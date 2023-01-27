5 reasons we’re convinced ‘George of the Jungle’ is the gayest Disney movie of them all

Long before starring in The Whale, Academy Award nominee Brendan Fraser starred in an equally career-defining role in Disney’s live-action 1997 film, George of the Jungle, playing the titular, jungle-swinging character of George.

And while George did Fraser no favors in terms of Oscar buzz, it did result in something greater: cementing him as a Hollywood heart throb.

In honor of George of the Jungle’s 25th anniversary (and Brendan’s Oscar nom this week), we rewatched the film… only to discover it’s actually pretty darn gay. Check out the 5 reasons why we’re convinced it’s the gayest Disney movie of them all…

Brendan Fraser is pretty much naked the entire movie

OK, first things first. Brendan Fraser is very oily and very naked (OK, OK, half-naked, if you want to get all technical about it!) for roughly 90%–scratch that–95% of George of the Jungle, which hey! We never knew a Disney movie could make us feel such feelings. Rawwwr.

And here’s another shot. You know, ’cause we’re feeling extra generous today.

Then there is this iconic scene.

We said it before and we’ll say it again: we have no idea how this made it past the Disney censors, but we don’t care! All we know is that this scene helped us realize we were very much LGBTQ+ and very much needed more naked Brendan Fraser in our lives.

And we’re not the only ones. According to this Reddit thread, this scene made several men “feel a little stir.”

“I would have been 10-11 when this came out, just at the time I was working out I was gay,” one user said. “We had this on VHS too and my younger brother loved it, he watched it repeatedly…I remember when I was home alone once I paused the tape right here to get a good look…it was all blurry and distorted pausing on VHS, I remember trying hard to get the clearest picture I could.”

Good thing Disney+ has this in HD now, so we can relive it in all its glory whenever we like!

The music for George of the Jungle was composed by LGBTQ+ legend Marc Shaiman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Shaiman (@marc_shaiman)

If you don’t know who Marc Shaiman, then who do you think you are?! The openly gay composer and lyricist has worked on some of the most iconic film and television shows known to man.

In addition to George of the Jungle, he’s contributed music and/or lyrics to hits like Hairspray, Bros, Hocus Pocus 2, Mary Poppins Returns, Bette Midler’s One Night Only special, the greatest gift (or curse, depending on how you look at it) to the LGBTQ+ community, NBC’s short-lived Smash, and so many more.

Like we said… ICON.

LGBTQ+ queen, Holland Taylor, also stars in George of the Jungle

Nearly 20 years before she started dating Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor starred as Leslie Mann’s b*tch of a mother in George of the Jungle. In a 2015 HuffPost article, she shared a bit about her relationship with an unnamed woman (which, spoiler!, it was later revealed to be Ms. Paulson).

“There’s a very big age difference between us which I’m sure shocks a lot of people, and it startles me.” The article notes how Holland was “quick to clarify that this was not a coming out moment for her because she was already living open and authentically.”

“I’ve been really wrestling with this lately, because most of my relationships have been with women and I don’t like talking about them because I don’t like talking about the politics of it all because I’m not political about it,” she told the pub.

“I think we’re ridiculous in this country about it … And so, it’s awkward because if I talk about relationships in my life or people that have been in my life, or somebody I’ve been seeing for a while or this, that and the other thing, I’d like to be able to just say that, without having to stop and say, ‘So have you come out?’ No, I haven’t come out because I am out. I live out.”

OK, we know a lot of that had nothing to do with George of the Jungle, but we just wanted an excuse to talk about Hollard Taylor dating fellow queen, Sarah!

And finally, George straddles a man in the movie which um, GAY?!

At one point in the film, George of the Jungle gets into a literal tussle with the movie’s main villain. And the way the scene plays out–with George literally mounting the guy, shirtless (!!!)–there is no denying they filmed this with the queers in mind. Gotta give the people what they want!

Know of a Disney movie that’s even gayer? Let us know in the comments. Go on, we’re listening.