphere floats the space prison Mnemosyne, designed for criminals to earn a reduced sentence by participating in less-than-ethical experiments for the good of humanity. However, an unlikely trio soon realizes that while they may have had the best intentions pre-incarceration, the organization that now oversees them does not. Not only must they band together to sabotage the memory experiments they have been chosen to take part in, but they also must find a way to escape.

Don't forget to share: