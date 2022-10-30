30 posts from bisexual Twitter users with major crush bi-lemmas

pick of the twitter

When you’re attracted to opposite-sex couples—or co-stars, or siblings, or any other pairing—to whom do you say “bi”? That’s the dilemma—or bi-lemma, we should say—facing the bisexual Twitter users whose tweets you see below.

Of course, when it’s a couple you’re crushing on, there’s always the possibility of being the “unicorn” in a threesome.

When a Twitter user asked others which past or present celebrity couple they’d be unicorn-hunted by, commenters responded with lust for Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, River Butcher and Cameron Esposito, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar, and good ol’ R.Pattz and K.Stew (a.k.a. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart).

But more often than not, “bisexual culture” is being torn between two people in a pair, based on the tweets you see here.

