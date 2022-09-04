20 Twitter users name the celebs they’d turn gay for

As the “I’d go gay for” tweets below demonstrate, some straight Twitter users aren’t afraid to proclaim their same-sex attraction toward certain celebrities.
You’ll see here, for example, that one hetero dude said he’d probably kiss Bad Bunny after the Puerto Rican trap star locked lips with a male backup dancer at the MTV VMAs.
And in 2019, a straight male concertgoer apparently shouted out that he’d turn gay for singer Troye Sivan. (“Troye was like, ‘I don’t think that’s how it works, but OK,’” an eyewitness tweeted.)
These homo-curious hall passes might just be empty promises, of course, or they might be expressions of heteroflexiblity, an increasingly popular sexual identity.
Or these comments might be dispatches from deep in the closet, as one Twitter user observed. “Anyone else used to tell your friends ‘I’m not gay, but I’d turn gay for _____,’ but in reality you were just gay and couldn’t say it?” that user asked.
(True confessions: During his closeted, college-era days, this Queerty writer said in a truth-or-dare game that he’d go gay for Daniel Craig… and was relieved to get a nod of agreement from a straight male in the group.)
Anyway, here are those tweets, some of which include the Twitter users’ photographic rationale…
Bad Bunny
I promise I’m not gay but if Bad Bunny tried to kiss me I’d probably let him
— Alexxx (@Alexxx871) August 29, 2022
Dave Grohl
Any man who says he wouldn't turn gay for Dave Grohl is a liar
— Listen, Dan… ?? (@anon_opin) April 7, 2021
Zendaya
I’m just gonna say it. I would go gay for Zendaya ANY day ?
— reilly (@reillysalvo) February 18, 2022
Cillian Murphy
i'd turn gay for Cillian Murphy in a split second
— raja (@rajaaaax) August 18, 2020
Taylor Swift
Istg I'm straight but this woman makes me question eveything pic.twitter.com/kVWZUxS6zE
— Isha¹³? (@ishaadorestay) August 29, 2022
Priyanka Chopra
i swear i'd turn gay for her pic.twitter.com/1yPYmkcCDg
— ?? (@jungIibiIIi) July 11, 2020
Frank Ocean
i would go gay for frank ocean.
his voice is angelic
— Stormy J (@StormyJ_) October 15, 2021
Cate Blanchett
a whole nation would go gay for me INDEED CATE BLANCHETT YOU’RE 100% RIGHT
— jurídico de evelyn hugo (@unofferabIe) August 26, 2022
Angelina Jolie
I'd turn gay for her any day of the week ?? https://t.co/A7YZBk2Aa9
— ?( (@sakeenaryklief) April 29, 2020
Dua Lipa
my god id go gay for her and only her https://t.co/zsZifPxjom
— Kimberly? (@kimberlyyorozco) August 28, 2022
Kevin Abstract (and Steve Lacy and Seer from Apex Legends)
Only people I would go gay for ngl pic.twitter.com/0R9qz2FMGb
— Eugene?? (@EugeneWorm) August 30, 2022
Rapper Vector
I’d turn gay for this man. I’d let him bend me over. Just saying. No homo sha https://t.co/aL6LYFWDv7
— Ebi (@DukeEbiware) May 18, 2022
Musician Sam Fender
Sam fender was so good, I’d turn gay for that man
— grocock (@kylegrocock1) March 21, 2022
Footballer João Neves Filipe, a.k.a. Jota
his hair is fine
he scores belters all the time
that's why we'd all turn gay
for joao neves filipe pic.twitter.com/ndht5btr2N
— Arron ???? (@Arron1Smith) December 2, 2021
Singer Wonho
I would go gay for you bro ? #WONHO pic.twitter.com/zTIzTB4iaM
— Jisel ? (@98SuniSunu) July 15, 2021
Footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent is the only man I’d turn gay for. pic.twitter.com/TSV6rSgOo5
— ???™? (@joepearce_) February 7, 2022
Actress Kim Seo-hyung
just finished watching 'mine' and yeah i would go gay for you kim seo hyung. pic.twitter.com/SgjuusLIFQ
— jane (@loverofjolie) December 3, 2021
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp
I WOULD GO GAY FOR pic.twitter.com/XTGJxf7nDI
— Magalzão Show (@magalzaoshow) April 27, 2022
Taekook, a.k.a. BTS members V and Jungkook
I'm straight . but for taekook…. pic.twitter.com/DFRCneCzWI
— yoongi booty?? || JUNGKOOKIEE DAY || sexy nukim (@sugacat_yoongi) August 30, 2022
Footballer Sergio Agüero
Unpopular Opinion: I'd turn gay for this man. pic.twitter.com/5jrwsBfkxs
— ????? ?? (@Audacity21) April 21, 2020