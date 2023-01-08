20 more #bottomproblems tweets topping our timelines

It’s been over four years now since we checked in on Twitter users’ #bottomproblems, but the receivers among us are still suffering many of the same woes. One of the biggies? The tedium of douching—and, in particular, douching for douchebags who then ditch on the date.
On a related note, power bttms have also learned—sometimes through embarrassing accidents—that they have to restrict their diet the day of a d*ck appointment. (Or a dildo appointment; not all bottoms lust after penises, after all.)
Yes, it can be hard out there for a bottom, as these latest #bottomproblems tweets show. You tops out there might just catch some empathy for the catchers in your life.
Same girl, same. ? #bottomproblems pic.twitter.com/Ofvd8dGMxW
— ????? (@zaakiaa) August 19, 2020
I really appreciate hotels that have showers like this. (Bottoms know what I am talking about) #bottomproblems pic.twitter.com/ukFEp7xoAX
— kinkXcircuit ?? (@kinkXcircuit) October 21, 2021
Me crying when I want tacos but can’t because I’m bottoming later. #gaygeek #GayComicGeek #galactus #bottomproblems pic.twitter.com/0daUaQNuGo
— Gay Comic Geek (@GayComicGeek) December 5, 2021
#ghosting been there done that #bottomproblems pic.twitter.com/BD5gvsaLi5
— ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION | MARCH 10????? (@plasticbag_95) January 3, 2021
Bottom problems.. #bottomproblems pic.twitter.com/NOefknv7ZR
— BigBrooklyn347? (@BigBrooklyn347) October 27, 2022
#bottomproblems ? #nohomo pic.twitter.com/25UbX7qPb3
— ??I?O ???? (@DevinFeltman) December 5, 2022
when you douche and starve for a guy and he doesn’t show up, time wasted #bottomproblems #grindr #gay #gayproblems
— ?petite femboy? (@femmefatale6690) November 1, 2022
?? #BottomProblems pic.twitter.com/5F8z0vtchZ
— José De La Cruz ????? (@joedlc71) June 4, 2021
I douched too much for a nearly dead bathhouse #bottomproblems
— FTL FF ?? (@rubberbearcub) September 24, 2022
Can't move, won't move ? (via @latin_tony) . . . #gaygeek #starwars #gaymemes #gay #lgbt #gaylol #gaymen #gayboy #instagay #bottomlife #bottomproblems #gayfollow #dankmemes #edgymemes https://t.co/fyWmAoOofQ pic.twitter.com/4vjPkBXGf5
— OMG.BLOG (@omgblog) March 5, 2019
If we agree to hook the top should cashapp the bottom $25 then when you show up you get it back, but if I waste my time "preparing" and you no call no show at least dinners on you. #gay #gaytwitter #bottomproblems
— JackSeaNOLA (@JoneJac24431226) August 15, 2022
My eyes are a size queen but my ass is a size 0. #bottomproblems
— Luna Belmont? (@LunaBelmontNY) May 8, 2021
I broke my nail douching ? #bottomproblems pic.twitter.com/8jkSIRzbSp
— SkittLeZ Ortiz (@SkittLeZOrtiz) March 14, 2022
i'm so hungry but tonight's club has a darkroom#bottomproblems
— X626@mastodon.social (@im_so_childish) December 17, 2021
Ugh. With our advances in understanding of the human body, why aren’t bidets standard in the US? Hate having to go outside my home. #BottomProblems #Bidets
— Austin Bolay, BA, BS, OMS-III (he/him) (@AustinBolay) March 10, 2022
My body’s saying let’s go
but my stomach’s saying no
????? #bottomproblems pic.twitter.com/Cbx359WriA
— ? Spare ? the ? Pearls (@fatwhorebitch) December 18, 2021
Beet juice X Douching = Murder scene. #gay #bottomproblems #GayBareback
— LITTLE GARAGE (@Kevin90648) December 6, 2021
Pup is going to “enjoy” a salad for breakfast. Cause he loves salads, and totally not cause he’s bottoming later. #gaypup #humanpup #puppyplay #bottomproblems pic.twitter.com/fwE98qOTLP
— Lime Green Chile Pupper (@BeardbearGus) August 28, 2021
#BottomProblems that moment you douche for someone to only last a couple of minutes. ????? at least make it worth while #gay
— aiden holton (@holton_aiden) February 12, 2021
TFW you need an Advil, but by default reach for the Immodium. #BottomProblems
— Eric Reda (@ericreda) December 6, 2018
3 Comments
bachy
Why is it always #Top Privilege and #Bottom Problems?
I’m curious to see opinions on #Bottom Privilege and #Top Problems!
Shouldn’t everyone get the chance to play the victim?
SDR94103
whoever created this line of conversation needs to be fired. Pronto
still_onthemark
I bet whoever created this line of conversation is the same one who goes around assigning gender at birth, and apparently, assigning a “bottom” or “top” label to every new gay guy.