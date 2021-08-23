5 beloved and very queer movie musicals that whet our appetite for the new Cinderella

We can’t wait for Amazon Prime Video’s new musical production of Cinderella, debuting on the streaming service on September 3.

Director Kay Cannon (of Pitch Perfect fame) reimagines the classic tale as a modern inspiring tale of perseverance and transformation. This Cinderella (played by Camila Cabello) does not need a handsome prince to make her dream of becoming a fashion designer come true.

Oh, and did we mention the incomparable Billy Porter plays Ella’s genderfluid Fairy Godmother or that gay icon Idina Menzel (Wicked, Rent) steps into the role of Ella’s Stepmother?

In other words, Cinderella enters the pantheon of movie musicals that promise a gay ‘ol time at the cinema. In anticipation, we’ve revisited five of our favorite movie musicals that have acquired a rabid LGBTQ fandom over the years.

Grab some popcorn and cue up a streaming service for our pre-Cinderella musical film festival.

Rent

Speaking of Ms. Menzel, what better way to get excited to see her in Cinderella than by watching her in one of her most iconic performances. Menzel created the role of the beloved bohemian lesbian Maureen in the original Broadway production of Rent. The movie, despite its flaws, gets one thing exceedingly right by allowing Idina–complete with her belting voice–to reprise her role on camera. That, along with the musical’s underlying themes of radical sexual and racial diversity, make the film a warm blanket for a queer audience.

Streams on Amazon, VUDU and iTunes.

Dreamgirls

What is it about a gay crowd that makes us love a sense of bravura? To see bravura on full, earth-shaking display, look no further than Dreamgirls, director Bill Condon’s awesome adaptation of the stage hit starring Jennifer Hudson. Hudson won an Oscar for her work in the movie, in particular, her iconic performance of the showstopper “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going.” Rarely, if ever, has a song so rattled cinemas to their foundations, threatening to literally bring the house down.

Streams on Amazon, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube and VUDU.

The Wizard of Oz

How could we not include The Wizard of Oz, the 1939 musical that first presented Judy Garland as a gay icon and that remains one of the five best movies ever made? Garland plays Dorothy as the ultimate outsider: a young woman that feels out of place in her native Kansas but right at home in the magical land of Oz, a metaphor for the queer experience if there’s ever been one. Her performance, along with her unforgettable rendition of “Over The Rainbow,” continues to speak to forlorn kids everywhere who feel like they don’t belong or who wouldn’t mind an adventure down the Yellow Brick Road.

Streams on HBO Max, Amazon, YouTube & VUDU.

Cabaret

Maybe it’s genetic. Judy Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli, gives one of the greatest performances of all time in Cabaret, a film about the rise of Nazism in Germany as told through the eyes of a bisexual author. Cabaret broke new ground by celebrating sexual fluidity–Sally (Minnelli) and the author Brian (Michael York) have an affair with the same man and feel zero shame about it. Indeed, part of what makes Minnelli’s performance endure is that she presents every gay boy’s ideal female bestie: sex-positive, flamboyant, glamourous, and unapologetically herself. We should all be so lucky.

Streams on Amazon, YouTube & VUDU.

My Fair Lady

One of the greatest of all Hollywood’s forays into the musical genre, openly gay director George Cukor brings an undeniable queer sensibility to this Best Picture Oscar winner. Cukor directs My Fair Lady with breathtaking style and sincerity. He also leans into the homoerotic undertones of the George Bernard Shaw play Pygmalion which inspired it. My Fair Lady is a different kind of romance, one about a platonic relationship between a man and a woman, and a coded couple of gay men. Rex Harrison’s Professor Higgins wants nothing to do with women unless of course, they can match him in intellect without expecting him to behave like a lover. Fortunately for him, he meets his match in Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn), an independent woman not looking for a husband, but for an equal.

Streams on Netflix, Amazon, YouTube & VUDU.