Generally speaking, songs recorded by drag artists tend to be hasty, low budget, GarageBand affairs. Of course, that’s part of their charm! Every now and then, however, a queen will release an actual bop that resonates with listeners beyond the world of drag.

Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres tomorrow and we can hardly wait. The eight contestants are Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

This season, the queens will compete to raise money for various charities, including Trans Lifeline, the Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Collective, the Asian American Foundation, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and two organizations devoted to mental illness, anxiety, and depression.

But don’t think that means the girls will be playing nice. This season still promises to serve plenty of competition, drama, lewks, reads, wig snatches, and no doubt a memorable original song or two. And maybe even a few bops, if we’re lucky!

Supermodel (You Better Work)

Speaking of bops, in 1992, RuPaul released “Supermodel (You Better Work)” as the lead single from her album Supermodel of the World.

The song reached No. 2 on the US dance chart and No. 45 on the US pop chart and selling nearly 500,000 copies. Over 30 years later, it remains one of her most iconic and enduring hits.

It’s also the first song on our Drag Anthems playlist on Spotify. We’ve compiled some of our favorite tracks by Ru and her girls, as well as plenty of non-Ru girls who’ve been slaying the music scene, for you and your pals to play at your Drag Race watch parties this season.

Stream Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars beginning May 17 on Paramount +, along with new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked. And listen to our full playlist and be sure to follow Queerty on Spotify…

