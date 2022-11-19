21 Twitter users name their first gay crush, real or otherwise

You always remember your first, right?
We recently rounded up gay Reddit users’ first celebrity crushes, and now we’re switching up the search parameters and listing Twitter users’ first gay crushes. There’s some overlap, of course: Fans found Tom Welling to be a super man and Chris O’Donnell had viewers lusting after his Dick Grayson. But the rest of this list is all new.
And as we found out as we surveyed the Twitterverse, the late English actor Bob Hoskins gave a lot of gays their first stirrings.
“We watched Who Framed Roger Rabbit last night. It used to be one of my fave movies as a kid. I had a crush on Bob Hoskins as a lil’ 5-year-old gay,” one person tweeted last year. “As an adult, I realize now he is the archetype and original source for my love of frowny, hairy, kind-hearted detectives.”
“I wonder if Bob Hoskins knew half the gay community grew up with a crush on him,” someone else tweeted in 2014. “Either way… thanks, Bob.”
And a third Twitter user was thirsty for Bob back in 2012: “It’s always embarrassing explaining my crush on Bob Hoskins, but I know at least a bunch of burly gay men agree,” that user wrote.
(For the record, Queerty deemed Hoskins a “bear icon” waaaaay back in 2009.)
OK, on to the list!
Anderson Cooper
My first gay crush. A king. https://t.co/Chy7LTzdGB
— jillybean (@jillianantonia) November 6, 2020
Max from Hocus Pocus
Watching Hocus Pocus and realizing Max was my first gay crush pic.twitter.com/UNFmdUaUqC
— Dustin (@dustinedle) October 31, 2019
Thackery Binx from Hocus Pocus, but in cat form
My first gay crush might have Thackery Binx (as a cat) pic.twitter.com/Jf68IPyWr8
— Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) October 29, 2021
Related: Gay guys reveal their first fictional character crush
Shira from the Ice Age movies
'who was your first gay crush?'
me: pic.twitter.com/RZEDoBKw7q
— mads ? aidyns brother (@madsdoescry) November 8, 2022
Merlin Santana
Merlin Santana was my first gay crush. pic.twitter.com/AUeA3z152a
— Low Dropper for Jesus (@Mr_Everythng) February 19, 2020
Tom Welling
this was my first gay crush pic.twitter.com/7HFl7wn46i
— alaska ?? (@onlinegirlie) February 5, 2021
Tinkerbell from Hook
My first gay crush was Tinker Bell from Hook. And I still want this hair. pic.twitter.com/Va7WqGsby1
— Uncle Al ???? (@lycosses) November 15, 2022
Eris from Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Happy Pride to my first gay crush Eris the goddess of chaos from Sinbad ???? pic.twitter.com/VpoS2pnc4v
— ??Sally ?? (@sketchysally_) June 6, 2021
Luke Smith from The Sarah Jane Adventures
I mean he was my first gay crush so makes sense pic.twitter.com/BkVxaa3w5R
— Random who (@Randomwho3) July 11, 2022
Kristen Stewart
very thankful that she was my first gay crush ? pic.twitter.com/koUWMfpVlV
— lisa? ? (@proofchar_) October 6, 2021
Goliath from Gargoyles
Healed my inner child at a toy show today and got my first gay crush. pic.twitter.com/CW8cfr9nJL
— Jud (@idiotwolf) March 14, 2022
John Marshall Jones
Who was your first gay crush?
John Marshall Jones (Dad from smart guy) was my first gay crush. pic.twitter.com/7DHQ8F8DOl
— Daddy JayBee (@_SubtlePower) February 18, 2020
Related: Gay guys share the most embarrassing ways they’ve acted with a crush
Robin from the Batman movies
my first gay crush, delivered to me my sexual awakening in a skin-tight body suit. i would watch this on the lowest volume, over & over in the basement. I WAS OBSESSED! pic.twitter.com/lo9skrqgnJ
— tyler oakley (parody) (@tyleroakley) June 22, 2020
Miss Honey from Matilda
bisexuals respond with your first gay crush. i'll go first pic.twitter.com/sbfjm90BbO
— chel (@cee_ryan) November 5, 2019
Bob Hoskins
Bob Hoskins, probably my first gay crush pic.twitter.com/I34UEdGCmK
— Bjørnadelic Psychosis (@drunkswede) September 19, 2018
Evelyn Carnahan from the Mummy movies
I'm pretty sure Rachel Weisz in this movie was my first gay crush before I even knew what it was called. pic.twitter.com/Lr1W4WzWtX
— Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) June 11, 2017
Cary Elwes
My first #gay #crush on a celebrity: @Cary_Elwes ! #AnotherCountry. ? pic.twitter.com/5Sevg4zNrB
— Jeffrey Reddick ?? (@JeffreyaReddick) May 25, 2020
Oliver Wood from the Harry Pottermovies
Oliver Wood in the sorcerer’s stone was my first gay crush pic.twitter.com/jvmQ04vFsD
— michael (@michjnap) November 26, 2020
Marion Ravenwood from the Indiana Jones movies
may i introduce you to my first gay crush: marion ravenwood pic.twitter.com/fY8fQ619Vo
— fran ? saw “good” (@cjcreggswife) May 8, 2021
Detective Beau Neville from Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island
detective beau neville from scooby doo zombie island was my first gay crush. so handsome and mysterious always lurking in the dark pic.twitter.com/2SOJbNNpJM
— J (@jaketompkins97) December 20, 2019
Rick Astley, and no, that’s not a Rickroll!
I see posts where people talk about the moment that made them gay.
Here is my first gay crush, Rick Astley. No wonder I like dorky boys! pic.twitter.com/invTsmmJtl
— Wayne Tunks (@waynetunks) December 26, 2019
12 Comments
abfab
Actor Brian Kelly..he played the father Porter Ricks and Chief Warden at Coral Key Park and Marine Preserve in the family oriented action-adventure television program Flipper.
My fate was sealed.
bachy
Mickey Dolenz.
I wish Queerty would upgrade the comments sections to allow us to post photos and gifs (like G/O Media).
abfab
My sister had Davey Jones all over her bedroom walls so I spent lots of time with her playing records and reading her Seventeen magazines…staring at Davey Jones. There were also a couple of cuties in the Cowsills and The Lovin’ Spoonfull album covers. Watching Tom Jones dance…..at 7. Oh god, this list could go on and on. My grandmother had a crush on Liberace.
SDR94103
Ricky Nelson
Terrycloth
I had quiet a few.growing up. Sandy on Flipper ..Wally on leave it to Beaver , Mark on the Rifelman , Jeff on Donna Reed Show ,Shaun Cassidy the Hardy Boys…Eric on that 70’s show ..Mathew Brodrick in Ferris Bruller days off..Peter tork the Monkees. Lots of them..
BrownFriedRice
Mine was Tuxedo Mask from Sailor Moon.
DarkZephyr
Christopher Atkins in “The Pirate Movie” when I was 4 years old.
tmball13
David Cassidy
abfab
Joe Penny
abfab
Robert Conrad (James T. West) esp when he was all tied up and squirming around, 1/2 naked and wet.
abfab
CLINT WALKER
Garth
Jon-Erik Hexum from Voyagers .