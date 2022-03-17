26 funny tweets in 2022 we can’t get over

Everyone is on Twitter these days – and we mean everyone. From your grade school math teacher to your little cousin (who you swear is too young to be on there), folks from all backgrounds and places have flocked to the platform for funny Twitter posts.

But the real beauty of funny tweets is that it comes in so many forms. Some people prefer tweeting observational humor, while others post topical memes with witty captions. Either way, these funny Twitter quotes are incredibly easy to digest – kind of like hanging out with a hilarious friend over lunch.

Are you ready to dive into the depths of Twitter for a chuckle? Keep reading for some of the funniest tweets we’ve found from 2022.

Our Favorite Funny Relatable Tweets From 2022

Twitter is a wild and wonderful wasteland of spur-of-the-moment thoughts and snap decisions. Because of this, it can be pretty challenging to find funny tweets among the rubble. Luckily, we’ve scoured the internet for the best real Twitter quotes guaranteed to make you laugh. Here are some of our faves.

1. Confronting People Like An Adult

My heart absolutely beating out of my chest as I send the most mildly confrontational message that’s ever been written — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) February 22, 2022

Everybody knows that confrontation is scary – even when you’re just telling a trusted friend that what they did “wasn’t cool.” So take a deep breath, have your council of BFFs back you up, and be brave.

2. The G-Spot Is What?

i thought the g-spot was that movie wit them guinea pigs yo wtf — T ? (@CodeineFridge) February 27, 2022

We all remember G-Force, the movie about super-smart guinea pigs saving the world, right? Wrong. This guy outs himself in all the wrong ways, but this results in one of the best funny tweets this week.

3. No Best Friends Here

Why are all podcasts “two best friends” I want a podcast that’s Two sworn enemies. Just two bitches that absolutely hate each other — manic pixie cheese curd, MPH (@tildawhirl) February 23, 2022

Podcasts can be formulaic, and it’s time to shake them up. Twitter user @tildawhirl clearly agrees, calling for two sworn enemies to start one together. Now, this is our brand of chaos.

4. Security Just Isn’t, Like, My Thing?

Met an old guy with no bank account. When I asked him why he didn't have one he said "I just never got into that shit" — Fidharleus the T'Nèg (@fidharleus) January 6, 2022

Just like your grandpa probably doesn’t understand the idea of cryptocurrency, we’ll never understand why this older man doesn’t have a bank account. In this economy?

5. Use Your Imagination; I’m Lazy

tbh idc abt posting pics like that anymore you jus gon have to remember dat im sexy — miss martian (@f8the) January 20, 2022

Taking incredible photos of yourself is a major production. You have to contend with wardrobe, hair, makeup (if you’re into that), and lighting. But what if you could skip that altogether and everyone would still know you’re hot? Sign us up.

6. Duo Misses You

Duolingo watching me do the wordle every day pic.twitter.com/GyGpDZcFkl — Lauren Scharf (@LLcoolscharf) January 20, 2022

The cool thing about Wordle is that you can only play a little bit every day – making it something to look forward to. But you know what else can be done every day? Duolingo. And they can see you ignoring their notifications. Duo is always watching.

10. That’s Not How This Works

Flirting is fun, but some guys just have zero game. So here’s what happens when you let a random Twitter boy slide into your DMs for a game of 20 Questions. He was as subtle as a semi-truck to the face.

11. Give Me A Chance, Babe

yo why does fruit and veg expire so quickly like give me a chance babe im trying — tripp (@mrshvrif) January 14, 2022

Logging on to Twitter for funny celebrity tweets is great and all, but sometimes you just want something a little more relatable, like lamenting your rapidly decaying fruits and veggies. Rest in power, Pink Lady apples.

12. Are We At The Season Finale Yet?

The people that got to 2022 without catching COVID pic.twitter.com/N4SAxJGrwB — SuperheroesInColor (@HeroesInColor00) January 13, 2022

The global pandemic has been raging on for two years now, and jokes can be a great way to cope. Here’s one Twitter user’s take on the pandemic vis a vis The Walking Dead.

13. Money’s Pretty Tight

ME: can I borrow some cash? FRIEND: money’s kinda tight ME: yeah it is, money’s fucken dope, can I borrow some? — Patches (@mostly_cheese) March 2, 2022

Having a full wallet is pretty tight, and this guy agrees. Just lend him some of that dope moolah, and he’ll be on his way.

