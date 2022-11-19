21 Twitter users name their first gay crush, real or otherwise

You always remember your first, right?

We recently rounded up gay Reddit users’ first celebrity crushes, and now we’re switching up the search parameters and listing Twitter users’ first gay crushes. There’s some overlap, of course: Fans found Tom Welling to be a super man and Chris O’Donnell had viewers lusting after his Dick Grayson. But the rest of this list is all new.

And as we found out as we surveyed the Twitterverse, the late English actor Bob Hoskins gave a lot of gays their first stirrings.

“We watched Who Framed Roger Rabbit last night. It used to be one of my fave movies as a kid. I had a crush on Bob Hoskins as a lil’ 5-year-old gay,” one person tweeted last year. “As an adult, I realize now he is the archetype and original source for my love of frowny, hairy, kind-hearted detectives.”

“I wonder if Bob Hoskins knew half the gay community grew up with a crush on him,” someone else tweeted in 2014. “Either way… thanks, Bob.”

And a third Twitter user was thirsty for Bob back in 2012: “It’s always embarrassing explaining my crush on Bob Hoskins, but I know at least a bunch of burly gay men agree,” that user wrote.

(For the record, Queerty deemed Hoskins a “bear icon” waaaaay back in 2009.)

OK, on to the list!

My first gay crush. A king. https://t.co/Chy7LTzdGB — jillybean (@jillianantonia) November 6, 2020

Max from Hocus Pocus

Watching Hocus Pocus and realizing Max was my first gay crush pic.twitter.com/UNFmdUaUqC — Dustin (@dustinedle) October 31, 2019

Thackery Binx from Hocus Pocus, but in cat form

My first gay crush might have Thackery Binx (as a cat) pic.twitter.com/Jf68IPyWr8 — Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) October 29, 2021

Shira from the Ice Age movies

'who was your first gay crush?'

me: pic.twitter.com/RZEDoBKw7q — mads ? aidyns brother (@madsdoescry) November 8, 2022

Merlin Santana

Merlin Santana was my first gay crush. pic.twitter.com/AUeA3z152a — Low Dropper for Jesus (@Mr_Everythng) February 19, 2020

Tom Welling

this was my first gay crush pic.twitter.com/7HFl7wn46i — alaska ?? (@onlinegirlie) February 5, 2021

Tinkerbell from Hook

My first gay crush was Tinker Bell from Hook. And I still want this hair. pic.twitter.com/Va7WqGsby1 — Uncle Al ???? (@lycosses) November 15, 2022

Eris from Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Happy Pride to my first gay crush Eris the goddess of chaos from Sinbad ???? pic.twitter.com/VpoS2pnc4v — ??Sally ?? (@sketchysally_) June 6, 2021

Luke Smith from The Sarah Jane Adventures

I mean he was my first gay crush so makes sense pic.twitter.com/BkVxaa3w5R — Random who (@Randomwho3) July 11, 2022

Kristen Stewart

very thankful that she was my first gay crush ? pic.twitter.com/koUWMfpVlV — lisa? ? (@proofchar_) October 6, 2021

Goliath from Gargoyles

Healed my inner child at a toy show today and got my first gay crush. pic.twitter.com/CW8cfr9nJL — Jud (@idiotwolf) March 14, 2022

John Marshall Jones

Who was your first gay crush? John Marshall Jones (Dad from smart guy) was my first gay crush. pic.twitter.com/7DHQ8F8DOl — Daddy JayBee (@_SubtlePower) February 18, 2020

Robin from the Batman movies

my first gay crush, delivered to me my sexual awakening in a skin-tight body suit. i would watch this on the lowest volume, over & over in the basement. I WAS OBSESSED! pic.twitter.com/lo9skrqgnJ — tyler oakley (parody) (@tyleroakley) June 22, 2020

Miss Honey from Matilda

bisexuals respond with your first gay crush. i'll go first pic.twitter.com/sbfjm90BbO — chel (@cee_ryan) November 5, 2019

Bob Hoskins

Bob Hoskins, probably my first gay crush pic.twitter.com/I34UEdGCmK — Bjørnadelic Psychosis (@drunkswede) September 19, 2018

Evelyn Carnahan from the Mummy movies

I'm pretty sure Rachel Weisz in this movie was my first gay crush before I even knew what it was called. pic.twitter.com/Lr1W4WzWtX — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) June 11, 2017

Cary Elwes

Oliver Wood from the Harry Pottermovies

Oliver Wood in the sorcerer’s stone was my first gay crush pic.twitter.com/jvmQ04vFsD — michael (@michjnap) November 26, 2020

Marion Ravenwood from the Indiana Jones movies

may i introduce you to my first gay crush: marion ravenwood pic.twitter.com/fY8fQ619Vo — fran ? saw “good” (@cjcreggswife) May 8, 2021

Detective Beau Neville from Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island

detective beau neville from scooby doo zombie island was my first gay crush. so handsome and mysterious always lurking in the dark pic.twitter.com/2SOJbNNpJM — J (@jaketompkins97) December 20, 2019

Rick Astley, and no, that’s not a Rickroll!