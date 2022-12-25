19 tweets showing there’s no place like Grindr for the holidays

Don’t be surprised if you hear that telltale strum of a Grindr notification as you sit in church on Christmas Eve… or go caroling with your neighbors… or gather ‘round to light the menorah. The holidays are a boom time for dating apps, and Grindr in particular. In fact, MarketWatch reported in 2018 that Grindr gets a 30% to 50% surge in users over the holiday season.

And in an essay singing the virtues of Thanksgiving Eve Grindr, MEL Magazine writer (and former Grindr employee) Mathew Rodriguez confirmed that the app gets its most users during the holidays.

“The most potent function of Grindr is that it effectively makes cishet people disappear. With a tap of an icon, the whole world is queer,” Rodriguez wrote. He also said that his high-school self used MySpace to flirt with boys. “But none of it was like Grindr, and it definitely wasn’t like Thanksgiving Eve Grindr, where dozens of other gay men you know from high school are sitting at home, looking to chat. (And yes, maybe hookup.)”

Indeed, checking out the local trade in one’s hometown is a favorite holiday activity of many a gay, as you’ll see in these funny tweets about using Grindr during this most festive of seasons.

Grindr at Christmas is so funny, like as if I'll leave my family during Christmas Dinner to meet you in the train station car park in Castlebar — Daniel (@Danielobo148) December 25, 2021

Aww this is nice. My “home for the holidays agenda” is that my parents will probably take me dennys for the early bird special and then by 8:00pm I’ll ask my mom if I can borrow the van to get Starbucks but in reality I’ll just be hooking up with a random guy on Grindr ?? https://t.co/sICZV6nwfj — ryan (@OhItsRyan) December 14, 2022

You've heard of Panic at the Disco now get ready for Grindr Notifications at the Christmas Eve Church Service — Faux L'Beau™ ? (@FauxLBeau) December 24, 2019

home for the holidays on grindr so the locals can look at something pretty — garrett (@dollhaus_x) December 4, 2022

Merry Christmas to the all of the folks from my high school church group who I see every year on Grindr and send a silent, respectful nod to — Kyle Patrick (@kyry5) December 25, 2020

gays waiting for their grindr hookups to show up on christmas pic.twitter.com/fAAHZ2CqCi — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) December 8, 2017

The “back in town for Christmas” gays have arrived on Grindr and they have been working OUT — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) December 22, 2019

Merry Christmas to the Grindr dude who sucked my dick half a dozen times in NYC two years ago that still texts me on every major holiday. pic.twitter.com/u9uRmKHaSH — Patches Chance ???? (@patcheschance) December 25, 2021

Opened Grindr in a suburb and I forgot that makes me everyone’s shiny new toy on Christmas morning — Jeffington (@oh_hi_im_jeff_) December 25, 2021

Grindr is basically useless 11 months of the year but at Christmas time -when i go to my hometown- ??? ho ho who from high school is ghey now? — Zach Smith ? (@zacatack26) December 21, 2021

I know lots of you really want your family Christmas. Me, not so much. I hate Christmas. The only recent Christmas highlight was the big festive lunch when my gay brother said to my other gay brother: ‘Do you remember when Grindr told me you were close by?’ #Lockdown2 — Dame Bibi Lynch (@BibiLynch) October 31, 2020

Representation has gone too far (gentiles are wishing me happy Hanukkah on grindr) — joel miller stan account (@thejewishjedi) December 19, 2022

The Oscars out here like using Grindr in your home town at Christmas (no one can host) — Eli Matthewson (@EliMatthewson) January 9, 2019

bottoms on grindr after christmas dinner are braver than the marines — Haz (@dirty_haz) December 25, 2018

Being gay is the weed walk on thanksgiving and the hookup errand on Christmas — MOTHER GOOCH (MOTHER AMARNA) (@iammarsamarna) November 11, 2022

I know local holiday grindr content is lazy at best, but good morning to the man who sent me FOURTEEN STICKERS and then asked “too much?” pic.twitter.com/NMAJKz43zg — khole kardashian (@brianbrownbear) December 24, 2019

Happy Hanukkah pic.twitter.com/m00MkHZvMH — read if you give a mouse a cookie (@heshidicjudaism) November 28, 2021

Grandma looking down from heaven at our family Christmas watching me message back ‘btmdaddyslut49’ on Grindr “cool dick” — Donny (@DonnyCrosswell) December 25, 2021