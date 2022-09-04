pick of the twitter

20 Twitter users name the celebs they’d turn gay for

By
Wonho
Wonho

As the “I’d go gay for” tweets below demonstrate, some straight Twitter users aren’t afraid to proclaim their same-sex attraction toward certain celebrities.

You’ll see here, for example, that one hetero dude said he’d probably kiss Bad Bunny after the Puerto Rican trap star locked lips with a male backup dancer at the MTV VMAs.

And in 2019, a straight male concertgoer apparently shouted out that he’d turn gay for singer Troye Sivan. (“Troye was like, ‘I don’t think that’s how it works, but OK,’” an eyewitness tweeted.)

These homo-curious hall passes might just be empty promises, of course, or they might be expressions of heteroflexiblity, an increasingly popular sexual identity.

Or these comments might be dispatches from deep in the closet, as one Twitter user observed. “Anyone else used to tell your friends ‘I’m not gay, but I’d turn gay for _____,’ but in reality you were just gay and couldn’t say it?” that user asked.

(True confessions: During his closeted, college-era days, this Queerty writer said in a truth-or-dare game that he’d go gay for Daniel Craig… and was relieved to get a nod of agreement from a straight male in the group.)

Anyway, here are those tweets, some of which include the Twitter users’ photographic rationale…

Bad Bunny

Dave Grohl

Zendaya

Cillian Murphy

Taylor Swift

Priyanka Chopra

Frank Ocean

Cate Blanchett

Angelina Jolie

Dua Lipa

Kevin Abstract (and Steve Lacy and Seer from Apex Legends)

Rapper Vector

Musician Sam Fender

Footballer João Neves Filipe, a.k.a. Jota

Singer Wonho

Footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold

Actress Kim Seo-hyung

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp

Taekook, a.k.a. BTS members V and Jungkook

Footballer Sergio Agüero