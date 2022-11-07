5 fun, fresh, and fey “Get Out the Vote” songs to help you bop to the polls

Like an over-stressed undergrad student halfway through their semester, midterms are officially upon us.

Early voting has poured in for the midterm elections, but there are still droves more registered voters who need to cast their ballots. Many politicians and organizations have put time and effort into raising voter awareness, from the old-school “Rock the Vote” initiative to the more recent, less successful “Pokémon Go to the polls!” sentiment.

With young voters constantly plugged in and listening to/streaming something, the most effective way to reach them might just be through music. To that end, here are five queer (or queer-adjacent) “Get Out the Vote” tracks from the past few years that might just help the youth bop their way to the booths.

Here are your candidates:

“No Voting No Vucking” by Saucy Santana & Trina

Teaming up with two of hip hop’s baddest, dating app BLK has come through to give election season its own WAP-level bop. On “No Voting No Vucking”, Santana and Trina makes one thing clear: you need a ballot to get in their boxes. If anything can get the youth to the polls, it’s lines like “gerrymander this coochie” and Wanna hit this booty? Gotta do your civic duty”.

“You Brita Vote, Kay?” by Brita Filter

Drag queen Brita Filter took Rupaul’s Drag Race season twelve’s patriotic promo theme and ran with it. As co-chair of the Drag Out the Vote organization, this New York queen is calling on all her follow LGBTQIAmericans to “serve it at the polls.” It gets a little queer word salad-y in bits like “We unite to the fight to make America gay so the America slay, the American way!”, but we reserve the right to call it camp.

“Make It Clap For Democracy” by Ziwe

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh made her first foray into music with her poli-pop Generation Ziwe EP, led by this twerking ode to Maxine Waters for the 2018 midterms. It might not have the production quality of the tracks from her Showtime talk show Ziwe, but what it lacks in polish it makes up for in magical girls throwing it back for democracy. Fair trade.

“Actually Vote” by Keke Palmer

Ever-booked bicon Keke Palmer singing a song about voting written by Pasek & Paul and produced by FINNEAS is such a musical mad-lib that one can’t help but love it. This rallying track makes sure that young voters know they can win by a landslide if they “take a day and get their a** off TikTok.” It would probably come off more as scolding were it not being performed by former Madam Vice-President True Jackson herself!

“Rock-y The Vote” performed by Tenacious D & Various Artists

Tenacious D knows how to bring the energy, Rocky Horror knows how to grab attention, and this line-up of A/B/C-listers are just relatable enough to get you engaged. With this star-studded “Time Warp” cover, Jack Black and co. remind voters that the way to the polls is just a jump to the left. Apologies for the Ezra Miller jumpscare, though.