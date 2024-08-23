virgo vibes

15 famous LGBTQ+ Virgos: Born into the sign of perfectionism

By Editors
Virgo Zodiac sign symbol on an abstract blue night sky background

Welcome to Virgo season! Virgos are known for their meticulous nature, sharp intellect, and strong sense of duty, often shining in careers that require attention to detail and a deep sense of purpose. It’s no wonder that many LGBTQ+ Virgos have made significant impacts in entertainment, activism, and pop culture.

These queer icons embody the Virgo traits of precision, hard work, and a commitment to authenticity.

What makes a Virgo?

Born between August 23 and September 22, Virgos are ruled by Mercury, making them sharp communicators and thinkers. As earth signs, they are practical, grounded, and reliable, often driven by a desire for perfection. Their meticulous nature helps them excel in their pursuits, though it can also lead to self-criticism and a critical eye toward others.

Virgos are also known for their analytical minds, approaching problems with logic and methodical planning. This makes them excellent problem solvers and diligent workers. Despite their talents, they often prefer to remain humble, focusing on the work rather than seeking the spotlight.

Service is at the core of Virgo’s identity—they find fulfillment in helping others and working toward a greater good. This blend of precision, intellect, and humility makes Virgos highly successful and impactful in whatever they choose to pursue, especially evident in the lives of famous LGBTQ+ Virgos.

Check out some of our favorite famous LGBTQ+ Virgos in history!

Related*

How gay or straight is your zodiac sign?

Marsha P. Johnson – August 24, 1945

Marsha P. Johnson was a central figure in the Gay Liberation Movement and a key participant in the Stonewall Uprising of 1969. A Black transgender woman, she co-founded the Gay Liberation Front and STAR (Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries), focusing on supporting homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Her work laid the foundation for much of the activism that followed.

Tom Ford – August 27, 1961

Tom Ford is an American fashion designer and film director who revitalized the Gucci brand in the 1990s and later launched his own luxury label. He has also directed acclaimed films such as A Single Man, blending his sharp aesthetics with powerful storytelling, making him a key figure in both fashion and cinema.

Lily Tomlin – September 1, 1939

Lily Tomlin is a versatile American actress, comedian, writer, and producer whose career has spanned over six decades. Known for her sharp wit and memorable roles in film, television, and theater, Tomlin has received numerous awards and remains a beloved figure in entertainment. She is also an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has used her platform for various social causes.

Freddie Mercury – September 5, 1946

Freddie Mercury, the legendary frontman of Queen, is celebrated for his powerful voice, flamboyant stage presence, and genre-defying music. His work with Queen produced some of the most iconic songs in rock history. Although he kept his private life discreet, Mercury’s bisexuality and his impact on music remain significant parts of his legacy.

Jane Addams – September 6, 1860

Jane Addams was a social worker, writer, and activist who became the first American woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize. A pioneer in social reform, she founded Hull House in Chicago to support immigrants and the poor. Addams’ close relationships with women have led many to view her as a queer icon, and her contributions to social justice continue to be studied and respected.

Karl Lagerfeld – September 10, 1933

Karl Lagerfeld was a German fashion designer, artist, and photographer best known for his work as the creative director of Chanel. His innovative designs and sharp aesthetics made him one of the most influential figures in high fashion. While his personal views sparked controversy, his impact on the fashion industry remains undeniable.

Leslie Cheung – September 12, 1956

Leslie Cheung was a Hong Kong film actor and musician who became one of the first openly gay superstars in Asia. His performances in films like Farewell My Concubine and Happy Together earned him critical acclaim, and his music career was equally successful. Cheung remains a celebrated figure in Asian cinema and music.

Greta Garbo – September 18, 1905

Greta Garbo was a Swedish actress and one of Hollywood’s most enigmatic stars. Known for her striking looks and powerful performances, Garbo was also famously private. While she never publicly addressed her sexuality, her relationships with women have made her a figure of intrigue, and her impact on cinema is enduring.

Tegan and Sara Quin – September 19, 1980

Tegan and Sara Quin are identical twin Canadian musicians who make up the indie rock duo Tegan and Sara. Known for their introspective lyrics and catchy melodies, they have gained a dedicated following. As openly queer artists, they have also been vocal advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, particularly for queer youth.

Anne Burrell – September 21, 1969

Anne Burrell is an American chef and TV personality known for her dynamic presence on shows like Worst Cooks in America. Openly bisexual, Burrell has brought visibility to LGBTQ+ people in the culinary world, and her bold cooking style has made her a standout figure on television.

Billy Porter – September 21, 1969

Billy Porter is an American actor, singer, writer, and director, best known for his role on Pose and his standout fashion statements. A key figure in both entertainment and fashion, Porter has used his platform to challenge norms and push boundaries, earning him critical acclaim and numerous awards in the process.

People of precision, power, and pride

These famous LGBTQ+ Virgos exemplify the traits that make their zodiac sign stand out—whether it’s their sharp intellect, meticulous attention to detail, or unwavering dedication to their craft.

From fashion icons to groundbreaking activists, each of these queer Virgos has made a lasting mark on the world in their own unique way. Their contributions to entertainment, art, and social change continue to inspire and demonstrate that the precision and power of a Virgo can truly make a difference.

So, whether you’re an LGBTQ+ Virgo yourself or just admire their vibes, these icons prove that perfectionism and pride go hand in hand.

Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter for daily updates on LGBTQ+ news, culture, and entertainment.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Life*

Latest*