14. That’s Just How It Goes

Spent all morning on the verge of canceling a meeting and they just canceled on me so now I’m furious. — logan bartlett (@loganbartlett) January 13, 2022

Imagine preparing all morning for a meeting you really don’t want to go to, just for it to be canceled. Kind of a bittersweet feeling, right? This guy agrees.

15. Keep UP, 2022!

Why stop at onion rings? I want an onion necklace. We have the technology — Son of Dad (@Thuggedraccoon) January 17, 2022

The folks at Queerty are onion ring enthusiasts, and we stand by this message. #OnionNecklaces2022

16. It’s-a Me, Productive-o!

if i heard the mario coin sound whenever i completed a task maybe i’d accomplish more — Tiff ? (@its_me_your_mom) January 19, 2022

If you played games as a kid, you know the sweet dopamine rush of picking up a coin in Super Mario Bros. Now imagine if that played every time you did something good – you’d be the most productive person on the planet.

17. The Icarus Of Coffee

I made this coffee in my hotel room and it filled exactly to the brim I don’t know what to do I am so scared I flew too close to the sun I am so sorry pic.twitter.com/ewZasn8Nn5 — Eddy Burback (@eddyburback) February 27, 2022

Sometimes less is just right, but some people like to tempt fate. Don’t be like Eddy Burback. Live moderately.

18. Doja Cat And Her Doja Cats

oh wow those cats look like they work a 9-5 corporate job ?? https://t.co/QKomS7chRY — sarah lugor! (@sarahlugor) March 2, 2022

You know how some pets look like their owners? Unfortunately, that isn’t the case with Doja Cat. Instead, her cats look like two overworked middle-aged men trying to support their growing families.

19. Who Has The Time?

the tinder swindler would’ve never got nothing out of me because I wouldnt be listening to none of his 20 minute long voice messages — LAUREN B. BROWN (@RAGGEDYROYAL) March 2, 2022

Texting is already kind of a drag when it’s the only way you communicate. But if you ask us, the 20-minute voice notes were the Tinder Swindler’s real crime. (Just kidding.)

20. “HBO To The Max”

Yo I just realized it’s called HBOMAX cuz it’s HBO and Cinemax combined together. I thought the “max” was just some fly shit like this HBO to the max lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/uTkfSSuM5g — Dennie The Great (@Dennie302) January 26, 2022

We’ll admit that we also didn’t realize this one. Whoops.

21. She’s Almost Too Right About It

modern day dating is making out at a bar one night and then just watching each other's instagram stories everyday until you die — Naz (@nazzobetweeting) January 27, 2022

Social media is a blessing and a curse. Why does she have to be so right about dating?

22. Found My Dream Job

Guy on jeopardy was just introduced as a “stay at home uncle” — Elizabeth Meisenzahl (@Lizzym03) February 8, 2022

Imagine if you could sit on the couch and browse Twitter for funny tweets all day. That’s probably what a stay-at-home uncle does.

23. Gotta Stay On Brand

I was so proud when my 12 yr old told me maybe I should use my Twitter account to make the world a better place so I hugged him and looked him dead in the eye and said, "that's not my brand Andrew, now go back to playing fortnite." — Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) March 2, 2022

Childlike idealism is the bomb, but not at the cost of your social media branding. Get real, Andrew.

24. A Truly Terrifying Visual

Imagine Dr. Phil running at you full speed — Chanukah Lewinsky (@iconicvines) February 10, 2022

Having anyone come barreling at you is terrifying, but imagine if it was Dr. Phil. He’d shame and pseudo-psychologize you the whole way.

25. Florence And The Tambourine

in case florence + the machine comes on shuffle pic.twitter.com/JmuYbvMA2U — dave (@sweetbanisters) January 22, 2022

Not everyone can be a talented singer with millions of fans worldwide, but we can pretend. Take your shower concerts to the next level and take a tambourine in there with you.

26. Praise Be

*youth pastor voice* hey, you know who else has a “praise kink”? — Jet Vanderlee (@julie_vanderlee) January 16, 2022

We have no words for this one. But it was too good to pass up.

