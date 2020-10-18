Gay culture is… a lot of different things! Scroll down for 20 tweets about gay culture from this week that could not be more accurate…
1.
Gay culture is looking at your own nudes and being like… damn
— Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) October 9, 2020
2.
Gay culture is getting called ma’am at the drive through
— Ezequiel (@ezequeezy) October 14, 2020
3.
gay culture is waking up sore cause you committed too hard to an act out last night
— S A M M Y (@samuelhmorrison) October 16, 2020
4.
Gay culture is using #justfriends to make sure people know you’re available.
— Mark MacKillop (@mark_mackillop) October 16, 2020
5.
god is fetishizing gay culture cause if he ain’t want us here why he keep making us. he using our name for clout ?
— jay (@JAYVERSACE) October 11, 2020
6.
Gay culture is having two of your ex’s dating each other
— Dembe (@Vusi_TheBoss) October 15, 2020
7.
gay culture is calling your partner babe but also dude
— Lane ?????? (@spacysapphic) October 14, 2020
8.
Gay culture in covid times is seeing 2 guys that look alike and not knowing if they're twins, brothers or boyfriends
— Viktor Arakia? (@rupaulmemes) October 16, 2020
9.
gay culture is being scared for ur life when ur parents say "hey can we talk"
— max ?! (@maidfeIix) October 14, 2020
10.
Gay culture is knowing how to discreetly use mirrors in the locker room.
…and using dolls to illustrate this point…. #gaybros #gaydolls #gayjocks #gayfitness #gaygym #gayart #queerart #homoerotic pic.twitter.com/sL1l6RJMax
— RufusArt (@FAGayStuff) October 16, 2020
11.
Gay culture is wild. You’ll talk every day, fuck constantly, spend days on end sleeping over at each other’s houses, say I love you, talk about planning trips together, and then turn around and go “nah we’re just mates”
— an infinite jester (@acaughtjester) October 16, 2020
12.
Gay culture is following a cute boy on ig, only for you to have no idea who he is when he pops up on your feed a week later
— Barker (@brandonlee234) October 15, 2020
13.
Gay culture is taking at least 80% of what other gay men say as a sexual advance
— Spice_Addict (@dvgavet) October 13, 2020
14.
Gay culture is watching First Wives Club while simultaneously wondering if you’ve spotted Sonja Morgan’s townhouse in the background.
— James (@MrJamesStapes) October 16, 2020
15.
Gay culture is waiting for your gay brother to finish watching the giants game so you can watch housewives
— mike (@mikerepo_) October 11, 2020
16.
This is gay culture pic.twitter.com/FKxlMEOOi6
— Blonde Clark Kent (@blondeclarkkent) October 14, 2020
17.
Gay culture is never acknowledging each other in public, yet both of u know each other’s kinks.
— Johnny Vacci (@PapiVacci) October 14, 2020
18.
Gay culture is waiting in the longest Trader Joe’s line just for the hot checkout man
— chad (@cboronky) October 14, 2020
19.
Gay culture is when your phone autocorrects "bonus" to boner.
— Wet Ass Pumpkin Spice (@K_knox89) October 12, 2020
20.
Gay culture:
Posting a shirtless/half naked picture with the caption “vote??”
— nick (@IamNickBecker) October 15, 2020
