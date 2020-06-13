new family members

12 TV stars who came out as LGBTQ+ so far this year

By

The year isn’t even half over, and already, a dozen television stars have come out of the closet.

To mark pride month, we’re shining the spotlight on the actors who have gone public about their identities so far this year.

Related: Olympian Guillaume Cizeron comes out by introducing his adorable boyfriend

Here are your new screen idols…

Prev1 of 12
Prev1 of 12