Here are 5 homoerotic football moments just in time for the Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LVII (57) upon us, we’re amping up our excitement for the big game – and the Rihanna concert! – by recounting down some of football’s most homoerotic moments.

Sure, football has had several recent progressive moments that should make any gay fan stand up and cheer, including the coming out of NFL player Carl Nassib and the inclusion of out gay men on NFL cheer squads. But for now, we’re interested in some of the game’s steamier moments that also captured our libido attention.

Super Bowl ends with 2 players getting intimate on the field

The most homoerotic moment of the 2015 Super Bowl occurred after the game officially ended. In an intimate moment, New England Patriot team member Brandon Browner and Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman removed their helmets and pressed their faces and chests together.

Getty Images photographer Andy Lyons captured the image. While some misinterpreted their closeness as a bit of macho postgame posturing, Browner later told Sports Illustrated that he told Lyons, “I love you, boy.”

“That’s my brother,” Browner told the publication, noting that the two were once teammates who both played for the Seattle Seahawks. “I really got a lot of love for that dude. God bless his heart, he’s got a baby on the way and I hope he’s healthy. We’re really brothers.’’

Richard Sherman & Brandon Browner got up close & personal after the game-sealing interception http://t.co/l2qXHmxkFw pic.twitter.com/7GRoY60bp2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2015

Eagles QB revealed to have “biggest wiener in the locker room”

In 2018, the world learned that the Philadelphia Eagles’ then-quarterback Nick Foles has a “massive” dong.

The team’s then-linebacker Connor Barwin confirmed this in a Reddit “ask me anything” Q&A. Other news reports said that Foles’ junk was so big that he had to “fold it up just to fit it in his [protective] cup” and that people on campus when he played at the University of Arizona used to nickname him “Big Dick Nick.”

Interestingly, Foles was awarded Most Valuable Player when his team won Super Bowl LII, five years ago. In a recent tweet, he wished his old team luck.

Stadium displays image of adult film star during “salute” to military

During a recent Minnesota Vikings’ football game against the Dallas Cowboys, the U.S. Bank Stadium in displayed images of soldiers on their Jumbotron screen as part of the stadium’s “Salute to Soldiers.”

The images were chosen as in a Twitter campaign that encouraged fans to post images of military veterans with the hashtag #SkolSalute. “Skol” is a Viking word meaning “cheers” or good health.” It’s often said when toasting or saluting an honored person.

One prankster Twitter user, @kylerulz4h wrote, “This is my cousin Joel who served in the Army,” while posting an image of adult performer Johnny Sins (also known as Steven Wolfe) in a military outfit. “He has always been an inspiration and someone I look up to for his heroism. He is also a HUGE Vikes fan #skolsalute.”

The stadium ended up displaying the image, not realizing it was actually taken from an adult video, much to some peoples’s amusement. While it’s a slightly embarrassing mistake, many folks probably had no idea they were saluting a man who once starred in MILF Hunter.

The Vikings really put this on the big screen at their stadium ? pic.twitter.com/kW4vmPkbrx — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) November 20, 2022

Homophobes implode over a tattoo of Aaron Rodgers in a jockstrap

When tattoo artist Alisha Rice shared an image on Instagram of her artwork featuring then-Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers holding a football while wearing a crop top and jockstrap, she had no idea the attention it would get.

Homophobes began freaking out about it, accusing the artist and the tattoo’s recipient of trying to insinuate that Rodgers is gay.

“I’d like to to thank the Internet and the bloggers that brought homophobic football fans and armchair tattoo critiques to my door,” Rice later wrote in response to he backlash.

“I am happy with the results and so is the client,” she added. “You may not understand why someone would want a hunky football player tattoo, but tattooing is personal. This tattoo is a celebration of identity, home, and team. That’s it! Hate and bigotry are not welcome here.”

Announcer makes unintentionally graphic, gay commentary

During the Arizona Cardinals matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the coverage took a steamy turn when the announcer commented on a play, stating, “You have to like when there’s a guy coming right in your face and he just sits in there and delivers it really well.”

You have to like WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/vBV09P57oM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 13, 2022

Honorable mention: Streaker makes on-field delay much more interesting

Okay okay, so it wasn’t an NFL game, but during a 2011 college game between UCLA and the University of Arizona game, Arizona student Jacen Lankow caused some on-field chaos during the game by dressing up as a ref, getting onto the field, and stripping down to his white, red, and pink Speedo while running away from stadium security.

The muscular blonde was eventually tackled by security, arrested, and initially threatened with a felony charge for criminal impersonation (though it was later reduced to misdemeanor trespassing).

Lankow said he didn’t regret it. “It’s my last semester,” he said. “I’ve had a clear record so far. I just wanted to do something for fun. Good clean fun — nobody got hurt.”

Seven years later, the university hired him as a wildlife biologist. His prank didn’t come up during the interview process, he told Tuscon.com.