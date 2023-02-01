19-year-old cop obsessed with gay people quits in protest after boss says he can’t be so homophobic

Meet Jacob Kersey. He’s the 19-year-old ex-cop/conservative podcaster from Georgia being heralded by right-wingers as a hero for resigning from his job in protest after being reprimanded for making homophobic remarks online.
The teenager just quit his job with the Port Wentworth Police Department, which serves a town of roughly 11,000 citizens in the Savannah metropolitan area, after claiming “there’s no such thing” as gay marriage on social media and then refusing to take down the post after someone saw it and complained to his boss.
“God designed marriage,” Kersey boasted to his 625 followers on January 2. “Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That’s why there’s no such thing as homosexual marriage.”
God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That’s why there is no such thing as homosexual marriage.
— Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 2, 2023
Kersey was placed on paid administrative leave on January 4 and an investigation was launched.
Ultimately, it was determined he hadn’t broken any department policies, but his boss cautioned him that social media posts about “protected classes”, in this case the LBGTQ+ community, “could raise reasonable concerns regarding your objectivity and the performance of your job duties when a member or suspected member of the LGBTQ+ community is involved.”
“As we have discussed previously, please be reminded that if any post on any of your social media platforms, or any other statement or action, renders you unable to perform, and to be seen as able to perform, your job in a fair and equitable manner, you could be terminated,” the letter stated.
But rather than take what his boss said to heart and, say, think about how he might be a better police officer to the all members of the community he swore to protect and serve, Kersey decided to quit.
“I knew immediately that there’s no way that I could back down,” the 19-year-old told the conservative blog The Daily Signal in a recent interview. “Especially after standing up and encouraging people, saying, ‘Hey, stand up for what you believe. Don’t be silenced. Don’t let cancel culture cancel you. Share your story.’ And I’ve been saying that for years.”
“At the end of the day, I knew what I had to do,” he added. “And I believe part of that was the Holy Spirit coming in and in the moment letting me know, ‘Hey, you have to do this.'”
Kersey has also purportedly spoken with a law firm about potential legal action he might take against his former employer. He has also doubled down on his homophobia on Twitter, obsessively tweeting and retweeting things about gay people.
Here’s just a small sampling…
This country was founded upon men who pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor for freedom of religion.
In that same country, I was told that I would get fired for being outspoken about my religion.
— Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 27, 2023
Marriage is the God created union of a man and a woman. No law will ever change this.
— Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 26, 2023
Just because something is legal doesn’t mean it is right. The laws of man change but the Word of the Lord remains forever.
— Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 30, 2023
If you go to a same-sex marriage affirming ”church”, it is not a church and it is not a house of God.
It is a building and it is a house of Satan.
— Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 27, 2023
God created marriage. He gets to define what it is and what it is not.
(WARNING: If you RT, you might get fired)
— Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 27, 2023
False teachers affirm what God opposes.
— Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 29, 2023
Listen to my conversation with @DrMichaelLBrown on how Christians should respond to homosexuality:https://t.co/hhmShqUszv https://t.co/fAfk9h4foV
— Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 30, 2023
I don’t hate homosexuals. I don’t hate adulterers. I don’t hate fornicators. I don’t hate idolaters. I don’t hate sinners. For I was one!
I love Jesus and Jesus loves people. Jesus wants to transform sinners the same way He transformed me.
— Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey) January 27, 2023
When he’s not constanting thinking about homosexuality, Kersey moonlights as a performance artist, dressing up as a soldier for local Revolutionary War reenactments and a Roman soldier for his town’s Christmas pageant…
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
No word yet on what Kersey plans to do for employment now that he’s out of a job. Lucky for him, thanks to Obamacare, he still has another seven years on his parents’ healthcare plan.
26 Comments
ZzBomb
At 19 you can be cop? Yeah we need police reform b/c no 19 y/o is stable enough to carry such responsibility. At least he yeeted himself out of the profession and into the common resulting place most right wing lackeys end up: unemployment
LumpyPillows
Agreed.
Mattster
He’s a walking Madison Cawthorn!
inbama
Another imbecile who thinks Christianity is the only religion – and his quasi-literate brand at that.
Terrycloth
Chic FIL A is always hiring
missvamp
yep- take your christo-facism there. ugh. who brainwashed this little nutbag?
Mister P
Isn’t polygamy the norm for marriage in the old uncredited book he thinks is holy?
Kangol2
Closet queen. It’s all over Miss Thing’s face!
Jim
the town is better off without him. Who in their right mind hires a 19 year old cop???
Leo
Exactly, well gone.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
A nineteen year old is too young and immature to be given the power of life and death. Many of you didn’t know it but that is what a police officer is given once he is given a gun and badge.
Neoprene
Thanks for that heads up, Sister Obvious.
devinn
I have always took t “a man should not lie with a man as he lies with a woman” to mean don’t treat your partner as if he was a lowly woman, you are equals…woman in the bible are most surly second class…I want to know when we are going to start stoning the commandment breaking republicans as the bible clearly says to…As a family bonding experience I would gladly throw the first stone a MJG.
Thad
Freedom of religion means you have to respect someone else’s religion.
rand503
Goddess: Please spare me the teenagers who believe they know everything and need to lecture us.
Leo
Here is hoping he is sterile.
Ken A.
He epresses his opinion on his private Facebook page and gets reprimanded for it and he resigns from being a cop. I don’t agree with his views but he is entitiled to them. Yet I see others expressing their views so freely, mocking him and belittling him. The hypocrisy just seeps out of the communitie’s pores. “We can say what we want but you cannot. Sick.
linedrive
He’s charged with protecting everyone he serves–and that includes the gay community that he clearly has nothing but disdain for. I don’t blame his superiors for being nervous about his ability to do his job properly. Meanwhile, I have no such conflict of interest and I am not dismissing the rights and humanity of an entire group of people. I’m simply calling out one idiot. How is that hypocrisy?
dbmcvey
So if you’re a gay person and he beats you up you have a really great lawsuit!
linedrive
Obsessed is right! He can’t stop thinking about those homos that he supposedly doesn’t hate. I’m sure he’ll find a way to spin his newfound notoriety into some god-approved moneymaking scheme.
dbmcvey
So, to become a right wing hero you just have to be a terrible person.
linedrive
That pretty much sums it up.
TedV
He sure does love a costume, though…
ChrisGMN
I authored and enforce my company’s social media policy. If this were my company, and we have nothing to do with policing, I wouldn’t have pushed for him to be fired because he wasn’t speaking on behalf of the company, in his official capacity, nor was he using official company social media sites. However, in this case, the public needs to trust when the police are called, they will be treated the same way as everyone else. There is an argument that perhaps they should not fire him unless his actions equate to his words (he treats gays differently then straight people on the job), but there is a risk someone could get hurt. I hate that we have to censor some people, but I have to agree with his termination, as much as I find it distasteful.
So, in this case the police acted in advance based on hate speech to protect the LGBTQ community, and that is a positive. Then why do they do nothing to oust the white supremacists in the force as well as those prone to violence?
linedrive
He wasn’t terminated. He quit because they advised him to stop posting anti-gay sentiments.
Neoprene
He’ll change his tune the first time he gets penetrated by a male sinner at the local park. Rejoice!