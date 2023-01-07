The 16 LGBTQ+ movies we’re most looking forward to in 2023

2023 is here, it’s queer, and it’s got a ton of great LGBTQ+ movies to look forward to.

Sure, 2022 was a barn-burner, but the future’s looking bright for gays at the cinema. We’ve got star-studded biopics of queer history-makers, raunchy comedies from up-and-coming talent, theater camp memories, searing romances, big-screen horrors, and the summer blockbuster all the dolls will be talking about.

In order to help you keep track of it all, Queerty has assembled a list of our 16 most anticipated films set to release this calendar year. Of course, dates are always subject to change, but there’s plenty to mark on your calendars regardless.

Barbie

Could Barbie save cinema? If you ask the denizens of Gay Twitter™, the answer is yes. We’ve spent the past year dissecting every frame, every leaked set photo, every crumb of this movie, so, yeah, we’re pretty excited to see what story director Greta Gerwig tells with Mattel’s iconic doll. Bring on that big, big Ken-ergy. Coming to theaters July 21.

Bottoms

Bodies Bodies Bodies scene-stealer Rachel Sennott and The Bear breakout Ayo Edibiri (they’re real-life BFFs) team up for this queer sex comedy about two high school seniors who start a “fight club” just so they can hook up with cheerleaders. With these two rising comedy stars involved, we already know this will kick *ss. Release details TBA.

Cassandro

A gay amateur wrestler becomes an international star in this biopic about the life of Saul Armendáriz, a.k.a. the flamboyant Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” Gael García Bernal stars in the titular role, and is joined by Raul Castillo, Roberta Colindrez, and Bad Bunny. Premiering at Sundance, with an Amazon Video release TBA.

Challengers

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino only just unleashed his bloody horror romance Bones And All onto the world, but right around the corner is this tennis comedy starring Zendaya, Mike Faist (West Side Story), and Josh O’Connor (God’s Own Country), which will reportedly feature a queer romance. Coming to theaters August 11.

Dope Queens

Action, thriller, romance—Dope Queens is all that and more. With incredible trans talent in front of and behind the camera, this milestone film follows three friends (Alexandra Grey, Pierson Fodé, Trace Lysette) through one wild night in San Francisco’s historic Tenderloin district, based on true events. Plus, it features Drag Race All-Star winner Kylie Sonique Love! Release details TBA.

F*cking Identical Twins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Sharp (@cluckcluckjoshsharp)

This R-rated musical comedy based off a live show from New York City queer comedy staples Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp is said to be a subversive spin on The Parent Trap. Jackson and Sharp star, with a killer supporting cast featuring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Megan Thee Stallion. Release details TBA.

I Saw The TV Glow

Trans filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun had a major breakthrough with indie horror We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, so her follow-up—about a cult late-night horror show that gets mysteriously canceled—is highly anticipated. Queer star Justice Smith leads a cast that features Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler and Buffy‘s Amber Benson. Release details TBA.

Knock At The Cabin

Master of the twist M. Night Shyamalan is back in his groove, and his next feature is about gay fathers—played by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge—whose scenic woodland getaway with their daughter is interrupted by strangers who force them to make an impossible decision in order to stop the apocalypse. Coming to theaters February 3.

Love Lies Bleeding

Buzzy director Rose Glass (Saint Maud) helms this romantic thriller set in the world of women’s competitive bodybuilding, with everyone’s crush Kristen Stewart set to co-lead as the athlete’s romantic partner. Ed Harris, Jena Malone, Dave Franco, and The Mandalorian‘s Katy M. O’Brian also star. Release details TBA.

Nyad

Annette Bening plays Diana Nyad, a lesbian athlete who attempted to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida at the age of 64. Queer icon Jodie Foster stars as the swimmer’s best friend, Bonnie Stoll. Not to get too ahead of ourselves, but could this be another Best Actress Oscar contender for Bening? Netflix release details TBA.

Rustin

Prolific gay character actor Colman Domingo (Fear The Walking Dead, Zola, Euphoria—we could go on and on!) gets the lead role he’s long deserved in this star-studded biopic of trailblazing gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, the man who organized the 1963 March on Washington. Netflix release details TBA.

Scream VI

Gays have long loved this iconic horror-whodunit series, and though the latest installment shockingly won’t feature Neve Campbell‘s Sidney Prescott, it does have queer star Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Wednesday It Girl Jenna Ortega, thirst-trap king Mason Gooding Jr., and the return of Hayden Panettiere’s fan-favorite character. Coming to theaters March 10.

Strangers

Acclaimed director Andrew Haigh (Weekend, the Looking movie) adapts the popular Japanese novel of the same name; a fantasy drama about a screenwriter (Andrew Scott) who strikes up a relationship with his neighbor (Paul Mescal) while also communicating with the ghosts of his long-dead parents (Claire Foy, Jamie Bell). Release details TBA.

The Color Purple

Steven Spielberg adapted Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel once before, but now the musical comes to the big screen with a cast of heavy-hitting talent including American Idol‘s Fantasia, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and Colman Domingo (who, really, is primed to have a massive year) Coming to theaters December 20.

Theater Camp

Fiancés Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are among the co-writers and stars of this comedic look at a theater camp in upstate New York, which sounds an awful lot like the historic Stagedoor Manor. Ayo Edibiri, Molly Gordon, Nathan Lee Graham, Patti Harrison, and Amy Sedaris also star. Premiering at Sundance, with further release details TBA.

Untitled Julio Torres Movie

Los Espookys may have been tragically canceled in 2022, but queer comedian/writer/actor Julio Torres is just getting started. We know very little about his upcoming directorial debut, except for the fact that he stars in it opposite the brilliant Tilda Swinton. And you know what? That’s good enough for us! Release details TBA.

