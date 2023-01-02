If you did any of these 18 things in the late ’90s/early ’00s, you are 100% queer today

Remember how you sometimes run into people you grew up with, and they’re like, “Dude, I had no idea you were queer!” and you are like, “Bro, the signs were there all along…” If so, this guide is for you.

If you did any of these 18 things as a youngster, guess what? You are probably queer today!

1. Accidentally wandered into the men’s underwear section when your parents took you to the store

2. Watched Britney’s “Me Against the Music” video over and over and over again, so you could learn the choreography

3. Thought Lizzie McGuire was a ~true~ style icon

But also, you would die for Fi from So Weird

4. Rewatched *that* scene in Cruel Intentions

5. Waited until your parents went to bed to download ahem, “adult content” off Limewire

6. Learned how to catfish through sketchy chat rooms on Yahoo or MSN Messenger

7. Didn’t dare let anyone check out your iPod, in fear they’d discover all the “gay” music on there

8. Rocked a sweater vest, unironically

9. Were so starved for queer representation that you convinced yourself you had a crush on Jack, the gay character on Dawson’s Creek, even though you didn’t

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dawsonscreek_jacey

10. Chose the female character in any video game, ever

11. Pretended you didn’t like Sex and the City

12. Pretended you didn’t like Destiny’s Child

13. Had your gay awakening when you read this book (and the entire series, tbh) even though you were only, like, nine

14. Listened to Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like a Bird” on repeat

15. Polly Pockets were your ride or die

16. Thought you could have sex with no lube after watching Brokeback Mountain, only to discover later you most certainly cannot

Watch the scene on YouTube.

17. Played with Furby’s because they understood you in a way no one else did

18. …and finally, if you know who these people are, congrats! You are 100% gay.

Okay, obviously we couldn’t include everything! Tell us what we missed in the comments.