20 tweets about the best part of being gay

Society is inching its way out of its heteronormative stupor and starting to acknowledge all sexualities on the Kinsey scale as valid. So let’s set a new goal: getting people to realize that being gay isn’t just OK but f*cking fantastic.

Imagine a young person coming out as gay to their family, and their family members responding not with “I still love you” or “Thank you for telling me” but “OMG, amazing!” or even “I’m so jealous!”

Imagine a world in which sexuality really were a choice, and people chose to be gay every single time. Some of us are already at that level: Think of Anderson Cooper saying that being gay is “one of the great blessings” of his life, or Justin Simien saying that being queer is “like a superpower,” or Tim Cook saying that being gay is “not a limitation” but “a feature.”

Also, being gay comes with all sorts of hidden perks. So many that we arguably should replace “It gets better” with “It gets best.”

Need proof? Or want a reminder of how good we have it? Take a gander at the funny tweets below!

the best part of being gay is blaming the slightest inconvenience on homophobia — ?&?propagandist | 49 days (@wrightworthanon) July 16, 2022

The best part of being gay is the natural resistance to pyramid schemes. NFTs, crypto, every bullshit scam my brain is just like “no, we don’t DO that, we put our faith in WIGS.” — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) November 1, 2021

The best part of being gay is you get to attend the same 2 concerts via Instagram stories for months at a time — Nader (@NKinRealLife) March 2, 2022

Best part of being gay and dating someone similar in size: Double closet. Worst part: not having any of your own clothes to yourself. Pictured below: The sweater bought “for me” yesterday. pic.twitter.com/A2nRJdK1Pc — Sss-D-ven (@hoeforthepeople) October 19, 2020

The best part of being gay is I’ll never have to go paint balling — coréy (@salemwigtrials) March 22, 2019

Best part of being gay hands down is wearing weird underwear — Sam Taggart (@samttaggart) October 23, 2020

best part of being gay is kissing my girlfriend on the mouth. The second best part of being gay is the statement earrings — stoned hag (@bitchdruid) August 1, 2021

the best part of being gay is being at least a little bit in love with all your friends — q/1312 (@quinnslow) January 26, 2022

I think the best part of being gay is being secure enough in my masculinity to order whatever drink i want at a bar and not worry about it being “girly” — Alex (@ax_ferg) October 2, 2020

Why are people so publically sincere. Being an elusive little bitch is the best part of being gay. — ???? ? Mia (@girlwithhorn) June 21, 2021

The best part of being gay is I don't need to know anyone at a party to have a good time. I just have to find a straight girl and compliment her hair and I will have a new best friend — Mathiu (@crabsgonewild) May 13, 2020

best part of being gay is you can adopt a non-baby kid because babies suck — mickey | chad meeks bf (@CHADSCRE4M) January 27, 2021

Best part of being gay is the little interactions straight men have where they give each other the tough-guy head nod to let each other know they’re not threats is now just me trying to flirt and do the sexy eyes ? — Ryan Freeman wants rent control (@freemanryan95) March 15, 2021

The best part of being gay is sometimes I get to be the himbo in my relationship and then my boyfriend gets to be the himbo the other times. — Tsarina Ruse Poutine (@FickaTwix) November 10, 2021

The best part of being gay is not being ashamed to get my straight roommates to open jars of salsa for me — Sean Dalton (@slydalton) July 2, 2018

Me and my bf recently had a conversation about how our emotional connection does not erase our sexual attraction to other people and I think that's the best part of being gay — Manler (@Coolerpine1) November 12, 2021

best part of being gay is being automatically excluded from the adam driver discourse — bailey (@baileybenns) December 10, 2019

getting free coffee from male baristas that think i’m cute is the best part of being gay , name a better scam ? — gabi ???? (@gabiantuna) October 17, 2019