20 vintage men’s deodorant ads to snuff out your pit fetish… for now

The history of men’s deodorant goes all the way back to the time of the pyramids. Around 1500 BCE, the Egyptians were among the first to tackle body muskyness by seasoning up their underarms with perfumed oils and spices. (Pass the cinnamon, please!) Perhaps less successfully, they also tried carob beans, incense, and even slathered porridge in their pits. Yummy.

The modern era of deodorant began in the late 19th century. Sorry, porridge pits. And in 1888, the first commercial deodorant, Mum, was introduced. It was a cream applied by hand and it marked the start of a brand spanky new industry.

The innovation continued in 1903 with the development of the first antiperspirant, Everdry, which used aluminum chloride to cut down on sweat. Unfortunately for those with tender pits, it was acidic, and it would cause stinging. And it also would eat your clothes. Great stuff for the ol’ pocketbook.

The 1930s saw the introduction of roll-on deodorant, inspired by the ballpoint pen. (Weird, but okay.) This method became popular because it was easy. In the 1960s, aerosol sprays reached Regina George status, giving hot, sweaty men a convenient and quick solution. However, health concerns over aerosol propellants in the 1970s led to a drop in use. ‘Cause nobody likes a Mother Earth killer.

Since then, the deodorant market has evolved with a focus on effectiveness, fragrance, and questionable scent names. (We’re looking at you, Arctic Clash Knife Sport Antiperspirant.) Today, men’s deodorants come in various forms with formulations that cater to everyone’s needs, such as sensitivity, long-lasting protection, and natural ingredients. And no one is putting porridge in their pits anymore… we hope!

So, get gawking at some pitstick ads and imagine all the smells.