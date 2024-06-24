12 items for under $100 to help gay up your apartment

Crater Gym ashtray

Wish you were as cool as Kristen Stewart? Well, you can do a little K Stew cosplay by pretending you work at her gym from Love Lies Bleeding.

This piece of merch from the sapphic crime thriller is a subtle nod, but one true Stewheads will spot. We’re not endorsing smoking, but you can throw plenty of other items — keys, condoms — in this vintage looking ashtray.