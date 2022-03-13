11 emojis to make them blush jussst right

Let’s be honest – modern dating can be rough. As people live further apart and more in isolation than ever before, connecting via in-person dates is more challenging than ever. Luckily, technology helps bridge the physical gaps through texting and video calls.

But what happens when you’re ready to heat things up yet you aren’t quite the frisky wordsmith you thought you were? The answer: flirty emojis.

Emojis are perfect for filling in the gaps when words don’t quite convey how interested you are in someone. Plus, they’re incredibly versatile. From the subtle to the shockingly in-your-face, the right flirty emoji can have the same effect as a well-written message. So if you’re ready to get your flirt on, check out our top picks for flirty emojis.

1. 🍆 – The Eggplant

While you might not want to open up a sexual conversation with the eggplant, it is fun to have in your repertoire. This classic is exceptionally straight to the point, and sending this horny emoji clears up all doubt about what you want. But would-be eggplant senders beware: this is a high-risk, high-reward addition to your flirty text.

If the person you’re talking to doesn’t seem comfortable talking about sex, you might want to hold off sending a vegetable penis. But if they’re as DTF as you, eggplant away.

Side note: if you’re looking for a similar emoji that isn’t the most commonly used thing in the world, we suggest trying out a 🍌 on for size.

2. 🍑 – The Peach

Is your love interest an ass guy or girl? Do they hate to see you leave but love watching you walk away? If so, then the peach is the best emoji to punctuate your steamy texts.

This is also an excellent emoji for horny conversations if you’re not ready to send a sexy picture. This emoji evokes the image of your peach-shaped butt, so you get the job done without any risk.

If your desired girl or guy sends a flirty blush emoji back, there’s no doubt they’re feeling a little hot and heavy about your derriere.

3.💦 – “Shower” Emoji/Sweat Droplets

When it comes to sexual emojis, the versatile water droplet has a few different meanings – all of which can suit your specific context. Flirty texting should be fun, and dropping this seemingly innocuous flirty emoji can pave the way for real-life sexy time.

But here’s the best part: if you’re in an established relationship with your person, this emoji can do a world of good. That’s because they already know what’s going on in your pants, so the mental picture will be more than enough to get them hot and bothered. So send that steamy text about the party in your pants with these droplets and let the sex magic happen.

4.👀 – Eyes Emoji

Flirty emojis don’t always have to allude to penetrative sex, especially during the initial flirting phase. That’s where the eyes emoji comes in. But emoji meanings can sometimes be elusive, so we’ll explain this one.

Let’s paint a picture: you’re dating someone, and it’s clear this girl or guy likes you. They say something hot but subtle, and you give them the look. This emoji is that look’s texting counterpart. It can be used to draw attention to your person’s cute message, or to let them know you’re interested without seeming too down-bad.

5. 👅 – Tongue

Mouths are undeniably sexy, but you know what isn’t? Sending a photo of your stuck-out tongue without any context. That’s the beauty of emojis: you can flirt without leaving an embarrassing picture of yourself in someone else’s hands.

So when you’re trying to get your flirt on and hop straight to the sex, skip the heart eyes and send your guy or gal one of these suggestive tongue emojis. It’ll give them the sign that you’re down for a little romp or two.

6. 👉👌 – The Classic

While it may be a little juvenile, the 👉👌 is one of the best flirty emoji combos out there. It’s a great way to allude to penis-in-orifice sex without making yourself blush about all the nitty-gritty details. Whether you’re in a romantic partnership or something more transactional, these emojis will communicate exactly what you mean – or potentially make your other half laugh.

After all, if your flirting doesn’t have your partner either blushing or laughing (in a good, sex-adjacent way), you’re not doing it right.

7. 🥴 – Wacky Horny Face Emoji

Anybody who’s ever engaged in it knows that sex can be funny, messy, and honestly a little weird at times. But the body wants what it wants, right? Although nobody asked for it, there’s an emoji that perfectly captures the weird and wonderful experience of sex, and using it in a flirty conversation can be super effective.

Our suggestion: try using this emoji to broach the topic of sex without coming on too strong. This smiley face is also vague enough to play off as a joke if it doesn’t work out. But you’ll never know until you try!

8. 😏 – Smirking Face

Have you ever met somebody that was just so confident and just cocky enough to get you blushing? The smirk face emoji is literally that human in emoji form.

So if you’re looking to up your flirting game and make someone blush with the power of a text message, this fun little smiley face is the way to go. It can turn a stale conversation into something a little more sexual with the right timing, so it makes sense to keep this smiley face in your back pocket. Use it wisely, for its power is great.

9. 😉 – Winky Face

Flirting via text message is meant to make your love interest smile, and there’s no better way to do that than the winking face emoji. Even if you look ridiculous winking in real life, this little face emoji gets it right every time. It’s not as eager as sending a heart eyes emoji or kissy faces, making it an awesome flirting tool during the early days of your interactions.

But that doesn’t mean the wink face has no place in long-term relationships. You can also drop this little guy into an everyday text just to say, “hey.” Let the wink emoji do its job and you’ll feel that old spark come alive.

10. 🥺 – Pleading Face

The pleading face emoji has become increasingly popular among more-than-friends, FWBs, and long-term lovers. That’s because it transcends written words and perfectly conveys how much you want your partner, but it can also make them laugh in the right context.

Our recommendation: send these emojis to that mommy or daddy you’re eyeing and give them the sign that you’re down to be their baby (in a sex way, if you’re into that).

11. 😈 – Smiling Face With Horns

As the old saying goes, the devil is in the details – and this is still true when sending flirty smileys or emojis to that cutie you can’t stop thinking about. Fire off a devil emoji to heat things up, and watch them go from sweet to spicy at light speed. After all, who doesn’t want to be a little bad sometimes?

Emojis To Seal The Deal – Final Thoughts

Effective flirting over text requires three key ingredients: sweet messages, a little bit of cheeky humor, and the perfect emoji. However, finding the right one can feel like deciphering modern-day hieroglyphics. Luckily, the seasoned flirts at Queerty have already figured it out for you.

Any of the 11 emojis we’ve chosen can heat up your flirty text conversations. But would-be emoji senders should beware: these are powerful and can severely affect the heart. Use them wisely. 😉

