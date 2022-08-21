20 tweets about the best part of being gay

Society is inching its way out of its heteronormative stupor and starting to acknowledge all sexualities on the Kinsey scale as valid. So let’s set a new goal: getting people to realize that being gay isn’t just OK but f*cking fantastic.
Imagine a young person coming out as gay to their family, and their family members responding not with “I still love you” or “Thank you for telling me” but “OMG, amazing!” or even “I’m so jealous!”
Imagine a world in which sexuality really were a choice, and people chose to be gay every single time. Some of us are already at that level: Think of Anderson Cooper saying that being gay is “one of the great blessings” of his life, or Justin Simien saying that being queer is “like a superpower,” or Tim Cook saying that being gay is “not a limitation” but “a feature.”
Also, being gay comes with all sorts of hidden perks. So many that we arguably should replace “It gets better” with “It gets best.”
Need proof? Or want a reminder of how good we have it? Take a gander at the funny tweets below!
the best part of being gay is blaming the slightest inconvenience on homophobia
The best part of being gay is the natural resistance to pyramid schemes.
NFTs, crypto, every bullshit scam my brain is just like “no, we don’t DO that, we put our faith in WIGS.”
The best part of being gay is you get to attend the same 2 concerts via Instagram stories for months at a time
Best part of being gay and dating someone similar in size: Double closet.
Worst part: not having any of your own clothes to yourself.
Pictured below: The sweater bought “for me” yesterday. pic.twitter.com/A2nRJdK1Pc
The best part of being gay is I’ll never have to go paint balling
Best part of being gay hands down is wearing weird underwear
best part of being gay is kissing my girlfriend on the mouth. The second best part of being gay is the statement earrings
the best part of being gay is being at least a little bit in love with all your friends
I think the best part of being gay is being secure enough in my masculinity to order whatever drink i want at a bar and not worry about it being “girly”
Why are people so publically sincere. Being an elusive little bitch is the best part of being gay.
The best part of being gay is I don't need to know anyone at a party to have a good time. I just have to find a straight girl and compliment her hair and I will have a new best friend
best part of being gay is you can adopt a non-baby kid because babies suck
Best part of being gay is the little interactions straight men have where they give each other the tough-guy head nod to let each other know they’re not threats is now just me trying to flirt and do the sexy eyes ?
The best part of being gay is sometimes I get to be the himbo in my relationship and then my boyfriend gets to be the himbo the other times.
The best part of being gay is not being ashamed to get my straight roommates to open jars of salsa for me
Me and my bf recently had a conversation about how our emotional connection does not erase our sexual attraction to other people and I think that's the best part of being gay
best part of being gay is being automatically excluded from the adam driver discourse
getting free coffee from male baristas that think i’m cute is the best part of being gay , name a better scam ?
The best part of being gay is being 100% confident you didn’t peak in highschool
Hillers
The best part of being gay is being able to see the world and the people in it clearly after growing up marginalized on the outside and forced to sharpen you skills of perception early on. Comes at a harsh price, but it’s a great gift in the long run.
bachy
Right on! And more power to you!
aussie bloke
Wow.
This was a largely innocuous, mostly trivial article. Affirming and in the large, light hearted.
Did not expect profound replies. I’m keeping your comment in my notes to read again later. Thank you, and *respect*.
bachy
For me, the best thing about being gay is that there is no “automatic escalator” to marriage and children. Having witnessed my straight siblings’ interminable struggles with spouses, kids and responsibilities, I’ve discovered that gay independence has been a tremendous boon in life satisfaction, freedom and serenity. I respect straights and gays who choose marriage and children, but I am glad to be pursuing happiness outside of those avenues of meaning.