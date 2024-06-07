4 iconic movie performances from 4 of our favorite pop icons that you can stream right now

Image Credits, left to right: Madonna in ‘Evita,’ Buena Vista | Kylie Minogue in ‘Street Fighter,’ Universal | Tina Turner in ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,’ Warner Bros. | Cher in ‘Moonstruck,’ MGM

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Are you a Kylie girl? Madonna stan? Cher disciple? Wherever your pop icon allegiances lie, there’s no doubting the indelible mark legends like Tina Turner and others have made on the queer community.

But it’s not just the music they’ve gifted us with: Many of our all-time favorite divas have taken their talents to the world of film, too, gracing our screens with their superstar presence—even if the movie’s weren’t always worthy of worthy of them.

For this week’s streaming picks, we’re spotlighting major motion pictures that feature some of the most indelible pop stars of all time, each with a special place in the hearts of gays everywhere. This eclectic group of movies ranges from rom-com to musical to maligned video game adaptation, but all of them are elevated by these timeless queens.