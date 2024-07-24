Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign announced yesterday that it has raised over $100 million in its first 48 hours. The historic haul is thanks to more than 1.1 million individuals, 62% of which were first-time donors.
On top of that, the campaign has seen a huge surge of volunteer sign-ups, with more than 28,000 new volunteers registering since Sunday. That’s 100 times more than an average day from the previous Biden reelection campaign.
Clearly, there is enthusiasm behind 59-year-old Harris, unlike anything we’ve seen in years. She’s reinvigorated what was proving to be one of the sleepiest, nastiest, most depressing elections in modern history. And she’s done it, mostly, by simply being herself.
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
At 59, she’s 20 years younger than her opponent Donald Trump. She’s smart, she’s qualified, she’s funny, she’s a longtime LGBTQ+ ally, but most of all she’s relatable.
But don’t just take our words for it. These GIFs prove it…
Trying not to laugh at an inappropriate time
Dancing on the campaign trail
Reminding everyone that…
Dancing on stage
Keeping things real
Dancing in her chair
Not taking Mike Pence‘s shit
Partying at Pride 🌈
Not taking Bill Barr’s shit
Dancing in the rain ☂️
Not taking anyone’s shit
Bumping elbows with Nancy Pelosi
Reading Donald Trump to filth
Keeping an eye out for all Americans
Sometimes, she just can’t help herself
And sometimes, stuff’s just weird and you gotta say it
Trying not to laugh again
Snapping selfies with her besties
Dancing in the streets
Inspiring people to explore the unknown
Clacking a fan
She loves confetti just as much as we do
No need for formalities
Rejecting hatred and bigotry
She’s patient when she needs to be
She’s confident in herself
Can a woman be president?
Yes, of course, she can! Just remember to…
Related*
PHOTOS: Just a gallery of images of Kamala Harris being iconic because, well, why not?
ICYMI: President Joe Biden announced he’s ending his 2024 campaign and formally endorsed Vice President (and coconut-tree queen) Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket yesterday.
One Comment*
-
abfab
Our star! Our hope!