20 Twitter users name the celebs they’d turn gay for

As the “I’d go gay for” tweets below demonstrate, some straight Twitter users aren’t afraid to proclaim their same-sex attraction toward certain celebrities.

You’ll see here, for example, that one hetero dude said he’d probably kiss Bad Bunny after the Puerto Rican trap star locked lips with a male backup dancer at the MTV VMAs.

And in 2019, a straight male concertgoer apparently shouted out that he’d turn gay for singer Troye Sivan. (“Troye was like, ‘I don’t think that’s how it works, but OK,’” an eyewitness tweeted.)

These homo-curious hall passes might just be empty promises, of course, or they might be expressions of heteroflexiblity, an increasingly popular sexual identity.

Or these comments might be dispatches from deep in the closet, as one Twitter user observed. “Anyone else used to tell your friends ‘I’m not gay, but I’d turn gay for _____,’ but in reality you were just gay and couldn’t say it?” that user asked.

(True confessions: During his closeted, college-era days, this Queerty writer said in a truth-or-dare game that he’d go gay for Daniel Craig… and was relieved to get a nod of agreement from a straight male in the group.)

Anyway, here are those tweets, some of which include the Twitter users’ photographic rationale…

Bad Bunny

I promise I’m not gay but if Bad Bunny tried to kiss me I’d probably let him — Alexxx (@Alexxx871) August 29, 2022

Dave Grohl

Any man who says he wouldn't turn gay for Dave Grohl is a liar — Listen, Dan… ?? (@anon_opin) April 7, 2021

Zendaya

I’m just gonna say it. I would go gay for Zendaya ANY day ? — reilly (@reillysalvo) February 18, 2022

Cillian Murphy

i'd turn gay for Cillian Murphy in a split second — raja (@rajaaaax) August 18, 2020

Taylor Swift

Istg I'm straight but this woman makes me question eveything pic.twitter.com/kVWZUxS6zE — Isha¹³? (@ishaadorestay) August 29, 2022

Priyanka Chopra

i swear i'd turn gay for her pic.twitter.com/1yPYmkcCDg — ?? (@jungIibiIIi) July 11, 2020

i would go gay for frank ocean. his voice is angelic — Stormy J (@StormyJ_) October 15, 2021

Cate Blanchett

a whole nation would go gay for me INDEED CATE BLANCHETT YOU’RE 100% RIGHT — jurídico de evelyn hugo (@unofferabIe) August 26, 2022

Angelina Jolie

I'd turn gay for her any day of the week ?? https://t.co/A7YZBk2Aa9 — ?( (@sakeenaryklief) April 29, 2020

Dua Lipa

my god id go gay for her and only her https://t.co/zsZifPxjom — Kimberly? (@kimberlyyorozco) August 28, 2022

Kevin Abstract (and Steve Lacy and Seer from Apex Legends)

Only people I would go gay for ngl pic.twitter.com/0R9qz2FMGb — Eugene?? (@EugeneWorm) August 30, 2022

Rapper Vector

I’d turn gay for this man. I’d let him bend me over. Just saying. No homo sha https://t.co/aL6LYFWDv7 — Ebi (@DukeEbiware) May 18, 2022

Musician Sam Fender

Sam fender was so good, I’d turn gay for that man — grocock (@kylegrocock1) March 21, 2022

Footballer João Neves Filipe, a.k.a. Jota

his hair is fine

he scores belters all the time

that's why we'd all turn gay

for joao neves filipe pic.twitter.com/ndht5btr2N — Arron ???? (@Arron1Smith) December 2, 2021

Singer Wonho

I would go gay for you bro ? #WONHO pic.twitter.com/zTIzTB4iaM — Jisel ? (@98SuniSunu) July 15, 2021

Footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent is the only man I’d turn gay for. pic.twitter.com/TSV6rSgOo5 — ???™? (@joepearce_) February 7, 2022

Actress Kim Seo-hyung

just finished watching 'mine' and yeah i would go gay for you kim seo hyung. pic.twitter.com/SgjuusLIFQ — jane (@loverofjolie) December 3, 2021

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp

I WOULD GO GAY FOR pic.twitter.com/XTGJxf7nDI — Magalzão Show (@magalzaoshow) April 27, 2022

Taekook, a.k.a. BTS members V and Jungkook

I'm straight . but for taekook…. pic.twitter.com/DFRCneCzWI — yoongi booty?? || JUNGKOOKIEE DAY || sexy nukim (@sugacat_yoongi) August 30, 2022

Footballer Sergio Agüero