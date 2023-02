Movies and popcorn.

Peanut butter and jelly.

Hot chocolate and marshmallows.

Some things just naturally go better together. And according to Gay Twitter™, poppers and Ubers are among those things. Who would’ve thunk? Turns out, a lot of people!

Without any further ado, grab the Jungle Juice and scroll down for 22 tweets about poppers and Ubers…

Not me smelling like poppers in this Uber at 9 in the morning — IS THERE A BUDGET? (@goldenpolaroid) March 21, 2022

This Uber smells of poppers. ? — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) June 4, 2021

This Uber is selling poppers and vapes pic.twitter.com/o19L2vxty1 — Lana Del Gay (@McClellandShane) February 15, 2023

just bought poppers for the first time. spilled all in my bookbag. uber driver said “you going to have a good time tonight huh?” ?? — EYEOFSCOTTIE (@eyeofscottie) April 28, 2021

Had to explain to my Uber driver tonight what poppers were because someone before me offered him some … gays, can we plz calm down. — Edgar ? (@Edgar_H96) December 3, 2022

alone in an uber doing poppers in my new madewell crop



somebody kill me now — tyler (@tshap21) August 17, 2019

is doing poppers in the Uber — albert (@lmaoXal) November 16, 2020

it smells like poppers on the uber home?? (its my fault) — Nermal (@th0ttimusprim3) December 23, 2022

Poppers in the Uber, babe pic.twitter.com/L4hVUPdg97 — a frog (@toaden_) February 6, 2023

sos my uber driver is doing poppers and won’t share — Sky Kawai (@skykawai_) July 31, 2019

All the gay little Uber cars on the Uber map but do they provide complimentary poppers with the ride??? — Corey Jacob (@coreytimes) June 11, 2022

Soooo you can buy poppers on Uber eats now ? pic.twitter.com/6Wn12l1nVo — ryan (@OhItsRyan) June 17, 2022

Just discovered I can get poppers delivered to me via Uber eats; I might never be leaving my house again lol — M (@subneedsused) December 12, 2022

Uber eats should add weed dispensaries on their list.



Like if you can buy poppers with Uber eats you should be able to get weed too! — Tomás ? (@tomassinh12) December 30, 2022

imagine if you spilled a bottle of poppers in an uber

i bet it’s happened — raymond (@nocurtains) August 30, 2022

smelling these rose gold poppers this entire uber ride… i think my bottle broke pic.twitter.com/fj5nQgjaOu — richie (@R1CH13_R1CH) June 19, 2022

My hoe bag smells heavily of poppers and my Uber driver just noticed ? — mdawg (@mdawg114) June 22, 2022

I just got done hooking up with this hot ass daddy (yes I did use my poppers) and the Uber driver that picked me up is blasting Christian rock ??? — ?Sweetheart?Stevie? (@Stevie_Gurll) July 31, 2022

Left the poppers in the Uber pic.twitter.com/FwCha3WAUf — up-and-coming (@_potatomilk) February 13, 2023

someone left a brand new bottle of poppers in the back of my uber last night thank u for the gift ? — mel (@killinurvibe) August 7, 2022

You know what’s embarrassing? Spilling an entire huge bottle of poppers in your pocket and having to cancel dinner plans because you have to take a shame Uber back. Driver is definitely giving me the side eye. But thankfully he’s got BO too so we’re even. — ? Colby Jansen ? (@TheColbyJansen) March 14, 2018