Gay men are not a monolith. Neither are millennials. To that end, we made sure this article is based entirely off empirical data and extensive, peer-reviewed research. And by that, we mean stereotypes. So take everything you read from here on out with a big grain of gay salt (which you’ll find in the kitchen next to a bougie French press that costs more than some homes).

Here are eleven things you’ll absolutely see in every gay millennial man’s home…