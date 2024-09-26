native son

13 Black queer Indie musicians taking over the world

By Joshua Allen September 26, 2024 at 11:00am
Photo provided by LGBTQ+ rapper Bry’Nt and photographed by Mateo Wilches

All I know about music is that not many people ever really hear it. And even then, on the rare occasions when something opens within, and the music enters, what we mainly hear, or hear corroborated, are personal, private, vanishing evocations. But the man who creates the music is hearing something else, is dealing with the roar rising from the void and imposing order on it as it hits the air. Then, what is evoked in him is of another order, more terrible because it has no words, and triumphant, too, for that same reason. And his triumph, when he triumphs, is ours.

“Sonny’s Blues” by James Baldwin

It is in this spirit of triumph that Native Son shines a spotlight on 13 Black queer musicians creating music across genres.

1. Durand Bernarr

36-year-old Los Angeles-based musical powerhouse Durand Bernarr was born in Ohio but is loved across the globe. The singer has collaborated with musical legends such as Erykah Badu. He secured a Grammy nomination for the song “Freefall,” a collaboration with Kaytranada. His NPR Tiny Desk concert has been viewed over one million times on YouTube. His most recent EP, En Route, is streaming now.

2. Bry’Nt

New York-based multihyphenate artist Bry’Nt is making a splash in the underground world of rap, fashion, and acting. He has performed at New York City and Harlem Pride events. He had a role in the Jussie Smollett film B-Boy Blues, based on the novel by James Earl Hardy. His most recent songs are on the collaboration EP Banjee Boombox.

3. Sevndeep

Musician and reality television star Sevndeep (Sevn for short) cultivated his talents in dance class while growing up in Virginia. He has called Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City, and Dallas home. This spring, he was a standout on the OUT series Hot Haus, in which the reality TV legend Tiffany Pollard gathered a crew of queer sex symbols together in one house. His music is based on embracing sex positivity.

4. Serpent With Feet

Los Angeles-based R&B musician Serpent With Feet is known for his genre-transcending work, featured in Virgil Abloh’s 2021 single “Delicate Limb” and collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign on the hit song “Ego Death.” He is often mentioned as one of the foremost inspirations for queer artists. He is on a multi-city U.S. tour performing songs from his most recent EP, GRIP.

5. Rubby Valentin

This Dominican heartthrob infuses his heritage with the sounds of alternative pop. He describes his music as a contradiction as he blends religious symbolism with sparks of queer lust. He has released several singles, including Monster and Mindreader, two emotive reflections on lust and inner darkness clothed in indie-pop production. He has been unleashing his brand of sultry pop since 2017 and has since delved into modeling and filmmaking.

6. EarthTone

The New York-based EarthTonemuziq makes hip-hop songs that feed the soul. Beyond his music, he is also a voice in queer media, serving as a producer and podcast host on The Herbal Tea Podcast. His music is deeply rooted in hip-hop soul, and when he isn’t on his solo tip, he is part of the LGBTQ+ group The AlliYance. As an openly gay hip-hop combo artist, EarthTone is a multiple musical threat that brings new sounds and concepts to an urban landscape.

9. Mx. Blouse

This Johannesburg-based artist is known for releasing hip-hop tracks centering on their non-binary queer and South African identities. In 2023, Mx. Blouse was featured in a campaign as the face of the Spotify Africa billboard in Times Square in New York City. Their latest project is Emotional Home.

10. Abdu Ali

Abdu Ali wears many hats as an artist, poet, and self-proclaimed sound “gawd.” His music infuses the sounds of Baltimore go-go throughout his music. They are known for hit songs like “Did That” and “I’m Alive”. In 2019, they received the Artist of the Year award from the office of Baltimore Mayor Jack Young. Outside of music, Ali is studying for a master’s degree at Brown University.

11. Jah X

Jah X knows how to turn a hit into a bag. He’s best known for his iconic song “Telfar Bag,” which gained so much buzz that it was licensed for advertisement by the eponymous luxury brand. At 28, the rapper has released countless baggers in rotation at gay clubs. He describes his most recent work, Mad Feels 3, as an eight-song anthem to help you turn up, unleash your freak, and dig into your heartbreak.

12. Cakes Da Killa

After five EPs and three mixtapes, Cakes Da Killa is one of a handful of LGBTQ+ music artists known for pioneering the music scene. His sound combines hip-hop, house, and electronic dance. It has landed him the cover of Paper Magazine, and his latest album, Black Sheep, was released in March of 2024.

13. Bugz Gutta

This Brooklyn-based rapper and entrepreneur founded Pynk Gorilla Entertainment, an indie music label, management, and development group specifically supporting LGBTQ+ artists. As the self-proclaimed ‘hip-hop’s Omar from The Wire, ‘ Bugz Gutta embodies a style of rap that centers on the hardcore, no-nonsense, gutta-style lyrical battles from the early days of hip-hop.

