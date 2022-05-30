5 Spanish-language series to stream for a hot gay Latin summer

As a gay Colombian-American, I’ve often felt forced to navigate (and endure) fewer options for quality entertainment that accurately represent my culture and get at my authentic self.
And don’t even get me started on finding a show that succeeds in displaying gay sex in all its Latino glory. It takes talent and vision to create television that can function simultaneously as entertainment and titillation. ¡Pero no te preocupes, esta selección no fue escrita por gringos!
Check out these five Spanish series to stream for a hot gay Latin summer…
La Veneno
Undoubtedly one of the best shows birthed by HBO; La Veneno sets the golden (no showers, sorry) entertainment standard for Spanish queerness. It centers around the legacy of Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, who became the first trans public personality in Spain through her unpredictably hilarious antics on national television and lived on to become La Veneno, an international gay icon. This is thanks to a trans fan (and future author) who helps put her back in the spotlight. The limited series empowers what it means to be trans without the fragility and filter of its American counterparts. Every episode intertwines flashbacks of La Veneno’s younger, twinkier days, so you can relate to the coming-of-age theme while watching get it on with the barrio’s matón (neighborhood bully).
Elite
Imagine Gossip Girl with actual drama and a lot more Spanish men having sex with men. Much like real life, you never know when a seemingly non-queer character will get seriously curious about someone of the same sex. When three working-class teens enroll in a private school in Spain, all hell breaks loose – for better, worse, and sexier and sexier. There’s obviously a murder in Netflix‘s hyper-sexual Elite, but when the police officer tells the handsome Ander – one of the troubled students and main character – “Tengo que hacerte unas preguntas?” it’s hard not to forget about the corpse and hope one of her questions is: top, bottom or verse? But, don’t judge us; the actual actor is over 18.
The House of Flowers
Netflix merges hetero and queer storylines into one giant dysfunctional family in the House of Flowers. This soapy, dark comedy follows the aftermath of what happens when the family’s secrets are put on blast by one of their own at a party (not unlike any gay visiting home for the holidays), but their blood bond conquers all. The show received enough acclaim by straight and gay viewers alike that two movies followed it.
Merlí
Netflix, under fire from all quarters, should really invest more in gay Spanish love-fests! This amazing show focuses on the romance of college students Pol and Bruno. Meanwhile, Bruno’s father Merli is their high school philosophy instructor who teaches the meaning of life to the curious and horny youngsters through the literary canon that includes both Plato and Judith Butler. Los adolescentes nunca han hablado tantas veces de la palabra gay — excepto en un salón de clases público en Florida.
Ron DeSantis would scream!
Dafne and the Rest
More important than telling queer stories alone is ensuring the narrative allows characters to grow beyond inside and outside identity. HBO’s Dafne and the Rest not only places a trans woman as the protagonist (with her cis friends as supporting roles), but it gives trans audiences the ability to see themselves desire and be desired.
9 Comments
strix1
I’m loving the foreign offerings…okay, so it is not gay themed, but Amazon has a series that stars some pretty people, one being Gabriel Leone as the lead character, Pedro Dom in the Brazilian series DOM.
Bengali
If you have Hulu I urge you to check out Le Faerie Ignorant – (The Ignorant Angels, patterned from the movie “The Ignorant Fairies” aka “His Secret Life”.) The movie isn’t available on streaming anymore but the dvd is available. And the streaming series (as a follow-up) is now on Hulu.
have a wonderful long weekend.
bachy
I sincerely wish they would offer the original TV series (Merlí 2015 – 2018) as well as the new series Merlí: Sapere Aude (2019 – 2021) because Sapere Aude is easily the very best thing on TV. Intelligent, provocative and absolutely captivating.
inbama
I agree. There are few shows so well written you just fall in love with everybody. Makes me ready for reincarnation as a Catalonian.
If you have Amazon Prime, you can see the first season of Merli, with the kids all in high school, on Topic for just $5. (I suspect Season 2 & 3 were never translated, but never mind. It’s complete enough in itself to explain the background of all the relationships in the Netflix sequel).
Dick Gozinia
Just started House of Flowers and it looks promising. Merli is cute and just one season at this point. The first season of Elite is just okay, but seasons two through five are excellent.
Bengali
I loved Elite seasons 1 – 3. Four was a bit of a snoozer for me. Just getting around to Season 5 and hoping it’s better than 4.
I am glad Ander is gone from the series. Why? For the most shallow of reasons…that awful protruding mole. Like “dude, a nanosecond of a needle stick to numb it and the dermatologist will remove and biopsy”. No scar.” Christ – actors – if you’re going to be on camera, look at your faces first and get rid of those nasty protruding moles and tags. Freckles of course MUST remain because they are sexy a.f.
I go by Bengali but I should change my name to SAF (shallow as fu**). hahahahaha
Terrycloth
I would enjoy foreign films better if they were dubbed..subtitles annoy me it’s either too small or blocked by color and can’t see it to read it .sometimes it goes by too quick.plus reading to look up at screen.it takes forever to watch , you gotta keep going back to see what you’ve missed
Gay movie sellers have great titles but forget to mention in most descriptions if it’s subtitled..if so I’ll pass
bachy
I agree. And the quality of dubbing has really improved as the market for foreign films has increased. Because Spanish is one of the fastest spoken languages in the world, subtitles can really fly by, especially in Spanish comedies, where the jokes come hard and fast. More than once I’ve found myself switching off a Spanish comedy because I realize I can’t watch the actors or the film because I’m basically just reading the (swiftly moving) subtitles only.
zephyr69
I really like Elite but I had to watch it on my computer because at times the subtitles went by too fast and it was easier to stop and backtrack. Sometimes I had to do it a couple of times for the same subtitle. But it was well worth watching.