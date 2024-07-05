16 must-haves for your next queer camping adventure

If you’re still relying on rusty pocket knives and torn sleeping bags to make it through the night on your outdoor adventures, it might be time to gay up your packing list. Camping, meet gamping. …Like, gay camping? (Not into it? Alright, see if it grows on you.)

First and foremost, make sure your crew has the basics covered. This is important because no one’s going to care that Marsha P. Johnson is on your deck of playing cards if Derek forgot to bring the water and dehydration is setting in (thanks, Derek). Then you can elevate your gamping game—okay, you’re right, gamping’s not it—to new heights. Queer people have been putting the camp in camping since the dawn of time, after all. We should start act like it!

Here are 16 must-haves to snag for your next queer camping adventure…