If you did any of these 18 things in the late ’90s/early ’00s, you are 100% queer today

Remember how you sometimes run into people you grew up with, and they’re like, “Dude, I had no idea you were queer!” and you are like, “Bro, the signs were there all along…” If so, this guide is for you.
If you did any of these 18 things as a youngster, guess what? You are probably queer today!
1. Accidentally wandered into the men’s underwear section when your parents took you to the store
2. Watched Britney’s “Me Against the Music” video over and over and over again, so you could learn the choreography
3. Thought Lizzie McGuire was a ~true~ style icon
But also, you would die for Fi from So Weird
4. Rewatched *that* scene in Cruel Intentions
5. Waited until your parents went to bed to download ahem, “adult content” off Limewire
6. Learned how to catfish through sketchy chat rooms on Yahoo or MSN Messenger
7. Didn’t dare let anyone check out your iPod, in fear they’d discover all the “gay” music on there
8. Rocked a sweater vest, unironically
9. Were so starved for queer representation that you convinced yourself you had a crush on Jack, the gay character on Dawson’s Creek, even though you didn’t
10. Chose the female character in any video game, ever
11. Pretended you didn’t like Sex and the City
12. Pretended you didn’t like Destiny’s Child
13. Had your gay awakening when you read this book (and the entire series, tbh) even though you were only, like, nine
14. Listened to Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like a Bird” on repeat
15. Polly Pockets were your ride or die
16. Thought you could have sex with no lube after watching Brokeback Mountain, only to discover later you most certainly cannot
17. Played with Furby’s because they understood you in a way no one else did
18. …and finally, if you know who these people are, congrats! You are 100% gay.
Okay, obviously we couldn’t include everything! Tell us what we missed in the comments.
lessthan
I’m still mad about #18. Scorching video, something the internet remembers long after and neither ever comes back. (i just checked and it looks like the studio doesn’t even offer it for viewing anymore, but we still remember.)
WillParkinson
What video is it? The guys look familiar, but can’t place them.
fishpaw13
I think I remember the guy on the left was friends with the guy on the right. Lefty bottomed for right for the “first” time. From Sean Cody.
WendellE
Left is “Jess”, right is “Bailey”.
cjmforfun
That video is still around.. I just saw it somewhere, Boyfriend TV maybe? Yes it was very good, and worth seeing again.
rand503
Gay chat rooms on AOL. I made lots of friends who gave me the courage to come out.
DeaconMac
Nice of you to remember. I was the person who started those AOL chat rooms and, later, organized GLUE (Gays and Lesbians United Electronically) to successfully lobby AOL’s founder, Steve Case, to let us use “gay” and “lesbian” in the names of those chat rooms (they had prohibited them previously).
abinva
DeaconMac – If you are who I think you are, you did so much for the gay community and not just in the DC area. Thank you for all of it!
nokkonwud
Wow….a hundred years ago I was one of the set denizens of Gay&Lesbian no number chatroom.
Man About Town
I never did any of those things, which makes sense, because I’m GAY, not QUEER.
I do find #16 amusing, though!
DavidIntl
I fully agree. There is almost nothing in this list that speaks to me. For me it would have been – a few years earlier – getting subtly tricked by their ads into buying a Soloflex, without really knowing why.
Skip
Easy to miss but Ennis spit onto his fingers – lube but (ouch!) not much. I didn’t look up the page, but Annie Proulx makes a point of this in the original story.
Stefan
Totally Soloflex. I think I bought a cheap knockoff, though.
Doug
Accidentally wandered into the men’s underwear section when your parents took you to the store?? How would that be something gay??
linedrive
@Doug: accidentally on purpose because of the packaging. Sorta the in-person version of looking at the men’s underwear section in the Sears catalog.
DrJones
For me, it was #1, #5, and #18. I know it’s Sean Cody for #18, but what video?
tjack47
#1 and #14. I’m 60, so I feel like that makes me a 6 on the Kinsey scale.
Rikki Roze
Different generation I guess. Again, I’m clearly not in Queerty’s readers’ age group. Primarily promoted to a much younger crowd.
linedrive
I think sweater vests are more nerdy than gay. I also think they’re pretty adorable. And yes, I am a gay nerd so what do I know? 🙂
thisisnotreal
gay nerds are HOT so you rock that sweater vest buddy!
SDR94103
stereotypes.
SoCalDave
I did literally nothing on this list except the chat rooms. I’m guessing the person who came up with this list wasn’t actually alive back then.
Claytonisahobo
This list is not for my age group, however I am here to inform you, you in fact can have sex without lube. may not be ideal but you actually can. How do I know, I f*cked my ex once without lube. it was his idea. We only did that once however so I guess he got what he wanted out of it the first and only time…lol
And yes “spit” in Brokeback..also not ideal but it can work, or at least that’s what my old room-mate told me.
Saskatchewan
Number 4 is number 1 on my Gaydar!! Still so HOT in 2023
mecmass
I so agree with Saskatchewan. #4 was a total total turn on. I think I became obsessed with Ryan Philippe after seeing the scene with his perfect naked ass.
Pier
How dare you.
nm4047
Wonder whatever happened to Bailey. My recollection of this clip was Bailey was just another closeted gay.
Archbishop763
Really, this is the indicator of gayness? The only things on this list that apply to me are the sweater vest and the Furbie (I had 2 of them). Although, I did see Brokeback Mountain (he used spit for lube which works if you use enough). I grew up mostly in the 70’s and early 80’s so that is probably why most of the list doesn’t apply to me.
bachy
Polly Pocket Unicorn Forest Compact Tea Party-Themed Playset with Glitter Horn.
Bengali
I didn’t go for the underwear section but I did walk around the store looking for the hot clothes modeling pics with the very hot guys, most in their late teens. So hot.
And seeing the pic of Ryan Phillipe reminds me of how many times i’ve watched the extended version of movie, “54” where he and Breckin Meyer make out. It’s a short but very hot scene.
LeeFree
9 out of 18. Am I an Uber-Gay? I hope so!!
desertguy
Not a one! Guess I am really not gay! LOLOLOLOL