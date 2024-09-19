23 young, Black queer Hollywood stars to watch

In an industry where representation lags behind reality—especially for the Black community, a new wave of young Black queer actors are shaking up Hollywood, unapologetically embracing their identities while redefining what it means to be a star.
These actors push the boundaries of storytelling and champion authenticity and visibility off-screen, creating space for diverse narratives in streaming TV, film, and television.
As they rise, they create a legacy that will inspire generations, proving there’s no one way to shine in Hollywood.
Here, we introduce you to a few reshaping Hollywood from the inside out.