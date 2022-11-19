pick of the twitter

21 Twitter users name their first gay crush, real or otherwise

By · 20 comments

You always remember your first, right?

We recently rounded up gay Reddit users’ first celebrity crushes, and now we’re switching up the search parameters and listing Twitter users’ first gay crushes. There’s some overlap, of course: Fans found Tom Welling to be a super man and Chris O’Donnell had viewers lusting after his Dick Grayson. But the rest of this list is all new.

And as we found out as we surveyed the Twitterverse, the late English actor Bob Hoskins gave a lot of gays their first stirrings.

“We watched Who Framed Roger Rabbit last night. It used to be one of my fave movies as a kid. I had a crush on Bob Hoskins as a lil’ 5-year-old gay,” one person tweeted last year. “As an adult, I realize now he is the archetype and original source for my love of frowny, hairy, kind-hearted detectives.”

“I wonder if Bob Hoskins knew half the gay community grew up with a crush on him,” someone else tweeted in 2014. “Either way… thanks, Bob.”

And a third Twitter user was thirsty for Bob back in 2012: “It’s always embarrassing explaining my crush on Bob Hoskins, but I know at least a bunch of burly gay men agree,” that user wrote.

(For the record, Queerty deemed Hoskins a “bear icon” waaaaay back in 2009.)

OK, on to the list!

Anderson Cooper

Max from Hocus Pocus

Thackery Binx from Hocus Pocus, but in cat form

Shira from the Ice Age movies

Merlin Santana

Tom Welling

Tinkerbell from Hook

Eris from Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Luke Smith from The Sarah Jane Adventures

Kristen Stewart

Goliath from Gargoyles

John Marshall Jones

Robin from the Batman movies

Miss Honey from Matilda

Bob Hoskins

Evelyn Carnahan from the Mummy movies

Cary Elwes

Oliver Wood from the Harry Pottermovies

Marion Ravenwood from the Indiana Jones movies

Detective Beau Neville from Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island

Rick Astley, and no, that’s not a Rickroll!