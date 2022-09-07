After 30 years of bigotry, the “gayest city in America” may finally put this GOP Rep. out to pasture

LGBTQ voters could be the key to flipping a historically Republican district in the California desert, giving Democrats the opportunity to gain a US House seat in November.
With the midterm elections one month away, Democrats are making a final push to maintain control of Congress. While a series of Biden administration wins, and issues like Roe v. Wade and Donald Trump‘s legal woes, have certainly disrupted the Red wave, it’ll still be a nail biter.
Republican Representative Ken Calvert has represented the Inland Empire region since 1993, but a redrawn political map has added Palm Springs, the self-proclaimed “gayest city in America,” to his district. He’s facing off against Democrat Will Rollins, an openly gay former federal prosecutor.
Related: Why Ron DeSantis could soon live to regret ever messing with the LGBTQ community
Calvert scored a whopping zero on the Human Rights Campaign’s most recent scorecard on LGBTQ issues, and it’s not lost on him that he’s unpopular in Palm Springs. Many suspect that’s why he joined 46 of his Republican colleagues to vote in favor of protecting LGBTQ marriage rights in July.
But that will do little to win over liberal voters given his decades of opposing LGBTQ rights. During his career, he’s campaigned against an opponent for being gay, voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, and sought to ban same-sex marriage in California. Just last year, he voted against providing LGBTQ people with comprehensive protections against discrimination.
Voter enthusiasm has also proven strong in Palm Springs this year. 54 percent of eligible voters in the city turned out for the primary election, compared with the overall 34 percent in the district, according to California-based voter data firm Political Data Intelligence.
The numbers of registered Democrats and Republicans in the district is about even, so the race will surely be one (of many) to watch closely.
14 Comments
Diplomat
I remember going alot to PS when Sonny Bono was mayor. Those were the days.
abfab
One reason why Cher left him….he was a republican shmuck and his new wife was no better.
Mack
Each election now is more important than the previous. We really have to get out the votes to protect our rights.
abfab
Gerrymandering and the Electoral College will be make sure your wishes do not come true.
ZzBomb
This is a district seat, the E.C. doesn’t apply and CA is not as terribly gerrymandered as say Kentucky, Florida and Georgia.
ZzBomb
How has he been in the house since 1993 and I never heard of him? This guy is a a bench warmer just cashing in Uncle Sam checks while I’m sure he rails against the evils of “socialism.”
Mattster
Most people can’t name more than maybe a dozen house members. If it’s not your district, most house members are pretty anonymous.
abfab
Zz
I was referring to the nation. Whether or not this Elmer Fudd we see before us wins or loses, we’re still being f*cked by this election system.
dbmcvey
There are some very conservative people in PS. They’re dying out, but they’re there.
bachy
It’s time for those cozy PS [email protected] to get off their happy hour azzes and take to the streets!
dbmcvey
Although, the 2 places you’re bound to find gay Republicans are PS and Beverly Hills.
abfab
Palm Desert and Cathedral City and the gross golf courses surrounding the meth factories. Big time Republican nesting places. Lots of Ginni Thomas types…..big fat pearls.
abfab
SAVE JOSHUA TREE! PLEASE!
Flip41st
Calvert also voted against certifying Biden’s election, said on TV that Jan. 6th insurrectionists should be set free (!), voted against a women’s right to choose and is against common sense gun background checks & red flag laws. He’s corrupt as the day is long, using inside info for personal gain. Better yet, Will Rollins is a solid candidate. Former Assistant US Prosecutor, pro-choice and takes NO PAC money!