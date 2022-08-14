13 hilarious tweets about that gay agenda we’re totally here for

What’s on your gay agenda today? You must have one—the Christian Right says we all do!

After putting up with this popular phrase for 30-some-odd years, Twitter certainly has some thoughts about the gay agenda, as you’ll see below.

Anti-LGBT groups like the Family Research Council and Springs of Life Ministries popularized the idea that there’s a “gay agenda” in the 1990s, as Didi Herman wrote in The Antigay Agenda: Orthodox Vision and the Christian Right. Springs of Life even produced a video series on the topic, which was “intended to be an exposé of the lesbian and gay movement’s secret plans for America,” Herman added.

As the Los Angeles Times reported in 1993, Springs of Life officials claimed at the time that they had shipped out more than 25,000 copies of its videotape “The Gay Agenda” across the nation. Members of Congress got copies, and Gen. Carl Mundy, then the commandant of the Marine Corps, gave copies to other Joint Chiefs of Staff, per the Times.

Soon the phrase had become part of the cultural lexicon, especially among conservatives. The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia even cited it in his 2003 dissenting opinion in Lawrence v. Texas: “Today’s opinion is the product of a Court … that has largely signed on to the so-called homosexual agenda, by which I mean the agenda promoted by some homosexual activists directed at eliminating the moral opprobrium that has traditionally attached to homosexual conduct.”

Yes, we would like any moral opprobrium eliminated! In fact, as ESPN’s LZ Granderson explained in a 2014 TED Talk, the “gay agenda” is just the U.S Constitution. In other words, it’s us just wanting to be treated like full citizens. “There it is: the gay agenda,” Granderson said. “Run for your heterosexual lives.”

Here are other people’s thoughts on that agenda of ours…

The gay agenda is complete?? https://t.co/Xh5leZ1mK6 — Mina (@KaminaBlue) May 30, 2018

walked past 3 girls in town who were mid convo and used the term “dirty hetero” , the gay agenda is working ! — Chad (@ChadSideB) August 10, 2022

What the right wind think the gay agenda is VS what the actual gay agenda is… pic.twitter.com/8RZhaCb3II — Nintenhoe ? Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (@Soundwaves1992) August 8, 2022

why call it "the gay agenda" when "the homoschedule" was right there? — DaThings (@DaThings) April 11, 2021

You've heard of the gay agenda, now get ready for the bitinerary — Bear (@ettubrody) November 30, 2019

You’ve heard of the gay agenda now get ready for: -The queer quest

-The bi big idea

-The pan plan

-The asexual arrangement

-The sapphic schedule — kait ? (@sadkxit) September 21, 2018

After watching Queer Eye, I'd just like to say that the gay agenda is very different from what I'd been led to believe. Mostly it involves cleaner living spaces, skin care, and tucking the front of your shirt in. — Addyson Rae Garner (@realPOTUS2040) April 1, 2019

The only thing on "The Gay Agenda" is brunch. — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) May 13, 2022

The pioneers of the gay agenda pic.twitter.com/YyVZHBsaW5 — Holly G (@_love_holly_) April 2, 2017

The gay agenda, folks. Fear it. pic.twitter.com/uhBpMiMK0m — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 28, 2014

FYI: The gay agenda has always been "enjoy every moment you can before a hateful person takes it away." — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) June 12, 2016