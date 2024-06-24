home sweet home

12 items for under $100 to help gay up your apartment

By Christopher Rudolph June 24, 2024 at 8:00am

Pride Month is in full swing, but who says you can’t keep your home Prideful year-round? Get ready to gay up your place with this selection of colorful pop culture and campy items that are a little more knick-knack than fan clack.

Citrush candle by Boy Smells

Nothing sets a mood quite like a candle, and if you have had Troye Sivan’s “Rush” on repeat since last year’s Pride, then this is the candle for you. The latest release from Boy Smells, Citrush, is described as having “heaps of bright pomelo and citrus gush forth from a deep velvety base. Think ripe musks, iso e super, and the perfect pinch of black pepper.” We’re already feeling the Citrush.

Faherty Pride blanket

Faherty, known for its super soft blankets, has debuted a fabulous new one: The Center Pride Blanket, which comes adorned with rainbows on both ends. With each purchase of this Adirondack Blanket Faherty will donate 20% of the proceeds to The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center). The blanket will not only look great draped over your couch, its purchase will also go towards a good cause.

Crater Gym ashtray

Wish you were as cool as Kristen Stewart? Well, you can do a little K Stew cosplay by pretending you work at her gym from Love Lies Bleeding.

This piece of merch from the sapphic crime thriller is a subtle nod, but one true Stewheads will spot. We’re not endorsing smoking, but you can throw plenty of other items — keys, condoms — in this vintage looking ashtray.

It’s Giving Pride candle

Another candle? Yeah, that’s right — because you can never have too many candles. It’s Giving Pride is the new colorful release from Radiant Light Candle Co. (founded by Logan Slaughter a.k.a. New York/Fire Island drag icon Logan Hardcore) in collaboration with Gay Pride Apparel. No two It’s Giving Pride candles are alike, “as each is uniquely colored, mirroring the beautiful diversity of the LGBTQ+ community,” reads the description. “Infused with an uplifting blend of orange, grapefruit, mango, and red currant, this candle ignites the senses with its refreshing and invigorating aroma, creating an atmosphere of acceptance and joy.”

Filthy Shower Curtain

When you trudge home all tired from your Pride festivities, what better place to wash off the glitter and sweat than in the shower behind a Filthy Shower Curtain from the John Waters: Pope of Trash collection at the Academy Museum Store. The curtain is filled with Waters’ inspired images and words, so you can get squeaky clean while looking at the iconic Duke of Dirt.

Movie Star Featherly Bird Friend

“Who is she?” your friends will ask every time they come over to pregame. “How is she so fabulous?” they’ll wonder as they pose for an impromptu photoshoot with this instantly iconic Movie Star Featherly Bird Friend. The fabulous bird is inspired by Tippi Hedren in The Birds, and she even has an Aston Martin car replica you can buy separately. The bird is currently sold out, but we think she’s worth the hunt on some secondary markets.

