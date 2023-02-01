19-year-old cop obsessed with gay people quits in protest after boss says he can’t be so homophobic

Meet Jacob Kersey. He’s the 19-year-old ex-cop/conservative podcaster from Georgia being heralded by right-wingers as a hero for resigning from his job in protest after being reprimanded for making homophobic remarks online.

The teenager just quit his job with the Port Wentworth Police Department, which serves a town of roughly 11,000 citizens in the Savannah metropolitan area, after claiming “there’s no such thing” as gay marriage on social media and then refusing to take down the post after someone saw it and complained to his boss.

“God designed marriage,” Kersey boasted to his 625 followers on January 2. “Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That’s why there’s no such thing as homosexual marriage.”

God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That’s why there is no such thing as homosexual marriage. — Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 2, 2023

Kersey was placed on paid administrative leave on January 4 and an investigation was launched.

Ultimately, it was determined he hadn’t broken any department policies, but his boss cautioned him that social media posts about “protected classes”, in this case the LBGTQ+ community, “could raise reasonable concerns regarding your objectivity and the performance of your job duties when a member or suspected member of the LGBTQ+ community is involved.”

“As we have discussed previously, please be reminded that if any post on any of your social media platforms, or any other statement or action, renders you unable to perform, and to be seen as able to perform, your job in a fair and equitable manner, you could be terminated,” the letter stated.

But rather than take what his boss said to heart and, say, think about how he might be a better police officer to the all members of the community he swore to protect and serve, Kersey decided to quit.

“I knew immediately that there’s no way that I could back down,” the 19-year-old told the conservative blog The Daily Signal in a recent interview. “Especially after standing up and encouraging people, saying, ‘Hey, stand up for what you believe. Don’t be silenced. Don’t let cancel culture cancel you. Share your story.’ And I’ve been saying that for years.”

“At the end of the day, I knew what I had to do,” he added. “And I believe part of that was the Holy Spirit coming in and in the moment letting me know, ‘Hey, you have to do this.'”

Kersey has also purportedly spoken with a law firm about potential legal action he might take against his former employer. He has also doubled down on his homophobia on Twitter, obsessively tweeting and retweeting things about gay people.

Here’s just a small sampling…

This country was founded upon men who pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor for freedom of religion. In that same country, I was told that I would get fired for being outspoken about my religion. — Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 27, 2023

Marriage is the God created union of a man and a woman. No law will ever change this. — Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 26, 2023

Just because something is legal doesn’t mean it is right. The laws of man change but the Word of the Lord remains forever. — Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 30, 2023

If you go to a same-sex marriage affirming ”church”, it is not a church and it is not a house of God. It is a building and it is a house of Satan. — Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 27, 2023

God created marriage. He gets to define what it is and what it is not.

(WARNING: If you RT, you might get fired) — Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 27, 2023

False teachers affirm what God opposes. — Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 29, 2023

Listen to my conversation with @DrMichaelLBrown on how Christians should respond to homosexuality:https://t.co/hhmShqUszv https://t.co/fAfk9h4foV — Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 30, 2023

I don’t hate homosexuals. I don’t hate adulterers. I don’t hate fornicators. I don’t hate idolaters. I don’t hate sinners. For I was one! I love Jesus and Jesus loves people. Jesus wants to transform sinners the same way He transformed me. — Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 27, 2023

When he’s not constanting thinking about homosexuality, Kersey moonlights as a performance artist, dressing up as a soldier for local Revolutionary War reenactments and a Roman soldier for his town’s Christmas pageant…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey)

No word yet on what Kersey plans to do for employment now that he’s out of a job. Lucky for him, thanks to Obamacare, he still has another seven years on his parents’ healthcare plan.