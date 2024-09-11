14 Black gay characters on television who broke new ground

Actor Nelsan Ellis in the role of Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s True Blood

In recent years, television has made strides in diversifying the stories it tells.



Once a rarity, Black LGBTQ+ characters are now more visible, commanding the screen in groundbreaking, unapologetically bold ways.

Earlier this summer, we wrote about the hottest couples across television and film.

As Hollywood enters the fall television season, it’s time to celebrate some of the Black gay characters of the past and present who broke ground, made history, and are redefining what it means to be authentic, proud, and visible on TV.