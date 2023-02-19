pick of the twitter

18 hilarious tweets about gay work crushes you’ll want to hide from HR

TGIM? Yes, the weekend always seems too long when you have a workplace crush to moon over during the workweek.

Think back, for example, to that gay Reddit user who said his “insanely attractive” office buddy was making it awfully hard to concentrate on the work at hand.

And in statistics that should reassure anyone who wants to canoodle with a colleague—or have an assignation with an associate, if you will—workplace romances are surprisingly common.

As the Harvard Business Review’s Ascend blog noted in 2021, research has found that half of U.S. workers and two-thirds of U.K. workers have dated a colleague. In the case of the workers stateside, the relationships were mostly with peers (70%) but sometimes with supervisors (18%) and subordinates (21%).

Ascend also pointed out that office romances were at a 10-year low at the time, a decline likely caused in part by the #MeToo reckoning—which should be a reminder to keep your workplace crushes respectful, people! It should go without saying that sexual harassment is never acceptable, and organizations often have rules about workplace romances, especially when a power imbalance is involved.

Now, with those words of caution out of the way, behold these thirsty tweets from Twitter users with gay work crushes.

