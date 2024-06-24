12 items for under $100 to help gay up your apartment

Pride Month is in full swing, but who says you can’t keep your home Prideful year-round? Get ready to gay up your place with this selection of colorful pop culture and campy items that are a little more knick-knack than fan clack.
Citrush candle by Boy Smells
Nothing sets a mood quite like a candle, and if you have had Troye Sivan’s “Rush” on repeat since last year’s Pride, then this is the candle for you. The latest release from Boy Smells, Citrush, is described as having “heaps of bright pomelo and citrus gush forth from a deep velvety base. Think ripe musks, iso e super, and the perfect pinch of black pepper.” We’re already feeling the Citrush.