16 OnlyFunny tweets about OnlyFans

Six years into its messy history, OnlyFans continues to lure new subscribers and high-profile creators—with Tommy Lee and Tyra Sanchez joining the platform in recent weeks. As you might expect, there’s a flurry of interest anytime a celebrity lands on OnlyFans: Will they merely be sharing exclusive content with their most devoted fans? Or will they, like so many OnlyFans creators before them, fog up their webcams with steamy pics and vids?

Related: Former Disney star trades in mouse ears for OnlyFans

British entrepreneur Tim Stokely founded OnlyFans in July 2016 to “develop a site where creators could monetize their content free of advertisers,” according to an origin story on the OnlyFans website—on a webpage that conspicuously avoids any mention of OnlyFans porn. The platform got its first 1,000 users is under a month and its first 100,000 in less than half a year. And by January 2021, the platform had 100 million users.

Then it almost came crashing down: In August 2021, OnlyFans announced a ban on sexually-explicit content, citing increased scrutiny from banks and payment processors. As Bob the Drag Queen pithily pointed out in one of the tweets below, OnlyFans seemed to be abandoning its core audience by vowing to ban XXX images. Not only that, the proposed porn crackdown also threatened the livelihoods of sex workers around the world who rely on OnlyFans for income. Fortunately, OnlyFans reversed course five days later, and smuttiness abounds on the platform to this day.

Of course, more than a year later, drama continues to circle OnlyFans. Lawsuits that made headlines last month, for example, claimed that OnlyFans conspired to blacklist certain users or have their content submitted to a terrorism database.

Oh, and then there’s the nuisance of straight OnlyFans creators baiting queer audiences.

Throughout the ups and downs, however, Twitter users have found the funny in OnlyFans culture—with tweets referencing everything from JFK, Spider-Man, Winnie the Pooh, and Animal Crossing to those ubiquitous “OnlyFans in bio” call-outs. Read on for the wittiness—just be forewarned that the language below gets a little lascivious!

Related: 8 male celebs on OnlyFans you can following right now

We are making a few changes at OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/MiD2tlZcK1 — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) August 19, 2021

In solidarity with OnlyFans Drag Race will be banning drag. — Stream Bitch Like Me (@thatonequeen) August 20, 2021

OnlyFans CEO Admits Decision To Ban Pornography Was Made In Shame-Filled Moment After Orgasm https://t.co/9enuOVyd9h pic.twitter.com/wScm2ksACM — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 20, 2021

When you stuck in a hole: start an OnlyFans https://t.co/xeNmUEMsAm — Willie B. Hardigan (Esq.) (@OlDirtyBastian) October 13, 2020

pregnancy is onlyfans’s version of tearing an ACL — KAY??? (@kaykookiedough) September 22, 2021

whoever said onlyfans is just for sex work is dead wrong ???? pic.twitter.com/NYRIszjMpg — moth (@hickorymoth) November 30, 2021

WAP lyrics won’t make your daughters go crazy. I was raised on Lil Kim & Trina yet here i am scared to make an onlyfans. Smh. — Patrick am I lyin? (@MahaliaSBM) August 8, 2020

Gonna make an NSFW onlyfans but instead of porn I’ll just be committing OSHA violations — ???????? ????????? (@Sammi_Sativa) June 14, 2021

RIP to JFK I know he would’ve loved onlyfans — Fiona Applebum Backup ? (@_WrittenByHanna) March 22, 2021

How is Peter Parker selling pictures of himself dressed as Spider-Man any different from onlyfans — Kenny Keil (@kennykeil) December 24, 2020

I thought Winnie the Pooh had a onlyfans https://t.co/H7aTeRpZUI — I appreciate you. (@DeeLaSheeArt) November 10, 2020

onlyfans but i send you tom nook feet pics for bells pic.twitter.com/JSiuQoZ8jg — deni? (@midsummerlass) November 14, 2021

only 3 months in on onlyfans and look how much I’ve made ????????????????? pic.twitter.com/A9ciL1WVeI — ells? (@ellsohare) March 7, 2021