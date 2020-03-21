16 things for LGBTQ people to do if they’re self-isolating

Self-isolating because of COVID-19? Keep that anxiety, boredom and loneliness at bay!

1. Binge-watch queer TV shows

Never seen Pose, The L Word, Looking or Tales of the City? Want to catch up on old RuPaul’s Drag Race? Or why not check out web series Eastsiders? If you want more recommendations, check out the nominees for the recent Queerties. Want to go even further back? You can steam all seven seasons of The Golden Girls on Hulu!

2. Stream a current movie… legally!

Universal announced a few days ago that as people can’t get to movie theaters, it’s going to allow people to stream its current theatrical releases – including The Invisible Man and Emma, among others.

Also, Netflix Party is a Chrome extension that allows you and friends – wherever they might be – to enjoy a movie at the same time. Want some recommendations for movies? Check out the Rotten Tomatoes list of the ‘200 Best LGBT Movies of all Time.’

Lastly, London’s celebrated queer film festival, BFI Flare, had to be canceled this week. Instead, until March 29, it’s offering the opportunity to stream five short films – Films for Freedom.

3. Check on friends, family and neighbors

This is an important one. Besides staying in touch with those closest to you, maybe reach out to friends you’ve not spoken to in a while and check how they’re doing. Being LGBTQ can feel isolating for a lot of people, but more so if they’re stuck somewhere without access to their regular support network.

Or why not start a Whatsapp or Facebook group for your local neighborhood, to check whether anyone’s in need of particular support? Not only will you be doing good, but it helps you feel less alone and isolated. Remember: we’re all in this together.

4. Enjoy some theatrics

Stars in the House is a new, daily, live-streamed concert series created by SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. It launched last weekend and each episode features stars of stage and screen. It promotes support for the Actors Fund in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Stars already confirmed to appear include Betty Buckley, Rosie O’Donnell and Idina Menzel. It will stream daily until Broadway reopens.

5. Catch up on your reading

Thanks to Jake Shears, former singer with the Scissor Sisters, for posting these book recommendations and inviting fans to suggest their recent favorite reads. Feel free to share your own recommendations in the comments below.

6. Start that YouTube channel you’ve been thinking of doing

Jeffree Star earned a reported $17million in 2019. What are you waiting for? You’ve got to start somewhere and now might be a good time.

7. Pamper yourself

It’s really easy when you’re home alone to let yourself go, appearance-wise. Why bother, right? Actually, taking the time to look your best often lifts the mood. If you’ve got any pampering products, like face masks, beard trimmer, foot scrubs, manicure set, etc, treat yourself to some self-pampering. Look good, feel good.

8. Teach yourself a new skill

Have you ever thought, “Gee, I really want to learn Spanish?” Or “I wish I knew how to use Garageband?” Or is there some simple DIY you’ve been meaning to do around your home? Set aside some home-learning time.

9. Bake bread

… Or any other recipe you’ve been meaning to try, provided you can get hold of the ingredients. Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski has even launched an Instagram cooking show for those self-isolating.

10. Marie Kondo the hell out of your wardrobes

If you’re not familiar with Kwondo’s particular brand of house cleaning, you can watch her show on Netflix. It basically involves emptying your entire wardrobe on to your bed and being ruthless about what you put away again. Do you drawers, too, while you’re at it. You will definitely feel better for it.

11. Check out home workouts from YouTube

In a similar vein, just because you’re staying home, it doesn’t mean you can’t set aside 20-30 minutes to do some daily exercise. YouTube offers a multitude of videos on this very subject.

Check out this home workout from Jeff Cavaliere, which has gone viral since being posted last weekend.

Do not – repeat do not – copy this man’s idea for a home treadmill.

12. Practice mindfulness

Practice some meditation. Again, YouTube and Spotify have tools to help with this. Explore breathing exercises and relaxing all the muscles in your body. Remind yourself you’re special, valid, and that you’re going to get through this.

13. Organize your digital photo library

You know you’ve been meaning to sort it into albums, back it up or order some prints.

14. Do a puzzle… like Ellen attempted

OK, um… maybe not.

15. Watch porn and masturbate

Oh, you’ve already got bored with that and came here to look for other suggestions? Sorry!

16. Keep washing your hands!

Especially if you have to go outside for any reason or share your home with others.