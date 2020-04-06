21 highly relatable memes about life in quarantine

As we enter into week number 5,782 of quarantine, people’s unique quirks are starting to show.

A “mostly straight” guy recently confessed that he thinks he might be falling for his male roommate who he’s been trapped alone with for the past two weeks.

Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro may or may not have been drinking before a recent episode of her show Justice With Judge Jeanine, which was broadcast from her home.

And a gay grandson has been tracking his experiences of being stuck at home with his 81-year-old grandmother in a series of heartwarming and hilarious videos, including one of him towing her wheelchair with a tractor.

And then, of course, there are memers, who have been hard and work documenting what this truly crazy experience has been like so that future generations can look back and know what it was like.

Now, without any further ado…

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-pHDoSnWK8/

Related: 10 movies about male strippers to quench your thirst during quarantine