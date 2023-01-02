17 LGBTQ+ books we can’t wait to add to our shelves in 2023

Only recently can we look toward a new year and expect to find more and more room for LGBTQ+ representation in bookstore. The past few years have brought a wave of new, innovative, and diverse queer books–and 2023 looks to be no exception.

Throughout the new year, we’re looking forward to filling our shelves up with exciting debuts, fascinating memoirs, and plenty of eagerly-awaited releases from beloved queer writers. Here, find our 17 most anticipated LGBTQ books of 2023.

You Don’t Have A Shot by Racquel Marie

Following her excellent debut Ophelia After All, Racquel Marie returns with a queer romance following two soccer rivals. Valentina Castillo-Green retreats to her childhood soccer camp after inciting a fight during a playoffs game, only to find that the rival she’s avoiding…is her new co-captain, who she might just end up seeing in a new light. Sign us up for this enemies-to-lovers rollercoaster. Available May 9, 2023.

The Big Reveal by Sasha Velour

This first book from the Season 9 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race promises to leave us “So Emotional.” Featuring her signature creative voice and stunning visual art, Sasha Velour combines memoir, history, and queer theory for the ultimate drag manifesto. The Big Reveal is sure to be nothing short of edifying (yes, we’re using that word correctly!). Available April 4, 2023.

Only This Beautiful Moment by Abdi Nazemian

This highly-anticipated Young Adult release follows the story of three boys from separate generations of an Iranian family – one timeline in 1939, one in 1978, and another in 2019 – each of them battling a unique challenge with their identity, sexuality, and intergenerational trauma. From the Stonewall Honor-winning author of the stunning LIKE A LOVE STORY, this one belongs at the top of your YA list for the summer. Available May 9, 2023.

Pageboy by Elliot Page

Academy Award nominee Elliot Page recently announced his first book–a memoir on his life, career, and journey to coming out as trans in 2020. As he wrote in his announcement, “Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.” We’ll be first in line come June. Available June 6, 2023.

The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes

This summer release from Sonora Reyes follows Ariana, a queer autistic girl in high school who is the victim of a sexual assault by a fellow student at a party. When an unlikely group of students emerges determined to expose the truth and defend Ariana, this brave and heart-wrenching story turns to one of friendship and camaraderie when it matters most. Available May 23, 2023.

Ryan And Avery by David Levithan

Ten years after the widely celebrated Two Boys Kissing, David Levithan is letting us into the story of ten dates between two of its central characters, Ryan and Avery. This beloved couple is bound to make our hearts soar again, and will likely send us back for a reread of the book where we first met them. Love stories are part of what David Levithan does best, and his 2023 release–cover and release date yet to be revealed–looks guaranteed to take us all the way there. Available Fall 2023.

Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita Kelly

Following Anita Kelly’s heartwarming Love & Other Disasters comes a new queer romance following two men on a long, long journey across the Western wilderness. Sure to be packed with Kelly’s upbeat and romantic voice, Something Wild & Wonderful is being sold as a grumpy-meets-sunshine romantic adventure, and we’re buying. Available March 7, 2023.

The Sun And The Star by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro

At long last, Nico di Angelo and Will Solace–the fan-favorite gay couple from the Percy Jackson & The Olympians series–are upgrading from side characters to leads inThe Sun And The Star, co-written by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro. This one will no doubt be filled with as much mythology and adventure as Riordan’s previous work, this time partnered with Oshiro’s signature sharp YA voice. Available May 2, 2023.

The Celebrants by Steven Rowley

Following the 2021 success of The Guncle Steven Rowley’s fourth novel is poised to deliver as many lovable characters and pitch-perfect, comedic, bittersweet moments as his first three. After the loss of one of their own, a group of friends promises to throw “living funerals” for each other to celebrate and appreciate their relationships as they’re happening right in front of them. Hold on tight for this emotional gut-punch. Available May 16, 2023.

Just As You Are by Camille Kellogg

This debut novel is a Pride And Prejudice-inspired rom-com following Liz Baker, a writer at a queer magazine. Things get complicated when she starts to catch feelings for a harsh minority investor who has been overly-critical of Liz’s work, but turns out to have a secret soft side. We can’t wait for this spring release to revitalize a classic with a queer, New York City twist. Available April 25, 2023.

The Year My Life Went Down The Toilet by Jake Maia Arlow

This middle-grade release from the Stonewall Honor-winning Jake Maia Arlow follows a young girl in middle school discovering that she just might be queer, in conjunction with a diagnosis of Crohn’s disease. Packed with humor and painful honesty, this will be a perfect summer read for the middle-grade reader in your life–or anyone willing to revisit those painful years. Available May 2, 2023.

A Tale Of Two Princes by Eric Geron

God save the queers! In this January YA release destined to start our years on a royal note, Edward and Billy are long-lost twins living vastly different lives–one as a prince, one in rural Montana–until a chance reunion in NYC brings them together and catalyzes a Parent Trap-style journey of growing pains and new beginnings for both of them. Available January 10, 2023.

Is It Hot In Here (Or Am I Suffering For All Eternity For The Sins I Committed On Earth)? by Zach Zimmerman

Comedian Zach Zimmerman’s debut essay collection releases this spring, guaranteed to highlight their signature hilarious, honest, and endearing voice. Featuring essays on vegetarianism, atheism, and queerness, we can’t wait to get our hands on this first-person account of growing up queer, funny, and (famously) very tall. Bonus points if they choose to narrate the audiobook! Available April 18, 2023.

Saint Juniper’s Folly by Alex Crespo

Alex Crespo’s debut novel is a gothic mystery, arriving just in time to kick our summers off on an extra spooky note. Following two teenagers determined to rescue a Mexican-American boy “with a cryptic past” from a haunted mansion in the woods of a Vermont town, this bone-chilling, paranormal debut promises to also deliver a tender story of found family… if we read deep enough into the woods. Available May 16, 2023.

The Male Gazed by Manuel Betancourt

This collection of essays is a searing exploration of queer intimacy, masculinity, and homoeroticism. With personal anecdotes and cultural criticism on “Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men,” Manuel Betancourt faces us with difficult truths and sharply honest storytelling about coming of age as queer people. Available May 30, 2023.

Big Gay Wedding by Byron Lane

Byron Lane’s captivating 2020 debut A Star is Bored was written based on his experience as Carrie Fisher’s personal assistant. His follow-up, Big Gay Wedding, seems to feature fewer film icons, but more small-town charm, big-time secrets, and a whole lot of heart. “We do” vow to walk down the bookstore aisle for this promising second novel. Available May 30, 2023.

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

From the celebrated writer of Real Life and Filthy Animals comes a new novel about chosen family and queer relationships. This Iowa City-based novel guarantees an even deeper exploration of Brandon Taylor’s astute, haunting, and intimate voice. Available May 23, 2023.