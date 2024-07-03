20 vintage men’s shorts ads that’ll make you wanna show off your gams

Once upon a time, men’s legs were shy. Covered beneath layers of fabric, they were strangers to the sun and the public eye. The Victorian era was a time when a picture of your bare ankle was considered porn and could probably grab you some major shillings… if OnlyFans was a thing back then. Thankfully, though, in the early 20th century, the leg-olution began.

The spark ignited in the sweltering heat of World War I trenches. Soldiers, desperate for some airflow to their package and avoid heatstroke, hacked their pants into shorts. Thus, the first brave calves were exposed to the world. Post-war, these liberated limbs made their way into sports.

In the 1940s, shorts gained popularity as casual wear. The 1960s brought war, Woodstock, and jorts. Shorts became a symbol of rebellion and freedom for the youths, showing the era’s cultural shifts. Free love and free thighs, maaan.

The 1970s and 1980s were a golden age for short shorts. With runners and gym-goers donning thigh-high styles, there was little to leave the imagination. The thighs were out, and occasionally, a ball or two. This time was about performance and aesthetics, emphasizing freedom of movement and boldness in fashion choices.

Then came the 1990s, with shorts so baggy they could help your mom sweep the floor. Cargo shorts with a hella amount of pockets became the norm, perfect for carrying all your essentials—if your essentials included your entire troll collection, a Palm Pilot, and a bottle of poppers.

Today, shorts come in all shapes, sizes, and lengths, showing the diverse tapestry shrouding man legs. So, next time you don your favorite pair, remember: you’re not JUST wearing shorts. You’re making history—one exposed hairy kneecap at a time.

Get ready to place your eyes on some manly-man thighs.