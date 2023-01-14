27 thought-provoking tweets highlighting some of the worst LGBTQ microaggressions

Modern society has a macro issue with microaggressions, which psychologist Derald W. Sue described as “the everyday slights, indignities, put-downs, and insults that people of color, women, LGBT populations or those who are marginalized experiences in their day-to-day interactions with people.”

Per Vox, it was Harvard University professor Chester M. Pierce who coined the term “microaggressions” as he discussed the “incessant and cumulative … assaults to Black dignity and Black hope.” Pierce added,“almost all black–white racial interactions are characterized by white put-downs, done in automatic, preconscious, or unconscious fashion.”

After surveying more than 59,000 workers—more than 4,000 of whom were LGBTQ+—McKinsey revealed in 2022 that nearly one-third of LGBTQ+ employees have experienced a microaggression in the workplace, with trans women and nonbinary women among the most affected subsets.

Related: Do you exhibit ‘asexual microaggressions’ and not even know it? (Hint: Probably)

“Microaggressions have the potential of making people feel or believe that they are devalued,” Jess Zonana, M.D., a psychiatrist and a founding faculty sponsor of the free LGBTQ+ clinic Weill Cornell Medicine Wellness Qlinic, told Health Matters in 2021. “They have cumulative effects on one’s self-esteem and can breed chronic mistrust, compound the effects of past traumatic discriminatory situations, and be a risk factor to higher rates of mental health difficulties.”

On Twitter, users have been calling out homophobic and transphobic microaggressions in tweets ranging from thought-provoking to (very) tongue-in-cheek.

Here are some of the best tweets about the some of the worst LGBTQ microaggressions …

cishets saying “homosexual” instead of gay feels like a microaggression — elliott (@ghhostboyy) February 17, 2021

and saying "transgender" instead of trans is on thin ice ? — ~?? #1 mavis stan ??~ (@strawbfaery) February 17, 2021

pour one out for all the gays experiencing the microaggression of “youre just like david from schitts creek” this christmas — joe lean (@thottielamottie) December 24, 2019

telling a gay filipino boy that they remind you of bretman rock IS IN FACT a microaggression — ur pookie (@camdza_) December 22, 2022

"But you don't look trans" is a microaggression — Natalie Basille | ????? The Trans Mom ???? (@that_token_girl) October 22, 2020

middle class ppl questioning why I don’t drive considering I’m from LA is a double microaggression. I don’t drive because I’m poor AND gay! — someone left the cake out in the rain (@bjorksunibrow) May 1, 2019

wow okay thanks for that lesbian microaggression autocorrect, phone I should not have to tell my gay phone how to spell kd lang — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) September 27, 2022

assuming a trans musician is a hyperpop producer has gotta be some kind of microaggression — malldate ? (@producergf) December 20, 2022

calling a gay person sassy is a microaggression…,.., will not be taking comments x — parker gemini ? (@blessedburrito) October 30, 2020

if you're cis, take "I identify as" out of your lexicon, because trans people don't ???????? as their gender, they ??? their gender. if you say "I'm a guy," but say a trans man "identifies as a man," you're still doing a microaggression, even if it's in good faith — lydia tár fanclub secretary (@snidelaughter) November 3, 2019

i’ve gotten a lot that i “talk in memes” or things to that effect and i’m chalking that up to being gay and using aave so that’s a microaggression now and punishable by fine up to $25 per infraction — Dillow Wiamandis, TS (@dickersnoodles) August 11, 2020

Cargo shorts are a homophobic microaggression. Potentially macro, even — sophie hurwitz (@sophiehurwitz) September 9, 2019

‘Of course you get so many likes on your posts, people think it’s offensive to not like things gay people post’ a microaggression I am remembering from a decade ago (me, 27, still gay, bracing for the 11 likes this tweet is gonna get) — Brandon Howard Roy (@brandonhroy) September 24, 2021

i'm just trying to read about anti-trans legislation i don't need this additional microaggression pic.twitter.com/A2d2o63ID2 — james factora (@jamesfactora) January 25, 2021

Speaker at a session talking about a microaggression from a person assuming he's gay: "How did you get [your child]?" My brain: "Well, you know how straights get babies from storks? Queers get ours from giant bats." — Extra Haruspicy (@Hypatian) May 18, 2019

My ignorant ass coworker really hit me with that “you don’t look gay” microaggression. Tf am I supposed to look like?? — ry$ (@ryanisawake) July 26, 2021

Another gay guy in the office started a message to me with "hey buddy"? Doesn't he know the weight of that microaggression? — Rich Uncle Skeleton (@SPSSS) July 30, 2021

The correct response to the "what are you gay or something?!" microaggression = "That would explain all the anal sex I have with other men" — mastodon.social/@heydon (@heydonworks) November 17, 2016

I don’t know how get people to understand that by only offering courses/classes/etc for “men” and “women” and then telling trans, non-binary, intersex, two spirit, etc people to just “attend the one that you most identify with” is a microaggression and harmful ? — courtney? (@seasidecourtney) September 17, 2021

oh wow hey y’all,, “female-indentifying” / “male-identifying” is a microaggression. trans women and men are inherently included in the terms Men and Women. ma’am this is a 300 level wgs class — touya todoroki apologist (@touya_apologist) December 1, 2020

How do I tell the nice lady from church that tagging me in anything that has to do with something gay because I'm the only gay person she knows is a microaggression and that I'm tired of the Facebook notifications — Faux L'Beau™ ? (@FauxLBeau) July 7, 2018

This white gay gave me this really nice card filled w compliments and I was touched UNTIL he was like “Providence is getting the hottest INDIAN” and I was like god damnit you were doing so well but you had to let your whiteness show one more time w that microaggression : — A (@YummyyKabob) May 8, 2019

people fr say they dont understand using they/them and then when its time to use it as a microaggression towards a trans woman theyre a they/them expert — luna ???? (@lunaswagmoney) July 16, 2021

My driver taking me from DTLA to a gay country bar in Studio City and then telling me to "have a nice night" is literally a microaggression. — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) May 21, 2016

is it just me or does the phrase "they want to be called x" instead of "their name is x" give off big transphobic microaggression vibes — tess lesbiangendr from the hit game twiter (@lesbiangendr) August 23, 2021

homophobic microaggression: someone at this party just asked me "are you also in art school? you look like you might be" — unbearable experience (@twinkpeaks_) August 7, 2021

My favorite homophobic microaggression is when straight guys call you pal/bud/buddy in THAT tone of voice — shonda rhimes wrote crossroads (@jersing) August 4, 2017

Related: Watch Amy Coney Barrett get schooled for using “offensive and outdated” term for LGBTQ people