18 hilarious tweets about gay work crushes you’ll want to hide from HR

TGIM? Yes, the weekend always seems too long when you have a workplace crush to moon over during the workweek.

Think back, for example, to that gay Reddit user who said his “insanely attractive” office buddy was making it awfully hard to concentrate on the work at hand.

And in statistics that should reassure anyone who wants to canoodle with a colleague—or have an assignation with an associate, if you will—workplace romances are surprisingly common.

As the Harvard Business Review’s Ascend blog noted in 2021, research has found that half of U.S. workers and two-thirds of U.K. workers have dated a colleague. In the case of the workers stateside, the relationships were mostly with peers (70%) but sometimes with supervisors (18%) and subordinates (21%).

Ascend also pointed out that office romances were at a 10-year low at the time, a decline likely caused in part by the #MeToo reckoning—which should be a reminder to keep your workplace crushes respectful, people! It should go without saying that sexual harassment is never acceptable, and organizations often have rules about workplace romances, especially when a power imbalance is involved.

Now, with those words of caution out of the way, behold these thirsty tweets from Twitter users with gay work crushes.

My work crush just came up to me and said, "I'm going to break you." Let me tell you, my gay ass was not forming sentences after that. — Chuffy (@ChuffyBunny) December 18, 2022

work crush asked me if i wanted top or bottom today and my gay ass just looked at him and was like “…wait what??” it took me a second to realize he was referring to the table section we were both sharing ? — jp (@juanpaoloo) September 7, 2021

the gay panic when i talk to my work crush now… i can see her smilin at me under her mask and i get so flustered i wanna exit the convo immediately. the useless lesbian in me really takes over — ????? enjoyer | DYMN ? (@youneedyuri) December 6, 2022

dear twitter diary, i smoked with work crush for two hours today, i think he’s cool with me being gay and then he finally revealed he’s a whore straight male today so now we’re just homies ? pic.twitter.com/xNWCjjaEVx — ? esty con carne ? (@estebandido969) October 11, 2022

Tuesday mood: desperately trying to convince my metro work crush that s*cking d*ck one time doesn’t make him gay ? — ALIEN ABUELA FARM (@FallOutDough) February 7, 2023

Accidentally said ‘love you’ to my work crush as I left the office yesterday, so will unfortunately be burning down the CBD and surrounding areas. Apologies to those affected. — ? Virginia ? Gay ? (@virginia_gay) March 3, 2019

The real gay struggle nobody talks about is walking into the bathroom at the same time as your work crush. — Ju (@MissJuBooty) November 30, 2018

pause, work crush called me rn to tell me he missed me at work and to see about meeting up over the weekend like SIR i am gay and reading this absolutely the wrong way, why are men and why are gay male emotions ¿? pic.twitter.com/Sai4W18d7f — ? esty con carne ? (@estebandido969) November 24, 2022

it is my honor to announce the arrival of a new work crush in my life ? is he over 40? maybe. is he gay? idk yet — Emma (@Emma77489344) December 15, 2022

My kind sneaky colleague is going to find out some info about my work crush. Which is awesome cos I don't want to let on, in case she feels uncomfortable about it. Cos it's fairly obvious I'm gay and wouldn't be too hard to figure why I'd ask.

???????? — Tall, dork and handsome (Mace Daddy)? (@HoydenSpark) September 20, 2021

Also, I'm still trying to figure out if my work crush has enough gay in him to be interested in me, whilst simultaneously trying to figure out if his relationship with his guy friend is plutonic or not pic.twitter.com/7wGRu40LyH — Aengus Moloney (@AengusMoloney) October 12, 2022

My work crush isn’t gay. Manifesting he’s bi/pan ? — ??? (@taymilariristan) February 4, 2023

wow my work crush really said “ur so pretty I might be gay” wow my old crush is dead to me now this straight woman is my new love ? — ?????????? ??? (@babubarfs) September 25, 2019

Just found out my work crush (who always used to give me gay eyes ?) is separated from his wife now….. — s (@millenial__gay) March 26, 2021

giving my work crush a cute note w my number on it checkkkkkkk! god i hope she’s gay — sarah (@lordefan420) September 5, 2020

Update. My work crush (who is one of the hottest guys I’ve ever seen in my life) is also working in my floor, on the opposite side of the building. It’s like a hallmark movie waiting to happen. — s (@millenial__gay) November 19, 2020

So today a new gay started at my work place who I flirted with, which made my work crush so jealous that we ended up kissing in the elevator and now we have a date lined up. I was very excited until i woke up and it was just a dream. Fuckin hell. — Hasa (@Hasa81) August 22, 2019