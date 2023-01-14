pick of the twitter

27 thought-provoking tweets highlighting some of the worst LGBTQ microaggressions

Modern society has a macro issue with microaggressions, which psychologist Derald W. Sue described as “the everyday slights, indignities, put-downs, and insults that people of color, women, LGBT populations or those who are marginalized experiences in their day-to-day interactions with people.”

Per Vox, it was Harvard University professor Chester M. Pierce who coined the term “microaggressions” as he discussed the “incessant and cumulative … assaults to Black dignity and Black hope.” Pierce added,“almost all black–white racial interactions are characterized by white put-downs, done in automatic, preconscious, or unconscious fashion.”

After surveying more than 59,000 workers—more than 4,000 of whom were LGBTQ+—McKinsey revealed in 2022 that nearly one-third of LGBTQ+ employees have experienced a microaggression in the workplace, with trans women and nonbinary women among the most affected subsets.

“Microaggressions have the potential of making people feel or believe that they are devalued,” Jess Zonana, M.D., a psychiatrist and a founding faculty sponsor of the free LGBTQ+ clinic Weill Cornell Medicine Wellness Qlinic, told Health Matters in 2021. “They have cumulative effects on one’s self-esteem and can breed chronic mistrust, compound the effects of past traumatic discriminatory situations, and be a risk factor to higher rates of mental health difficulties.”

On Twitter, users have been calling out homophobic and transphobic microaggressions in tweets ranging from thought-provoking to (very) tongue-in-cheek.

Here are some of the best tweets about the some of the worst LGBTQ microaggressions …

