30 posts from bisexual Twitter users with major crush bi-lemmas

When you’re attracted to opposite-sex couples—or co-stars, or siblings, or any other pairing—to whom do you say “bi”? That’s the dilemma—or bi-lemma, we should say—facing the bisexual Twitter users whose tweets you see below.

Of course, when it’s a couple you’re crushing on, there’s always the possibility of being the “unicorn” in a threesome.

When a Twitter user asked others which past or present celebrity couple they’d be unicorn-hunted by, commenters responded with lust for Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, River Butcher and Cameron Esposito, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar, and good ol’ R.Pattz and K.Stew (a.k.a. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart).

But more often than not, “bisexual culture” is being torn between two people in a pair, based on the tweets you see here.

bisexual culture is being attracted to both joe and sophie jonas pic.twitter.com/Zx08Dj7bCx — ?jacob (@prismaticjonas) July 11, 2020

bisexual culture is not knowing if i’m more attracted to thomas doherty or megan fox pic.twitter.com/pNrrZa3wWC — mia (@goldnthomas) September 10, 2021

bisexual culture is having a crush on both of them pic.twitter.com/hkOAt6u0C3 — manon ? | fan acc (@grantsdanvers) September 10, 2020

bisexual culture is being in love with both jessica chastain and james mcavoy. pic.twitter.com/SSWTphgm0T — rach (@kenobisith) October 25, 2019

bisexual culture is crushing on the three of them when this scene comes on 911 mv. pic.twitter.com/jJYXV1E0wU — j (@HailTricon) September 19, 2020

bisexual culture is having a crush on halsey and her brother sevian pic.twitter.com/qAaa6eif4K — k ? (@katesinterlude) December 18, 2020

bisexual culture is being in love with julia and dylan o'brien at the same time pic.twitter.com/kRqZLA4ib0 — lele (@moviedob826) January 1, 2021

True bisexual culture is being attracted to both of these ppl when you first watched atlantis pic.twitter.com/3gdRXOUv7W — ?Caleb ? (@sethpuertoluna) December 21, 2019

bisexual culture is when you're attracted to both of them pic.twitter.com/W8PuQYBJ0V — sad girl autumn? (@taylorxversion) May 8, 2021

bisexual culture is not knowing if you want to be gigi or zayn in this situation pic.twitter.com/g2m393uQ7G — erin (@stiIlhoran) August 1, 2020

bisexual culture is simping over danielle and calahan at the same time and i think that’s really hot pic.twitter.com/Grpdlb21EE — julie (@noraacharlie) April 14, 2021

bisexual culture is watching the señorita music video and not knowing who's hotter: shawn or camila #SenoritaOutNow pic.twitter.com/Yy6QOu91eC — bebi (@CCARSTAlRS) June 21, 2019

bisexual culture is having a crush on both of them pic.twitter.com/aMq3pish6N — cara (@hcrrorpop) December 21, 2019

Bisexual culture is crying over Kat and Harry in a suit. pic.twitter.com/1SP6dmFnlE — Alex (@tremendousexile) August 30, 2018

bisexual culture is crushing on both mikasa and jean pic.twitter.com/6bjENmrANH — daily jeankasa (@dailyjeankasa) April 28, 2022

bisexual culture is being in love with both ginny goodwin and josh dallas pic.twitter.com/b1Or09xu60 — ???? ????? ??? (@hollysparrilla) March 27, 2019

Bisexual culture is having a crush on both Robin and Steve #StrangersThings3 pic.twitter.com/CGfepyZ0y2 — kylee (@caslovesassbutt) July 5, 2019

bisexual culture is not knowing whether you’re jealous of isuzu or hatsuharu pic.twitter.com/clOzDkbaVb — maia is leaving twt (@vaioIetto) July 5, 2021

bisexual culture is being in love with dove cameron and jacob elordi at same time #metgala pic.twitter.com/62YCfScGj0 — gle is a bad idea (@rottendove) May 3, 2022

bisexual culture is not knowing which one you’re more inlove with. pic.twitter.com/e5OjkHD3qq — ????*???. ?:?? (@boylondxn) December 11, 2018

“Bisexual culture is having had a crush on Max *and* Allison.” — @MaraWilson pic.twitter.com/1N92gDPU2e — You Are Good (@youaregoodpod) October 27, 2021

bisexual culture is having a crush on both of them pic.twitter.com/4ApA643BUr — annie semi ia (@piratekinghwax) October 23, 2022

Bisexual culture is thirsting over both of them pic.twitter.com/1sssLJcfip — Effy ? (@najwamoremio) April 3, 2021

bisexual culture is having a crush on these two pic.twitter.com/FnqsBnll6d — gely ? (@mischiefstan) June 3, 2019

bisexual culture is having a crush on all three of them pic.twitter.com/wmUfrt1Meu — coraline ??? (@simplyidyllic) October 10, 2020

bisexual culture is not knowing which hood sibling ur more attracted to pic.twitter.com/wlhzQ3bp4A — pocket gremlin (@Iovegraves) August 8, 2018

bisexual culture is trying to figure out which parent in The Parent Trap you’re more jealous of pic.twitter.com/ln8l0NkbSG — anthony amorim (@AnthonyAmorim) May 22, 2020

bisexual culture is not knowing who you wanna be in this video pic.twitter.com/4OkzFWOiqd — Nonie (@swanstrash) July 30, 2019

Bisexual culture is being attracted to everyone in this music video pic.twitter.com/9YE54PF7e2 — Paula (@HARRIESCHERRYS) October 11, 2019