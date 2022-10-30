30 posts from bisexual Twitter users with major crush bi-lemmas

When you’re attracted to opposite-sex couples—or co-stars, or siblings, or any other pairing—to whom do you say “bi”? That’s the dilemma—or bi-lemma, we should say—facing the bisexual Twitter users whose tweets you see below.
Of course, when it’s a couple you’re crushing on, there’s always the possibility of being the “unicorn” in a threesome.
When a Twitter user asked others which past or present celebrity couple they’d be unicorn-hunted by, commenters responded with lust for Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, River Butcher and Cameron Esposito, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar, and good ol’ R.Pattz and K.Stew (a.k.a. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart).
But more often than not, “bisexual culture” is being torn between two people in a pair, based on the tweets you see here.
bisexual culture is being attracted to both joe and sophie jonas pic.twitter.com/Zx08Dj7bCx
bisexual culture is not knowing if i’m more attracted to thomas doherty or megan fox pic.twitter.com/pNrrZa3wWC
bisexual culture is having a crush on both of them pic.twitter.com/hkOAt6u0C3
bisexual culture is being in love with both jessica chastain and james mcavoy. pic.twitter.com/SSWTphgm0T
bisexual culture is crushing on the three of them when this scene comes on 911 mv. pic.twitter.com/jJYXV1E0wU
bisexual culture is having a crush on halsey and her brother sevian pic.twitter.com/qAaa6eif4K
bisexual culture is being in love with julia and dylan o'brien at the same time pic.twitter.com/kRqZLA4ib0
True bisexual culture is being attracted to both of these ppl when you first watched atlantis pic.twitter.com/3gdRXOUv7W
bisexual culture is when you're attracted to both of them pic.twitter.com/W8PuQYBJ0V
bisexual culture is not knowing if you want to be gigi or zayn in this situation pic.twitter.com/g2m393uQ7G
bisexual culture is simping over danielle and calahan at the same time and i think that’s really hot pic.twitter.com/Grpdlb21EE
bisexual culture is watching the señorita music video and not knowing who's hotter: shawn or camila #SenoritaOutNow pic.twitter.com/Yy6QOu91eC
bisexual culture is having a crush on both of them pic.twitter.com/aMq3pish6N
Bisexual culture is crying over Kat and Harry in a suit. pic.twitter.com/1SP6dmFnlE
bisexual culture is crushing on both mikasa and jean pic.twitter.com/6bjENmrANH
bisexual culture is being in love with both ginny goodwin and josh dallas pic.twitter.com/b1Or09xu60
Bisexual culture is having a crush on both Robin and Steve #StrangersThings3 pic.twitter.com/CGfepyZ0y2
bisexual culture is not knowing whether you’re jealous of isuzu or hatsuharu pic.twitter.com/clOzDkbaVb
bisexual culture is being in love with dove cameron and jacob elordi at same time #metgala pic.twitter.com/62YCfScGj0
bisexual culture is not knowing which one you’re more inlove with. pic.twitter.com/e5OjkHD3qq
“Bisexual culture is having had a crush on Max *and* Allison.” — @MaraWilson pic.twitter.com/1N92gDPU2e
bisexual culture is having a crush on both of them pic.twitter.com/4ApA643BUr
Bisexual culture is thirsting over both of them pic.twitter.com/1sssLJcfip
bisexual culture is having a crush on these two pic.twitter.com/FnqsBnll6d
bisexual culture is having a crush on all three of them pic.twitter.com/wmUfrt1Meu
bisexual culture is not knowing which hood sibling ur more attracted to pic.twitter.com/wlhzQ3bp4A
bisexual culture is trying to figure out which parent in The Parent Trap you’re more jealous of pic.twitter.com/ln8l0NkbSG
bisexual culture is not knowing who you wanna be in this video pic.twitter.com/4OkzFWOiqd
Bisexual culture is being attracted to everyone in this music video pic.twitter.com/9YE54PF7e2
bisexual culture is having a crush on the whole sense8 cast tbh https://t.co/qUOqha5yre
ok im not even bisexual (im gay) and this article irritates me. this whole article and all of the tweets from supposedly bisexual people basically just reads as one big problematic biphobic mess. ive known plenty of bisexuals in my life and none of them ever had any issues with “deciding” which person in a mash up to crush on or pursue romantically/sexually. its 2022 for gods sake, can we PLEASE stop furthering this narrative that bisexuals are indecisive, or greedy and just want everyone, or cant make up their minds about whether they are actually gay or straight, or that they are serial cheaters because they always want the grass on the other side of the fence no matter what side they are on, etc etc. seriously just stop it, these people get enough ish from the straight world like the rest of us do, without having to deal with bigotry and ignorance from OUR community as well. bisexuals are no more likely to be cheaters, indecisive, greedy, sleep around, or just generally unhappy with one person at a time than any of the rest of us gays and lesbians are. articles like this dont help either, cuz it just takes internalized and externalized biphobia and packages it as quirky and “relatable” memes or tweets. spoiler alert…biphobia is still biphobia, and ignorance is still ignorance, even if you slap a funny meme or tweet on it.
this article — but really the tweets in it — irritates me for a much simpler reason: they provide an elementary definition of bisexuality but present it as an insight
Imagine posting a picture of a hot guy and being like, “gay culture is being attracted to him.” Um, yeah, you don’t say, queen! Call the nobel prize committee or the macarthur genius grant people…
Meanwhile bisexuals invent a whole persecution complex just so they can use a basic definition of bisexuality as a “dilemma” that *proves* how *sob* hard *sob* it is to be *sob* attracted to multiple people at once.
WELL GUESS WHAT! The hardest thing about being bisexual is negotiating two different standards for sexual promiscuity, one for boys and one for girls. And if women think you as a man are slutty for having slept with a bunch of men, well, that’s a problem caused ultimately by internalized misogyny and not by “biphobia”