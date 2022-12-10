16 unique gifts for the fussy queer who’s impossible to buy for

There’s nothing worse than that awkward pause at a holiday gift exchange when the recipient of your present looks at you with a bewildered gaze and offers a hesitant “Thank you?” — their tinged inflection indicating that you should have included the receipt.

While it’s the thought that counts, we all know that gifting missteps make for uneasy holiday gatherings. But what do you gift someone who already has everything? Queerty offers 16 unique ideas, from luxury gifts to quirky, one-of-a-kind finds.

Gifts under $50

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album is an ode to queer history, so why not gift the Grammy-nominated 16-track collection in a format that honors music’s history too? The two-LP set includes two printed jackets and inner sleeves, a 36-page photo booklet, and one of three collectible posters. ($44.98)

HRC rainbow Pride dog T-shirt.

Gifting clothes is always risky, unless the recipient is a four-legged friend. One hundred percent of your purchase benefits the Human Rights Campaign’s fight for LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion. ($25)

Jonathan Adler naughty and nice ornament set.

Tree trimming gets an upgrade thanks to iconic designer Jonathan Adler, who embraces the holiday spirit with a unique set of Christmas tree ornaments. Crafted from high-fire porcelain, the set’s matte white finish makes a statement with any holiday décor. ($35.99)

Bushwick Kitchen’s Three Knees spicy set.

Who needs hot sauce when you have spicy honey, gochujang sriracha, and spicy maple? For those who like a bit of heat in their condiments, Bushwick Kitchen bundles three of their best-sellers to kick up your gift-giving. ($45)

Nick Cave: Forothermore

This stunning collection of works by artist Nick Cave, along with essays and observations from guest contributors, provides a career retrospective of one of our generation’s leading creative voices through the convergence of sculpture, video, sound, and performance. Cave’s mosaic work can also be seen in a new installation in New York City’s Times Square subway station for those passing through the City That Never Sleeps. ($49.99)

Gifts $50 – $150

TomboyX French terry black pullover hoodie with rainbow stripe.

Classic, casual, and cozy, this pullover is perfect for someone who wants to show off their LGBTQ+ rainbow pride with minimalist detail. The breathable cotton is great for lounging around or a night of bar-hopping. ($68)

Margaret Cho ‘Live and LIVID!’ tour. Photo by Sergio Garcia.

Why gift more dust-collecting stuff when you can bestow a night with Margaret Cho? The five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee hits the road in 2023 with her brand new tour, performing in cities from Hampton, Virginia, and Orlando to her hometown of San Francisco. (Prices vary)

The Workers Box by Hudson Made.

Hudson Made celebrates its 10th anniversary as an eco-friendly, vegan skincare brand that’s as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. Founder and creative director Bill Hovard develops the products and designs all of the packaging, including the Workers Box, which includes Morning Shift body wash, Worker’s Soap hand-wrapped in letterpress paper, and an eye-catching black ceramic soap dish. ($99)

FruitLoots ‘Happy Vibes’ box.

The self-proclaimed “fresh voice in the world of modern gifting,” FruitLoots assembles whimsical home and wellness items in cheeky, curated boxes (or build your own) from a range of LGBTQ+, BIPOC, women, and ally-owned brands. The ‘Happy Vibes’ box includes mindfulness cards, be nice to yourself infuser water bottle, an aromatherapy shower tablet variety set, cucumber melon aloe vera soap, two Moodmasks, and an Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe eye mask. ($110)

Telfar bucket hat.

Move over, Louis Vuitton and Birkin, queer Liberian American designer Telfar Clemens has pioneered gender-expansive fashion. Hollywood has taken notice since the brand’s launch in 2005, as has the Council of Fashion Designers of America, who awarded Clemens the 2017 Vogue Fashion Fund Award. The bucket hat, crafted from faux leather, is available in 16 different colors and sports Telfar’s signature embossed logo. ($148)

Gifts for big hearts and big spenders: $150+

Collectibles from The Little Gay Shop

Tom of Finland’s original Kake Comics.

The Little Gay Shop’s co-owners Kirt Reynolds and Justin Galicz offer plenty of fun finds like accessories, candles, and other home goods, but the real gems are their limited-edition items for those in pursuit of unusual collectibles. Recent acquisitions include the first printing of Tom of Finland’s original Kake Comics ($175) and a rare copy of Candy magazine (dubbed “The First Transversal Style Magazine”) issue #6, featuring Jared Leto, James Franco, Andrej Pejic, and Clement Chabernaud. ($275)

Tidbyt LED retro display.

If your loved ones are tired of Alexa listening to their conversations, consider Tidbyt, a walnut-encased LED tabletop display with customizable content. The simple device is easy to set up and can sync with calendars, news, sports, stocks, and weather. Those with time on their hands can build their own apps using Pixlet. ($179)

Coravin x Keith Haring wine preservation system.

For wine connoisseurs who like to savor rather than gulp, Coravin’s preservation system enables users to pour their favorite wines without pulling the cork, which will maintain the vintage’s quality for months (or years, if you can imagine a bottle of wine lasting that long). The special edition features Haring’s instantly recognizable illustration style, making it a practical piece of art. ($245)

A virtual cooking class from The Chef & the Dish

A virtual cooking class with the Chef & the Dish.

While a trip to South Africa might be out of your price range, you can travel virtually with a private cooking class. Johannesburg-based queer chef Bonga has cooked for everyone from the Swazi Royal family to Judge Judy. Classes include a 20-minute prep session with a personal kitchen assistant to get ready for the class, cocktail recipes, music playlists, and a 2½-hour private cooking experience, such as the popular street food Bunny Chow or South Africa’s national dish Bobotie. (From $299 for two people)

TruCarry Philos leather backpack.

The Jacket Maker CEO and co-founder Syed Obaid’s latest label expands the brand’s in-house design and manufacturing from jackets and coats to a new line of totes, duffels, and bags. The 17-inch, full-grain, naturally milled leather backpack features a cotton twill inner shell, chrome-finished hardware, and enough room for a laptop if your recipient likes to pretend like they’re working on vacations or day trips. ($450)

Words of Wisdom rings by Ilah Cibis.

Jewelry designer Ilah Cibis wants the wearer of her unique designs to mean what they say. Her provocative collection includes choice words to send just the right message, from “poly” and “yes daddy” to “enby” and “good boy.” Available in sterling silver and yellow, white, or rose gold. ($89 – $845)