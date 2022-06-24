This 1996 abortion comedy starring Laura Dern has never felt more relevant

Nothing seems to get people more riled up than LGBTQ rights, guns, and abortion. Those are the three hotbed issues conservatives have used for decades to keep the country divided.

In 1996, Laura Dern played Ruth Stoops in Alexander Payne’s directorial debut Citizen Ruth, a dark comedy about a woman who inadvertently becomes a national lightning rod in the abortion debate. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was praised for its scathing yet simultaneously hilarious critique of Christian extremists and right-wing fanaticism.

Related: Roberta Kaplan on the demise of Roe v. Wade and what’s next for equality

With the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and upend nearly 50 years of precedent which allowed abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy, along with Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks about how the Court should now reconsider rulings that protect same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships, and contraception, Citizen Ruth, sadly, feels more relevant than ever.

Related: Clarence Thomas wastes literally no time using Roe decision to attack gay rights

During difficult times like these, it’s important to try and find moments of joy and levity. Thankfully, we have Laura Dern to help. Stream Citizen Ruth on Prime, VUDU, or Apple TV.

Watch the trailer below.

While you’re here, check out Dern’s iconic “suck the sh*t out of my a**, you f*cker!” car scene. Honestly, we’d like to say the same to Thomas… and Kavanaugh… and Gorsuch… and Barrett… and Roberts.

Related: Laura Dern is having a moment on Twitter right now and we think we might be in love