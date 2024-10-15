Photo Credit: Getty Images

Look out Charli XCX, there’s a new 365 party-girl in town who’s not about to let a little injury stop them from bumpin’ that at the club.

Even at 85, Sir Ian McKellen is down for a fun night out on the town—he’s everywhere, he’s so Julia.

Earlier this year, the legendary actor took a nasty tumble while starring in a London theater production of in Shakespeare’s Henry IV, suffering from a suffered a chipped vertebra and fractured wrist. McKellen was devastated to be unable to return to the play and had to spend the next several many months at home recuperating.

And though the injury meant he had to miss out on Brat summer, he wasn’t about to let Brat autumn pass him by…

Over the weekend, gay Londoners were absolutely gagged to see McKellen out and dancing the night away at Roast, a popular men-only party held at a venue called Electrowerkz, described as the “beefiest clubnight” in the city.

According to an eye-witness source who spoke to The Daily Mail, “Everyone was gobsmacked when they spotted him on the dance floor. Sir Ian was having such a good time soaking up the party atmosphere.”

“He looked like he didn’t have a care in the world,” the party-goer continued. “You would never have guessed that he was only in hospital just a few months ago.”

Indeed, McKellen may have been bedridden earlier this year, but when we spoke to him in September in advance of the premiere of his new film, The Critic, the thespian was in good spirits. He shared his recovery was “slower” than he would’ve liked, adding he’d be taking the rest of the year off before getting back to work in 2025.

And, frankly, we’re pretty delighted to see that the out and proud McKellen’s idea of a little R&R includes partying it up with sweaty, shirtless gay men.

A photo of the actor grinning ear-to-ear while flanked by two handsome hunks at the club quickly went viral on X, with folks responding that they were happy to see him living his best life.

Not Gandalf The Gay omgggg — hotdogsz (@hotdogsz) October 13, 2024

Oh to be having as much fun as Sir Ian McKellen in old age pic.twitter.com/yBo22hSQRT — Boku no François Arnaud (@flowerdrums) October 15, 2024

Old gays need fun too — yun sung-bin stan account (@RobJizdOnMyFace) October 13, 2024

In the clurb, we all fam https://t.co/O71NRtG53V — Phil Samba (@IdiosyncraticXL) October 13, 2024

Per The Daily Mail, McKellen’s red floral shirt made him stand out amongst a sea of dancers who were barely wearing anything at all, so he was approached by a number of fans who said hello and passed along their well wishes. Apparently, one in particular excitedly greeted him as “Gandalf The Gay.”

The Instagram account for Roast also riffed on his iconic Lord Of the Rings character, sharing the viral photo with the caption: “‘Gandalf flakes on every battle but turns up to Roast.”

The bi-monthly, all-night event boasts five different floors, multiple DJs, and even hosts a discrete darkroom. The Daily Mail says there’s no indication of McKellen visiting that area of the club or partaking in its “services,” but, come on, classy people don’t kiss and tell!

Back in February, it was reported McKellen had parted ways with partner Oscar Conlon-Morrey, a fellow actor who was fifty-something years his junior. At the time, an anonymous source said the split was inevitable given that, prior, McKellen hadn’t had a boyfriend in 20 years and is “really not a marriage man.”

Only a few months later, McKellen had his Henry VI fall and had been mostly stuck at home since, so it’s been quite some time since he’s been able to enjoy being an eligible bachelor out on the city. All of which is to say, if you did happen to see the veteran performer enjoying himself in the darkroom at Roast this past weekend, then good for him! You’ve got to get your kicks somewhere!

We’re just glad to see gays of all ages getting excited about partying with Sir Ian McKellen, a.k.a. “Gandalf The Gay.” After all, he is your favorite reference, baby!

Below, revisit our recent chat with Sir Ian McKellen, where he opens up about his recovery, his complicated relationship with critics, and what he considers his gayest role ever:

