Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign announced yesterday that it has raised over $100 million in its first 48 hours. The historic haul is thanks to more than 1.1 million individuals, 62% of which were first-time donors.

On top of that, the campaign has seen a huge surge of volunteer sign-ups, with more than 28,000 new volunteers registering since Sunday. That’s 100 times more than an average day from the previous Biden reelection campaign.

Clearly, there is enthusiasm behind 59-year-old Harris, unlike anything we’ve seen in years. She’s reinvigorated what was proving to be one of the sleepiest, nastiest, most depressing elections in modern history. And she’s done it, mostly, by simply being herself.

At 59, she’s 20 years younger than her opponent Donald Trump. She’s smart, she’s qualified, she’s funny, she’s a longtime LGBTQ+ ally, but most of all she’s relatable.

But don’t just take our words for it. These GIFs prove it…

Trying not to laugh at an inappropriate time

Dancing on the campaign trail

Reminding everyone that…

Dancing on stage

Keeping things real

Dancing in her chair

Not taking Mike Pence‘s shit

Partying at Pride 🌈

Not taking Bill Barr’s shit

Dancing in the rain ☂️

Not taking anyone’s shit

Bumping elbows with Nancy Pelosi

Reading Donald Trump to filth

Keeping an eye out for all Americans

Sometimes, she just can’t help herself

And sometimes, stuff’s just weird and you gotta say it

Trying not to laugh again

Snapping selfies with her besties

Dancing in the streets

Inspiring people to explore the unknown

Clacking a fan

She loves confetti just as much as we do

No need for formalities

Rejecting hatred and bigotry

She’s patient when she needs to be

She’s confident in herself

Can a woman be president?

Yes, of course, she can! Just remember to…

