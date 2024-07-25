15 queer Olympians who make our hearts melt with romantic gold

More than 150 out Olympians are in Paris ready to compete in this year’s Games. Their visibility is crucial, showing queer people everywhere it’s possible to be succeed at the highest levels in sports, and enjoy proud and open lives.

One of the ways many LGBTQ+ Olympians showcase their happiness is posting pictures with their partners on social media. For the longest time, queer romance was kept in the shadows, confined to dark rooms and secrecy.

Up until recently, gay athletes, especially male athletes, sought to downplay their differences from their hetero peers. They didn’t want their dating lives to overshadow their athletic accomplishments, or define their existence.

But now, that fear has thankfully subsided. Some of the highest-profile athletes in the world are keen on showing off their same-sex partners, and their unbridled moments of joy.

With the Opening Ceremony taking place tomorrow night, we thought it was the perfect time to highlight some of our favorite, and most famous, Olympic couples. They include champions, heartthrobs, and everybody in between.

Grindr may be blocked in the athlete village, but these participants have already found love! Click through to see 15 Olympians who are winning romantic gold…