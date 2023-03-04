5 reasons you should absolutely be watching ‘For the Love of DILFs’

Whereas the rest of the world is losing their collective sh*t over HBO’s The Last of Us (which I get, I love me some Daddy Pascal!), there’s another daddy-centric show that’s taking over my ability to function in normal society: OutTV’s For the Love of DILFs.

Hosted by Stormy Daniels, this steamy gay dating reality show pairs himbos (which GQ defines as “a dumb, hot man,” rude!) with successful daddies (which I define as “google any image of Pedro Pascal ever”) all in a quest to see who can establish a connection and ultimately find love.

If it sounds completely ridiculous to you, don’t worry. It totally is, and that’s why I love it.

But just in case you need some extra convincing, here’s a list of five reasons you should absolutely be watching my new favorite trainwreck, For the Love of DILFS…

It’s 1,000% not Finding Prince Charming

Remember than travesty, that was basically a hate crime against the LGBTQ+ community? Yeah, this isn’t that.

It’s a low-rent version of The Bachelor (but gay!)

Listen, we don’t expect For the Love of DILFs to have the same budget as The Bachelor. In fact, DILFs is very low budget, and there are times where you can absolutely tell – which makes it all the more fun to watch.

For example, Stormy often looks like she got her wardrobe, hair, and makeup done at a TJ Maxx down the street. Which, hey, we love a Maxxinista!

Meanwhile, many of the challenges look like they were created using supplies purchased from Party City. This was most (painfully) noticeable during a dodgeball game in episode 2 where producers used what looked like white masking tape to create a “court” that legit looked like it was filmed in someone’s backyard.

But where the show lacks in budget, it makes up for in entertainment value. Each contestant is different enough to make things interesting, there is actual diversity among the cast, its full-on camp, and the show does a good job of weaving in enough twists and turns (including bringing in new Himbos and DILFs into the house each week) to keep viewers thirsting for more.

Stormy Daniels is… our queen?!?

I’m not sure who appointed Stormy Daniels a gay icon (did I miss the memo on Gay Twitter™?), but like… I think I’m here for it?! As host of For the Love of DILFS, Daniels is the perfect blend of empathetic, spicy, and self-deprecating.

Case in point: During one discussion with the guys about relationship baggage, Stormy jokes about how she has enough “orange baggage to last a lifetime,” a clear dig at Trump, and shares how it was “the worst 90 seconds – no wait, 72 seconds, of my life.”

As an added bonus, viewers are often subjected to Stormy’s deliciously bad porn acting (and I mean that in the most loving way possible). At the end of each episode, Stormy puts her best acting chops to good use by hosting a call with Dr. DILF (the unidentified narrator of the show) where she recaps what happened that week and teases what’s to come.

She even ends each call with “send nudes!” which LOL. The calls are cheesy, stupid, and I am 100% obsessed.

It just got renewed for season 2

If you’re like me, and refuse to watch a show “because it’s going to get canceled after one season anyway,” well… Get off the computer and call your daddy, because For the Love of DILFs is coming back to terrorize grace us with another season! On February 27, it was announced that the show would return for a second season with Ms. Daniels coming back as host.

Now is the perfect time to jump on the bandwagon!

And finally, the show touches on issues many LGBTQ+ people face when dating

Let’s be real: 98% of this show is super surface level, and I’m convinced 99% of the contestants are only on it for the Instagram followers. But that’s not to say it doesn’t touch on common obstacles many gay men face when dating.

For example, one himbo is faced to grapple with dating a sex worker (a situation he’s never been in before!) while another verse guy keeps falling for strictly tops.

There’s also a guy who tends to push people away as soon as they get close, and another who just can’t seem to get over their ex, which, listen, we’ve all been there!

During a group gathering with Stormy, one himbo reveals he was sexually abused, and the impact that’s had on his relationships. It’s an emotional moment that reminds you that beneath their perceived vapid exterior, there’s more to each contestant than meets the eye.

Watching the show is also a good reminder that you can be young and hot and still struggle with finding your perfect match… says I, the jaded, single 30-something.

Now the real question: how do we get Pedro Pascal on season 2?!

Check out For the Love of DILFs via OutTV or watch the first episode on YouTube