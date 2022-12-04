21 top tweets about ‘top privilege’

If the trove of “top privilege” tweets has a bottom, we haven’t found it!

Twitter users have been sounding off on top privilege for years now—often in the context of foods that only tops can eat without concern. (Fast food, dairy, and coffee are not bottoms’ best friends, it would appear.)

Zach Stafford, former editor-in-chief of The Advocate, mentioned a “no Chipotle before sex” rule among bottoms in a 2013 HuffPost blog post, adding that it’s just one way in which tops “have inherently greater privileges than do bottoms.”

In a 2018 Killer and a Sweet Thang essay, future Are You the One? star and OnlyFans performer Remy Duran wrote that “tops have a kind of privilege that our vers and bottom sisters do not have” in the gay-male population, including the perception of being stronger and manlier—a thought process that results from “internalized homophobia and sexist attitudes towards penetration,” Duran said.

In his piece, Stafford wrote along similar lines: “The patriarchy tells us that to be a man is to be the penetrator, the phallus, etc. And in this line of thought, bottoms are seen ‘less than,’ ‘feminine,’ or ‘the woman’ because they are the taker of the phallus.”

Of course, Twitter users discussing top privilege usually aren’t talking about sexual and gender politics and power structures. More often, they’re just talking about all the cheese they can or can’t eat. Or they’re bragging about all the bottoms that want them. Or they’re talking about Ryan Philippe’s butt.

Here are their tweets…

Top Privilege for dinner pic.twitter.com/Aq3SyZ1hUe — earth is cancelled (@mstrpotatohead) December 10, 2019

dairy is top privilege pic.twitter.com/ClbnFmVJ3h — Camb (@chustoo) August 18, 2018

Flaunted my top privilege by eating McDonald's for lunch in front of the ENTIRE SCRUFF OFFICE. pic.twitter.com/nxdPJ6QBZ0 — Gabe González (@gaybonez) February 5, 2019

The top privilege here is astounding https://t.co/NsRU3nk2za — Hilaria Duff (@Capta1nCam) May 27, 2020

Top privilege allows me to eat pizza before, during, and after sex — Princess Tiny Feet, the Vamp Pup ?????? (@LateNiteGirlLuv) October 12, 2022

And yes, I fully acknowledge my top privilege here — feral club rat (@dogoplanco) January 31, 2022

Top privilege is inhaling that crunch wrap supreme like I just did. — TaylorMade (@expcted_chaos) January 24, 2020

Hi @TwitterSupport I’d like to report a case of top privilege. https://t.co/XgucxpL1h8 — J?MES (@james_csb) October 20, 2019

For lunch today I microwaved shredded cheese on a bowl of doritos and called it nachos, in case ur wondering what top privilege looks like — shonda rhimes wrote crossroads (@jersing) January 13, 2020

gay at work eating a mushroom and cheese pizza before going out clubbing….that’s some top privilege — rïlë??? (@plantcutting) March 19, 2021

This is top privilege pic.twitter.com/Qpu1Z7aC5V — Rudy (@Kangarudyy) June 8, 2021

I had a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos and an iced coffee for lunch today. The top privilege is out here. — feral club rat (@dogoplanco) October 16, 2020

cheesy stuffed jalapeños? top privilege strikes again :/// https://t.co/48Vy5vJ8qT — josh milton (@itsjoshmilton) October 16, 2020

Lunching at the bathhouse is top privilege pic.twitter.com/hTrJepKmaa — Shane (@McClellandShane) July 1, 2019

Top Privilege is when he calls you first thing in the morning, to tell you he's coming over to shag, and you have to get up from bed to take a bath you hadn't planned to take that early because douche and wash. — Walter Ude ? #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality (@walteruude) December 24, 2020

Top privilege is sending a dick pic and then expecting a hole pic back immediately like babe hold on lemme set up the studio it’s a process — jonny from the block (@ronnyjockets97) December 30, 2020

My boyfriend and I had a sushi date and I paid for lunch. When they came back they put the card and bill in front of him. (They totally think he’s the top because he has a baseball cap on) Top privilege ? — Swimmingway (@PhillyHomo) December 2, 2018

you know what hung top privilege is??? TWELVE DIFFERENT BOTTOMS WILLING TO FLY YOU OUT AND HOST YOU. — piwwow pwincess (@brattyboochie) January 4, 2022